Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Route 41 fender bender

On the afternoon of Nov. 17, Carolyn Sirianni, 64, of Sharon was traveling south on Route 41 near the intersection with Beaver Dam Road in Salisbury when another vehicle, a Mini Cooper Countryman driven by Aline Sosne, 77, of Salisbury, turned onto Route 41 without granting right of way. This caused Sirianni’s Suzuki Kizashi Sport to collide with the rear of Sosne’s vehicle, causing minor damage. Neither driver was injured and both vehicles were able to be driven from the scene. Sosne was issued a written warning for failure to grant right of way at a highway junction.

Deer in roadway leads to rear end accident

On the evening of Nov. 18, Thu Do, 53, of Millerton, New York was traveling north on Route 361 in Sharon when a deer in the roadway caused her to come to a complete stop. As she did, Janay Gregory, 21, of Sharon, who was driving a Mazda CX-5, collided with the rear of the Mercedes Benz ML350 that Do was driving, causing minor but functional damage to both vehicles. Neither driver was injured in the incident. Gregory was found to be at fault for the accident and was issued a written warning.

Driver flees parking lot accident

Just before 11 a.m. on Nov. 22, Dianna Dahoney, 58, of Falls Village, was inside Lakeville’s Cozy Spa & Nails when her phone alerted her that her car’s alarm was going off as it was parked in the lot behind the building. She was able to see footage of another vehicle, which she identified as a red 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt with the Virginia plate number TCX5562, backing into the rear of her own vehicle, a Tesla Model Y, leaving paint and scratches on its surface. She also stated she saw the driver of the Cobalt get out of his car, inspect the damage, and then leave the scene. As per the report, the vehicle is stated to belong to “Sebatian Choc Cac” of Winchell Mountain Road in Millerton, New York. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact Trooper Begley #868 at Kathleen.Begley@ct.gov or the Troop B main line at 860-626-1820.

Single car pole strike

At around 10:30 p.m. on Nov. 22, Bruce Clark, 64, of Sherman, Connecticut was driving east on Route 4 in Cornwall near the intersection with West Drive when he veered into the other lane, ultimately striking a utility pole and coming to a rest atop a metal guardrail. Clark stated he was not injured, though the responding EMT crew advised medical transport to evaluate his head, neck and spine, and he was brought to Waterbury Hospital. His Honda CRV sustained disabling damage to the fender, hood and undercarriage. Clark was issued a citation for failure to maintain lane and failure to keep right on a curve. The case remains active, pending further investigation.

Disorderly conduct arrest

At approximately 5 p.m. on Nov. 24, troopers were dispatched to a North Street address in Norfolk on a report of suspicious activity. Upon arriving, troopers placed Andrew Crawford, 42, into custody for disorderly conduct charges. Crawford was ultimately released on a $2,500 non-surety bond and was scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court the next day.

Single car accident

Midday Nov. 27, Ellen McMahon, 79, of Bronxville, New York was traveling north on Route 7 in Cornwall when she lost control of her Subaru Forester, striking a rock embankment on the shoulder. She was evaluated for injuries but declined medical attention. Her vehicle was disabled in the incident and had to be towed. She was issued a written warning for failure to maintain lane.





The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com