Garbage woes at popular North Kent Road swimming hole
Alec Linden
KENT — Even as afternoon clouds gathered, Sunday was a proper scene down on a bucolic bend in the Housatonic River off North Kent Road No. 2, a longtime swimming hole that has received negative publicity in recent years for misuse, primarily in the form of litter and waste left negligently at the site. Despite the jovial mood and thumping music, some of the riverside revelers were aware that things must change to ensure the summertime oasis stays open.
“We’re in jeopardy of losing this really nice spot to hang out at, to play music and spend time with our families if we don’t clean up” said a Danbury-based taxi driver who wished to remain anonymous.
Sitting on a camping chair in ankle deep water by the riverbank surrounded by the rest of her group, she gestured at the surrounding landscape: a swimming-pool like hole where swimmers of all ages relaxed in the August-warm river, surrounded by gentle rapids.
“It’s a fun area that connects you with nature,” she said. “I can speak for my group — we pick up all our trash.”
Those who don’t respect the area ruin the spot for everybody, the taxi driver said.
Frank, another Danbury resident who said he’d been visiting the spot for 12 years, said that he comes to “enjoy a nice meal with family,” arriving early to secure a prime spot. He said he knows many of the groups that frequent the location, which remind him of scenes from his home in the Dominican Republic.
His advice to those thinking of littering? “Do the thing you think is better for the world — don’t watch what others do, just do the right thing.”
The outreach of river stewards has made noticeable impacts, the taxi driver said, pointing at half full-trash bags at each surrounding group’s setup. The stewards are interns from the Housatonic Valley Association who have been distributing garbage bags and stewardship guidance at popular locations along the Wild and Scenic stretch of the Housatonic since June. This was their last weekend on the job, and their efforts did not go unnoticed: the taxi driver from Danbury said she had visited swimming holes across Connecticut and never found such a welcoming community as that in Kent.
Kent Resident Trooper Vicki Donahoe, who had been stationed at the trailhead since 11:30 that Sunday morning, and all day Saturday before that, said that a convivial approach was the best path forward, but that the litter must stop. “I want them to be happy. I just want them to pick up their garbage.”
The only issues Trooper Donohoe had experienced thus far were illegal parking incidents, which she promptly addressed. Otherwise, river-goers had been receptive to her guidance on how to respect the river and accepted offerings of garbage bags.
Still, the litter remains. Trooper Donohoe pointed at some discolored napkins on the ground just in front of the trailhead kiosk to the preserve, which is owned by the state Department of Energy and the Environment. “Look at that nasty stuff,” she said. “No one wants to pick that up.” She reported that a group of self-volunteered residents had retrieved hundreds of bottle caps at the site the day before. “That’s not right.”
With 51 cars parked on the road and multitudes of that number on the shoreline below, the beach at 4 p.m. on Sunday was relatively clean, largely due to the efforts of those residents who have removed hundreds of pounds of trash from the beach in recent weeks.
What to do with the spot moving forward is a complicated matter, but some river advocates are determined to find solutions that keep the river open and accessible.
Mike Jastremski, Watershed Conservation Director at the Housatonic Valley Association, advocated at an Aug. 4 selectmen’s meeting, and again in a subsequent interview, for “equitable, safe and sustainable” river access: a recognition that “the river belongs to all of us,” that it is inherently dangerous but with safer zones, and that it be managed in a way that promotes recreation that is both sustainable to the community and the resource itself.
The North Kent Road spot, he argued, satisfies the first two tenets quite well, as a free, publicly accessible and relatively safe swimming hole in comparison with other riskier, but still popular, locations along the river.
A core facet of stewardship and the HVA’s mission is getting people to personally connect with the resource. “You’re not going to care about it unless you’re there,” he said.
Beyond changing the mindsets of river users, he said, is getting the various parties of interest in the area to work together to come up with solutions, which includes the town, DEEP, Eversource Energy, the Kent Land Trust, the Housatonic Valley Association, and, of course, neighbors residents and recreators.
