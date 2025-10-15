crime

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Driver flees after single-car accident

On the afternoon of Oct. 10, Simon Kirkby, 76, of Falls Village was driving south on Route 7 in Canaan, just south of Under Mountain Road, when he ran off the roadway while negotiating a left curve. His vehicle, a Honda Civic Sport Touring, struck a fence and several small bushes and trees before coming to a stop, after which Kirkby fled on foot into a swampy area. Kirkby was eventually located and was transferred to Sharon Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The case remains active so no action has been taken.

Warrant served for evading responsibility

On Oct. 10, troopers served an active arrest warrant to Terry Coolbeth, 47, of New Milford for an incident dating to July 5, 2025 at a Route 7 location in Cornwall. Coolbeth was processed for evading responsibility due to injury or property damage and failure to drive in proper lane. He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Oct. 24.

Sideswipe hit and run

On the evening of Oct. 11, Earle Tyler, 69, of Sharon was driving his Jeep Patriot Sport north on Route 125 in Cornwall just north of the intersection with Route 4. He slowed due to traffic, and was suddenly sideswiped by a silver Toyota SUV also heading north on Route 125. Tyler was uninjured and his car was able to be driven from the scene. The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Colon #1159 at jean.colon.carattini@ct.gov or Troop B at 860-626-1820.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com

LAKEVILLE — Barbara Meyers DelPrete, 84, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 30, 2025, at her home. She was the beloved wife of George R. DelPrete for 62 years.

Mrs. DelPrete was born in Burlington, Iowa, on May 31, 1941, daughter of the late George and Judy Meyers. She lived in California for a time and had been a Lakeville resident for the past 55 years.

SHARON — Shirley Anne Wilbur Perotti, daughter of George and Mabel (Johnson) Wilbur, the first girl born into the Wilbur family in 65 years, passed away on Oct. 5, 2025, at Noble Horizons.

Shirley was born on Aug. 19, 1948 at Sharon Hospital.

MILLERTON — Veronica Lee “Ronnie” Silvernale, 78, a lifelong area resident died Tuesday, Oct. 7, 2025, at Sharon Hospital in Sharon, Connecticut. Mrs. Silvernale had a long career at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, where she served as a respected team leader in housekeeping and laundry services for over eighteen years. She retired in 2012.

Born Oct. 19, 1946, at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina, she was the daughter of the late Bradley C. and Sophie (Debrew) Hosier, Sr. Following her graduation from high school and attending college, she married Jack Gerard Silvernale on June 15, 1983 in Millerton, New York. Their marriage lasted thirty-five years until Jack’s passing on July 28, 2018.

Crescendo launches 22nd season

Steve Potter

Christine Gevert, Crescendo’s artistic director, is delighted to announce the start of this musical organization’s 22nd year of operation. The group’s first concert of the season will feature Latin American early chamber music, performed Oct. 18 and 19, on indigenous Andean instruments as well as the virginal, flute, viola and percussion. Gevert will perform at the keyboard, joined by Chilean musicians Gonzalo Cortes and Carlos Boltes on wind and stringed instruments.

This concert, the first in a series of nine, will be held on Oct. 18 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington, and Oct. 19 at Trinity Church in Lakeville.

