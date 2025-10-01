health

Walk-in medical care locations in Torrington

Local Matters

With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.

Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital emergency roomRiley Klein

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, part of the Hartford HealthCare system, operates an emergency room in its main location at 540 Litchfield St. Live wait times can be checked online at charlottehungerford.org/services/emergency-room


Urgent cares often treat conditions such as colds, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, emphysema, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary tract infections, sport or occupational injuries, sprains and strains. Many locations offer x-rays, drug screening, biometric testing and physicals.

Hartford HealthCare GoHealth on East Main St.Riley Klein

Hartford HealthCare GoHealth

Hartford HealthCare GoHealth operates two urgent cares in Torrington: The location at 996 East Main St. is open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone: 860-866-5809; the location at 112 South Main St. is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-387-4365

Hartford HealthCare GoHealth on South Main St.Riley Klein




Concentra urgent careRiley Klein

Concentra

Concentra operates an urgent care at 333 Kennedy Dr. Suite 202, which is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-482-4552



American Family Care (AFC)Riley Klein

American Family Care

American Family Care (AFC) operates an urgent care at 1171 East Main St., which is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-407-5048

In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.

health

Latest News

Holistic wellness practitioners in Millerton

Holistic wellness practitioners in Millerton


Lisa Wood of Millerton Integrated HealthProvided

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Mental health matters: building a community of support

Mental health matters: building a community of support

Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D., founder and clinical director of Interactive Discovery Consulting and Psychological Services, P.C., engaged audience members in a presentation about mental health and personal discovery.

Aly Morrissey
“Mental health is health.” — Veronica Brodsky, Psy.D.

While mental health can sometimes feel like a sensitive or even stigmatized subject, Copake Grange is working to change that conversation, thanks to a grant from the National Grange Rural Life Initiative. On Thursday, Sept. 18, the nonprofit launched what it hopes will become an ongoing series aimed at bringing the Roe Jan community together to address mental health.

Copake Grange President Roberta Roll said in her opening remarks that the goal of this new series is to foster open conversations on topics connected to emotional and psychological well-being.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Healthcare oasis in a medical desert

Community Health and Wellness Center in North Canaan has served nearly 1,800 people since opening in May last year.

John Coston

The two story building that rose out of nowhere and opened in the spring of 2024 is serving up a wide range of healthcare services to meet a rural community’s needs and its patient base is growing along with its staff.

The Northwest Corner has been marked by a scarcity of medical and healthcare providers. When the new facility opened, there was single primary care physician in North Canaan.

Keep ReadingShow less
health

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

EMS services in Amenia provide emergency assistance and community connection

Dawn Marie Klingner, Amenia’s EMT Captain

Leila Hawken
“My father and my grandfather were firemen. There is something in the blood when it comes to giving back.”
— Dawn Marie Klingner, EMS Captain

Aligned with many aspects of Amenia, Emergency Medical Services (EMS) have a solid history of personal commitment from volunteers who take pride in their service and training, which prepares them to provide aid and comfort in times of emergency.

EMS Captain Dawn Marie Klingner, who has served as Amenia’s town clerk for 13 years, exemplifies that sense of community commitment. Her service to the Amenia Fire Company began in 2006 at the urging of Chief Shawn Howard. She began as district secretary and treasurer, a position she continues to hold.

Keep ReadingShow less
health