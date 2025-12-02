Kent wetlands dispute nears settlement

Kent Town Hall, where the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission approved the draft settlement.

Kent Town Hall, where the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission approved the draft settlement.

Leila Hawken

KENT– A year-and-a-half-long legal dispute over an unpermitted roadway and dock built through wetlands on North Spectacle Pond is approaching a resolution. The KenMont and KenWood summer camp and the town’s Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission are close to reaching a mutually acceptable agreement.

The conflict began after the IWWC denied the camp’s retroactive application in March 2024 for the road and dock, which were constructed without town approval sometime last decade. The Commission found both structures violated town regulations, leading the camp to file a legal appeal.

Although most deliberations occurred in executive session, IWWC Chair Lynn Werner announced at the Commission’s Nov. 24 meeting that both sides had found a path forward. “We’ve come to a place where both sides are in agreement,” she said.

The Commission then voted unanimously to approve the settlement, which must now be submitted to the court for final approval. During the meeting, the Commission’s legal counsel, attorney Michael Ziska, explained that the current camp leadership—who were not involved in constructing the roadway or dock—had agreed to terms that would prohibit vehicle traffic on the road, require invasive-species management around it, and allow the IWWC to conduct regular inspections.

Ziska said the former camp leader responsible for building the road has since died, and the new directors are cooperating. He noted the roadway was built largely of logs that are now degrading into the wetland. Expert consultants for both the camp and the IWWC have advised allowing the roadway to be naturally reclaimed by the landscape, with light management to ensure several culverts beneath the structure remain functional.

“I believe that this settlement agreement protects the Commission’s interests,” Ziska said. “[It] recognizes the unique aspects of this particular violation – the number of years it’s been in place, the fact that the person who is responsible is no longer around, and the fact that the consultants have said things should probably be left as is for the time being. All of that commends itself to this draft settlement that we have proposed.”

Latest News

GNH blanks St. Paul 34-0 in Turkey Bowl

GNH blanks St. Paul 34-0 in Turkey Bowl

Wes Allyn breaks away from the St. Paul defense for a reception touchdown Wednesday, Nov. 26.

Photo by Riley Klein

BRISTOL — The Gilbert/Northwestern/Housatonic co-op football team ended the season with a 34-0 shutout victory over St. Paul Catholic High School Wednesday, Nov. 26.

It was GNH’s fourth consecutive Turkey Bowl win against St. Paul and the final game for 19 GNH seniors.

Keep ReadingShow less
gnh football

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

Students curate Katro Storm portraits at HVRHS

“Once Upon a Time in America” features ten portraits by artist Katro Storm.

Natalia Zukerman

The Kearcher-Monsell Gallery at Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village is once again host to a wonderful student-curated exhibition. “Once Upon a Time in America,” ten portraits by New Haven artist Katro Storm, opened on Nov. 20 and will run through the end of the year.

“This is our first show of the year,” said senior student Alex Wilbur, the current head intern who oversees the student-run gallery. “I inherited the position last year from Elinor Wolgemuth. It’s been really amazing to take charge and see this through.”

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Mini horses, big impact: animal learning center opens in Sheffield

Le Petit Ranch offers animal-assisted therapy and learning programs for children and seniors in Sheffield.

Marjorie Borreda

Le Petit Ranch, a nonprofit offering animal-assisted therapy and learning programs, opened in April at 147 Bears Den Road in Sheffield. Founded by Marjorie Borreda, the center provides programs for children, families and seniors using miniature horses, rescued greyhounds, guinea pigs and chickens.

Borreda, who moved to Sheffield with her husband, Mitch Moulton, and their two children to be closer to his family, has transformed her longtime love of animals into her career. She completed certifications in animal-assisted therapy and coaching in 2023, along with coursework in psychiatry, psychology, literacy and veterinary skills.

Keep ReadingShow less
business