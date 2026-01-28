health

Medical experts underscore regional needs in senior and low-income care

Joanne Borduas, CEO of Community Health and Wellness Center, speaks at a town hall event Jan. 20.

Patrick L. Sullivan

NORTH CANAAN — Rising insurance costs and persistent economic hardship are reshaping local healthcare, Community Health and Wellness Center CEO Joanne Borduas said, describing the landscape as “shifting” at a town hall event Tuesday, Jan. 20, at the Colonial Theatre.

CHWC, a Federally Qualified Health Center based in Torrington, opened a facility in North Canaan in June 2024.

Borduas said since opening, the North Canaan center has served 2,417 unique patients for primary care, behavioral health, pediatrics, chiropractic care and nutrition services.

The towns served are North Canaan, Cornwall, Falls Village, Norfolk, Kent, Lakeville, Salisbury and Sharon. (Lakeville is part of Salisbury.)

Dental services will be added soon, she noted.

Borduas said that 36% of local households are classified as ALICE (Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed), and said the health center is helping residents meet basic survival needs. With grants and help from Becton Dickinson and other businesses, the center has distributed Stop & Shop gift cards and provided emergency heating assistance for struggling families.

Borduas noted that about 20% of Northwest Corner residents are over age 65. In response, CHWC has expanded transportation to and from the health centers and added a Geriatric Consultation Clinic.

Borduas said the healthcare landscape is also challenging, citing an 18% average increase in health insurance premiums this year and an ongoing struggle to maintain federal grants.

Joining Borduas on stage were Kristy Clark, a nurse specializing in behavioral health, Becca Malone, a nurse who splits her time between school-based health centers at North Canaan Elementary School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School, and Dr. Deborah Buccino, a pediatrician.

During the question-and-answer portion of the event, Borduas noted that CHWC can help patients navigate Medicaid and Affordable Care Act paperwork. For people with no insurance at all, CHWC has a sliding scale for payment, or payment plans.

The bottom line for CHWC, Borduas said, is “a person’s zip code should not determine their health.”

Latest News

Telecom Reg’s Best Kept On the Books

When Connecticut land-use commissions update their regulations, it seems like a no-brainer to jettison old telecommunications regulations adopted decades ago during a short-lived period when municipalities had authority to regulate second generation (2G) transmissions prior to the Connecticut Siting Council (CSC) being ordered by a state court in 2000 to regulate all cell tower infrastructure as “functionally equivalent” services.

It is far better to update those regs instead, especially for macro-towers given new technologies like small cells. Even though only ‘advisory’ to the CSC, the preferences of towns by law must be taken into consideration in CSC decision making. Detailed telecom regs – not just a general wish list -- are evidence that a town has put considerable thought into where they prefer such infrastructure be sited without prohibiting service that many – though not all – citizens want and that first responders rely on for public safety.

guest commentary
guest commentary

James Cookingham

MILLERTON — James (Jimmy) Cookingham, 51, a lifelong local resident, passed away on Jan. 19, 2026.

James was born on April 17, 1972 in Sharon, the son of Robert Cookingham and the late Joanne Cookingham.

Herbert Raymond Franson

Herbert Raymond Franson

SALISBURY — Herbert Raymond Franson, 94, passed away on Jan. 18, 2026. He was the loving husband of Evelyn Hansen Franson. Better known as Ray, within his family, and Herb elsewhere.

He was born on Feb. 11, 1931 in Brooklyn, New York.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

Moses A. Maillet, Sr.

AMENIA — Moses A. “Tony” Maillet, Sr., 78, a longtime resident of Amenia, New York, passed away on Monday, Jan. 19, 2026, at Vassar Brothers Medical Center in Poughkeepsie, New York. Tony owned and operated T & M Lawn and Landscaping in Amenia.

Born on March 9, 1947, in St. Alphonse de Clare, Nova Scotia, he was the son of the late Leonard and Cora (Poirier) Maillet. Tony proudly served in the US Army during Vietnam as a heavy equipment operator. On May 12, 1996, in Amenia, he married Mary C. Carberry who survives at home.

Keep ReadingShow less