“People want to be on the river,” Jastremski said, “and not only that, they have a right to be on the river.”
CORNWALL — Clyde Perham Weed, 74, passed away peacefully at his home in West Cornwall, Connecticut on Sunday, August 17.
Clyde was born in New Orleans, Louisiana to Jeanne and Herbert Weed. He was the grandson and namesake of Clyde E. Weed, Chairman of the board of Anaconda Copper.
Clyde was a gifted scholar. He did his undergraduate work at Vassar College, his Master’s and PhD at Columbia University. He was a wonderful Professor of Political Science and taught at Colgate University, Baruch College and spent the last 20 years of his career as a tenured Professor of Political Science at Southern Connecticut State University.
Clyde had remarkable energy and a vivacity that is hard to explain! Through his teaching, kindness and mentorship he touched so many lives.
He also wrote two important works on political realignment theory, “The Nemesis of Reform: The Republican Party during the New Deal,” published by Columbia University Press; and “The Transformation of the Republican Party 1912-1936 from Reform to Resistance”. At the time of his death, he was completing a manuscript on the political thought of Walter Lippmann during the New Deal.
Clyde loved nature and all animals. He spent many happy years walking and loving the natural beauty in West Cornwall.
Clyde leaves behind his wife of 24 years, Amy Weed, and brother Michael Weed of Los Altos, California, sister- in-law, Patricia Hurley, nieces, Emily and Maggie Weed, Brielle Cleary and nephews Jesse Weed, Daniel and Teagen Cleary. He also leaves behind his beloved Scottish Terrier “Hoover.”
Calling hours will be at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT 06069 on Wednesday, Aug. 27 from 5 p.m. to 7.p.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider sending contributions to The Little Guild of St. Francis, an animal shelter, 285 Sharon Goshen Tpke, West Cornwall, CT 06796.
Clyde was much loved and will be truly missed by all who knew and loved him.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
In light of rising local interest in the centuries-old game of Backgammon, Wednesday afternoon backgammon instruction and play sessions are being offered at The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon. The first such session was held on Wednesday, Aug. 13, attracting two enthusiastic participants, both of whom resolved to return for the weekly sessions.
Expert player and instructor Roger Lourie of Sharon, along with his equally expert wife, Claude, led the session, jumping right into the action of playing the game. Claude chose to pair with Janet Kaufman of Salisbury, a moderately experienced player looking to improve her skills, while Lourie teamed himself with Pam Jarvis of Sharon, who was new to the game.
In 2023, Lourie formed Backgammon of Northwestern Connecticut with two objectives: to promote the game in the northwest corner of the state and to teach it to children and adults interested in learning. In addition to the Wednesday sessions at The Hotchkiss Library, an informal, casual group meets at Le Gamin in Sharon every Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon.
Acting as co-chairman is Ed Corey who leads the Le Gamin sessions, offering advice and instruction. Both Corey and Lourie play competitively and have distinguished themselves by winning tournaments. There are no fees for participation at either Hotchkiss or Le Gamin. Children, ages 8 and up, are welcome to come and learn the game, along with adults of any experience level.
Lourie says that he can teach a person to play competitively in three lessons.
Sessions at The Hotchkiss Library will continue until the end of the year and perhaps beyond, depending on interest. Lourie will be the instructor until mid-November, when expert player Ed Corey will assume responsibility for the sessions at the Hotchkiss Library.
“We’re hoping for more people and also to see youngsters participating and learning the game,” Lourie said.
“The beginner can be the expert with the right dice,” said Lourie, explaining that it is a game combining chance and strategy. An understanding of mathematics and probability can be helpful.
Lourie summarized the randomness of dice and the strategy of poker. “I want to know the proper etiquette,” Kaufman offered, intent on knowing more about the proper moves, although her play indicated a credible level of skill.
Stopping in to observe the Hotchkiss session, executive director of the library, Gretchen Hachmeister said, “We know that people come to library game sessions. People love games, getting together to learn something new.”
