Cornwall selectmen prioritize housing, healthcare in new two-year goals

Cornwall selectmen prioritize housing, healthcare in new two-year goals

Cornwall First Selectman Gordon Ridgway

File photo

CORNWALL — Housing and healthcare topped the list of 15 goals the Board of Selectmen set for the next two years, reflecting the board’s view that both areas warrant continued attention.

First Selectman Gordon Ridgway and Selectmen Rocco Botto and John Brown outlined their priorities during the board’s regular meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 2. On housing, the board discussed supporting organizations working to create affordable options in town, and Botto said the town should also pursue additional land acquisitions for future housing.

On healthcare, Ridgway underscored the importance of mental health services, social services and the town’s Food & Fuel Fund. The selectmen also noted shifts in the regional healthcare landscape, including the opening of the Community Health & Wellness Center in North Canaan and Northwell Health’s new ownership of Sharon Hospital.

Other goals included continuing to work on the West Cornwall wastewater plant, improving the Transfer Station, renovating town buildings, enhancing cell service, working on the Plan of Conservation and Development, supporting volunteer organizations in town, attracting new residents and businesses, creating more recreational resources, public transportation, celebrating America’s 250th birthday and revitalizing the town’s business centers.

“There’s increasing needs for all these things,” said Ridgway.

Winter parking rules

The Dec. 2 meeting was held on Zoom due to snowy conditions in Cornwall. The selectmen said they plan to implement winter parking rules at their next meeting on Dec. 16.

Ridgway also reminded residents to keep vehicles at least 10 feet from the edge of the road so plows can safely clear streets during storms.

Latest News

Kent unveils two new 'smart bins' to boost composting efforts

Kent unveils two new 'smart bins' to boost composting efforts

Rick Osborne, manager of the Kent Transfer Station, deposits the first bag of food scraps into a new organics “smart bin.” HRRA Executive Director Jennifer Heaton-Jones stands at right, with Transfer Station staff member Rob Hayes at left.

By Ruth Epstein

KENT — Residents now have access to around-the-clock food-scrap composting thanks to two newly installed organics “smart bins,” unveiled during a ribbon-cutting ceremony Monday morning, Dec. 1.

Rick Osborne, manager of the Kent Transfer Station, placed the first bag of food scraps into the smart bin located at 3 Railroad St. A second bin has been installed outside the Transfer Station gate, allowing 24/7 public access even when the facility is closed.

Keep ReadingShow less

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Classifieds - December 4, 2025

Help Wanted

CARE GIVER NEEDED: Part Time. Sharon. 407-620-7777.

SNOW PLOWER NEEDED: Sharon Mountain. 407-620-7777.

Keep ReadingShow less

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

Legal Notices - December 4, 2025

LEGAL NOTICE

TOWN OF CANAAN/FALLS VILLAGE

Keep ReadingShow less

‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs

‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs
‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs
‘Les Flashs d’Anne’: friendship, fire and photographs

Anne Day is a photographer who lives in Salisbury. In November 2025, a small book titled “Les Flashs d’Anne: Friendship Among the Ashes with Hervé Guibert,” written by Day and edited by Jordan Weitzman, was published by Magic Hour Press.

The book features photographs salvaged from the fire that destroyed her home in 2013. A chronicle of loss, this collection of stories and charred images quietly reveals the story of her close friendship with Hervé Guibert (1955-1991), the French journalist, writer and photographer, and the adventures they shared on assignments for French daily newspaper Le Monde. The book’s title refers to an epoymous article Guibert wrote about Day.

Keep ReadingShow less
books