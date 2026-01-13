health

Medical experts aim to partner with towns for healthy living policies

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital is based in Torrington and its proxy area covers the entire Northwest Corner. A study is conducted every three years by the hospital to collect demographic data and factors impacting health in the Northwest Corner.

TORRINGTON — Food insecurity, economic stress, loss of insurance and housing were among the top factors identified as impacting the overall health of Northwest Corner residents.

Representatives from Charlotte Hungerford Hospital addressed the Northwest Hills Council of Governments, a regional planning body representing 21 towns in northwest Connecticut, at its regular meeting Thursday, Jan. 8. The goal was to seek out collaboration opportunities with municipalities and develop Community Health Improvement Plans.

Carla Angevine, regional director of community health at Charlotte Hungerford, said health care has become more complicated since the pandemic. She raised concerns about high rates of obesity, mental health, substance issues, diabetes and tobacco use during pregnancy in the area.

“If you look at the state, we sort of do stand out,” Angevine said. She noted that substance and mental health hospitalizations are higher in the Northwest Corner than the rest of state, as is food insecurity and housing insecurity.

Angevine said the region faces provider shortages. Primary care ratios are 1,810 residents per provider, compared to 1,210:1 statewide. Mental health care ratios are similar at 330 residents per provider, compared to 220:1 statewide. And there is one OB/GYN provider per 5,977 females, which is double the state average.

Dr. Mike Curi expressed a goal of creating “policy and environmental changes” to improve health.

“If we can engage the schools, the governments, the institutions in the Northwest Corner, we can build the kind of environments and structures that’s going to accomplish our goals of being the healthiest versions of ourselves,” said Curi.

He said in Torrington Middle School, just 11% of students passed the president’s physical fitness test.

Fit Together, a community collaborative, was created in 2011 to provide mini grants, information and program support for healthy living. It has helped build an obstacle course in Torrington, water fountains, bike racks, new gardens, trails and sensory hallways.

Fit Together, Curi said, is working to rebuild the wellness policy in Torrington schools.

“What can we help you with? Because we have the expertise to start to build and sustain things,” Curi said to the municipal leaders in attendance. “Our goal is to be able to regularly communicate with your constituents about what is the best way for them to take control of their health.”

Curi encouraged selectmen to reach out for collaboration. “And we work for free.”

Salisbury Selectman Kitty Kiefer expressed her support. “Thank you. I am totally with you,” she said. “This is key to our survival in the Northwest Corner.

More information can be found online at www.how2fitkids.org

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse

Filmmaker Oren Rudavsky
“I’m not a great activist,” said filmmaker Oren Rudavsky, humbly. “I do my work in my own quiet way, and I hope that it speaks to people.”

Rudavsky’s film “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” screens at The Moviehouse in Millerton on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a post-film conversation with Rudavsky and moderator Ileene Smith.

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey

When writer and therapist Marietta Whittlesey moved to Salisbury in 1979, she had already published two nonfiction books and assumed she would eventually become a fiction writer like her mother, whose screenplays and short stories were widely published in the 1940s.

“But one day, after struggling to freelance magazine articles and propose new books, it occurred to me that I might not be the next Edith Wharton who could support myself as a fiction writer, and there were a lot of things I wanted to do in life, all of which cost money.” Those things included resuming competitive horseback riding.

community

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

Artist Peter Gerakaris in his studio in Cornwall.

Opening Jan. 17 at the Cornwall Library, Peter Gerakaris’ show “Oculus Serenade” takes its cue from a favorite John Steinbeck line of the artist’s: “It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.” That oscillation between the intimate and the infinite animates Gerakaris’ vivid tondo (round) paintings, works on paper and mosaic forms, each a kind of luminous portal into the interconnectedness of life.

Gerakaris describes his compositions as “merging microscopic and macroscopic perspectives” by layering endangered botanicals, exotic birds, aquatic life and topographical forms into kaleidoscopic, reverberating worlds. Drawing on his firsthand experiences trekking through semitropical jungles, diving coral reefs and hiking along the Housatonic, Gerakaris composes images that feel both transportive and deeply rooted in observation. A musician as well as a visual artist, he describes his use of color as vibrational — each work humming with what curator Simon Watson has likened to “visual jazz.”