Lourie learned the game under extremely unusual circumstances — as a detainee in a Soviet prison during the1960s missile crisis, while working in Naval Engineering to decipher code for the U.S. Office of Technological Security.
Imprisonment was not terrible, he said. There was predictable questioning by day when he repeated daily the details of his cover story. But at night, the guards — many the same age as the detainees — had finished their shifts and of interrogation.They unplugged the cameras to brew tea and the backgammon games would begin. That was how Lourie learned the game and became an expert.
Board games date back 5,000 years to ancient Mesopotamia. Modern backgammon goes back to 17th-century England, having evolved from a 16th-century game called “Irish.”It grew in popularity in the 1960s, leading to formation of a World Backgammon Club in Manhattan. And then in 2023, Backgammon of Northwestern Connecticut came to be.
To learn more about the Backgammon sessions at The Hotchkiss Library, visit: www.hotchkisslibraryofsharon.org or contact Lourie directly at Rlourie@gmail.com.
You are invited to celebrate the opening of Dugazon, a home and lifestyle shop located in a clapboard cottage at 19 West Main Street, the former site of The Edward in Sharon. The opening is Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.
After careers in the world of fashion, Salisbury residents Bobby Graham and his husband, Matt Marden, have curated a collection of beautiful items that reflect their sense of design, love of hospitality, and Graham’s deep Southern roots. Dugazon is his maternal family name.
“My Louisiana roots come from my mother’s family in Baton Rouge via New Orleans where many of my memories of cooking, food, antiquing, flea markets, hospitality, entertaining, originate,” Graham said.“Being raised in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, enhanced the importance of community, family, friends and regional cultures, forming the essence of Dugazon.”
Graham and Marden sat on the front porch telling the story of their shop’s evolution. With its wicker loveseats and geraniums in bloom, the old porch invites visitors to linger.
Matt Marden and Bobby Graham open Dugazonat 19 West Main St.in Sharon on Aug 27. Jennifer Almquist
“Bobby has been talking about Dugazon ever since our first date 21 years ago,” Marden said smiling. “I could not be more thrilled that his dream has finally become our reality.”
Graham laughed, then shared their hope that Dugazon embodies the spirit of lagniappe, a French concept of “adding a little extra to bring unexpected kindness, generosity and delight into everyday life.”
Marden worked at Staley-Wise Gallery in New York City. “Town & Country” recruited him to cover men’s fashion. He became fashion director of “Details” magazine and later style director for “Esquire” magazine.
Graham spent 24 years at Condé Nast as a Fashion and luxury advertising sales executive for “Vogue,” “GQ,” “Vanity Fair,” “AD,” and “The New Yorker.”
Within their light-filled shop, unique antiques and vintage cookbooks mix with kitchen necessities such as wooden spoons and cutting boards. Dugazon is bursting with elegant and functional items ranging from designer John Derian treasures to Louisiana hot sauce, luxurious table linens from Milan-based La Double J, and pantry essentials including Café Du Monde beignet mix, Mam Papaul’s jambalaya fixings, and various jams.
Scandinavian 19-inch tapered candles from creators ester & erik are available in 30 colors. Other offerings include vivid naïve paintings by New Orleans-born artist Alvin Batiste, who now works out of Donaldsonville, Louisiana, and paper goods designed by Marden’s first cousin, Carey Marden Shaulus.
Alvin Batiste paintings and ester& erik candles on display at Dugazon.Jeff Holt
“Dugazon becoming a reality has been a lifelong dream that comes from deep in my creative soul,” Graham said.“My experiences and memories from my roots, family and friends is what Dugazon is all about. Being able to share this with the world means everything to us.”
Dugazon opens Wednesday, Aug. 27 at 11 a.m.and will be open Wednesdays through Sundays 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Closed Mondays and Tuesdays.
Phone: 860-397-5196
Instagram:@dugazonshop
Website:www.dugazonshop.com