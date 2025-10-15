Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.





Driver flees after single-car accident

On the afternoon of Oct. 10, Simon Kirkby, 76, of Falls Village was driving south on Route 7 in Canaan, just south of Under Mountain Road, when he ran off the roadway while negotiating a left curve. His vehicle, a Honda Civic Sport Touring, struck a fence and several small bushes and trees before coming to a stop, after which Kirkby fled on foot into a swampy area. Kirkby was eventually located and was transferred to Sharon Hospital for suspected minor injuries. The case remains active so no action has been taken.

Warrant served for evading responsibility

On Oct. 10, troopers served an active arrest warrant to Terry Coolbeth, 47, of New Milford for an incident dating to July 5, 2025 at a Route 7 location in Cornwall. Coolbeth was processed for evading responsibility due to injury or property damage and failure to drive in proper lane. He was released on a $1,500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Oct. 24.

Sideswipe hit and run

On the evening of Oct. 11, Earle Tyler, 69, of Sharon was driving his Jeep Patriot Sport north on Route 125 in Cornwall just north of the intersection with Route 4. He slowed due to traffic, and was suddenly sideswiped by a silver Toyota SUV also heading north on Route 125. Tyler was uninjured and his car was able to be driven from the scene. The case remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call Trooper Colon #1159 at jean.colon.carattini@ct.gov or Troop B at 860-626-1820.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com