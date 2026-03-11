Classifieds - March 12, 2026

Services Offered

Hector Pacay Landscaping and Construction LLC: Fully insured. Renovation, decking, painting; interior exterior, mowing lawn, garden, stone wall, patio, tree work, clean gutters, mowing fields. 845-636-3212.

Help Wanted

Gardeners needed for native plant design business: March 15- December 1st. Must be physically fit and dependable. Call for interview 347-496-5168. Resume and references needed.

Weatogue Stables in Salisbury, CT: has an opening for experienced barn help for Mondays and Tuesdays. More hours available if desired. Reliable and experienced please! All daily aspects of farm care- feeding, grooming, turnout/in, stall/barn/pasture cleaning. Possible housing available for a full-time applicant. Lovely facility, great staff and horses! Contact Bobbi at 860-307-8531. Text best for prompt reply.

Real Estate

PUBLISHER’S NOTICE: Equal Housing Opportunity. All real estate advertised in this newspaper is subject to the Federal Fair Housing Act of 1966 revised March 12, 1989 which makes it illegal to advertise any preference, limitation, or discrimination based on race, color religion, sex, handicap or familial status or national origin or intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination. All residential property advertised in the State of Connecticut General Statutes 46a-64c which prohibit the making, printing or publishing or causing to be made, printed or published any notice, statement or advertisement with respect to the saleor rental of a dwelling that indicates any preference, limitation or discriminationbased on race, creed, color, national origin, ancestry, sex, marital status, age, lawful source of income, familial status, physical or mental disability or an intention to make any such preference, limitation or discrimination.

Houses For Rent

MT RIGA LAKEFRONT CABIN: Private beach, canoe, kayaks, fishing $1,275 / Week 585-355-5245.

Turning Back the Pages - March 12, 2026

125 years ago — March 1901

FALLS VILLAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Dickinson spent Sunday in New Haven. Wallace, in his inimitable way describes the New Haven fire department responding to an alarm on Chapel Street and during the excitement he got caught in the surging crowd and was carried four blocks out of his way.

Artist Donald Bracken’s layers of representation

Cornwall artist Don Bracken in front of his 48” x 60” work in polymerized clay and acrylic on canvas.

L. Tomaino

CORNWALL — Artist Don Bracken’s work explores the relationship between nature and a changing world, drawing inspiration from the forests where he grew up and the environmental and social shifts he observes today.

His exhibition, Points of View: Landscapes by Don Bracken, is on display at the Cornwall Library through April 23.

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ visits Falls Village

Darcy Boynton, right, works with the cast March 7.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Falls Village Children’s Theater production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” were in full swing Saturday afternoon, March 7.

Jean Bronson and Mark Alexander were busy adjusting the costume of Roan Jack, trying to take into account the character’s need to move about and gesticulate.

Honoring a lifelong scout

Submitted

Sandy Rhoades of Falls Village will be honored for his decades in Scouting on Sunday, March 15 at the Elks Lodge in Torrington. Rhoades said on Friday, March 6 that the announcement caught him by surprise. Asked how long he’s been involved with the Scouts, he said “80-something years.”

Kratom, an herbal drug, pulled from Northwest Corner shelves after state ban

Packages of kratom that were on the shelf at Smoker’s Choice in North Canaan.

Debra A. Aleksinas
“The withdrawal can be brutal for some people.”
— Jana Wu, Mountainside Treatment Center

NORTH CANAAN — Kratom products are disappearing from smoke shop shelves across the Northwest Corner after Connecticut classified the substance as a Schedule I controlled drug, effectively banning its retail sale.

Long marketed as a legal herbal supplement and widely sold in smoke shops, convenience stores and gas stations across the region, kratom is now being removed from store shelves as retailers move to comply with the state ruling.

LHK students gain deeper understanding of Black history

LHK students gain deeper understanding of Black history

Effie and Angaza Mwando at Hunt Library Feb. 26.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Leaders of Our Culture Is Beautiful (OCIB) — Effie and Angaza Mwando and Shawn Matel — led students from the Lee H. Kellogg School on a lively tour of Black history Thursday, Feb. 26, at the David M. Hunt Library.

Effie Mwando said she and her husband Angaza started the organization, which is based in Torrington, about five years ago. Matel, meanwhile, is a long-time OCIB volunteer.

