journalism

Accuracy and reputation key to local news

The Lakeville Journal at Scoville Memorial Library

Accuracy and reputation key to local news

Publisher James Clark, left, and Executive Editor Christian Murray speak at Scoville Memorial Library March 7.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — What makes or breaks a local newspaper is its reputation, Lakeville Journal Executive Editor Christian Murray said at the Scoville Memorial Library Saturday, March 7.

Murray and publisher James Clark led a discussion at the library that was originally scheduled for January, but the weather intervened.

Karen Vrotsos, the head of adult programming for the library, introduced Clark and Murray, and noted that thousands of American newspapers have closed in recent decades, creating regional “news deserts.”

Clark said the news business is under “tremendous pressure even as local news remains the most trusted source.”

Clark said there are many ideas being discussed for the future of newspapers, including the possibility of going fully digital and eliminating print. He was quick to add that going all digital is not the plan for the Journal and The Millerton News.

“We all enjoy a print product,” Clark said. “But we’re also strongly focused on reaching readers on whatever platform they prefer — particularly online.”

He also noted that while the Connecticut and New York legislatures have introduced bills designed to support news organizations, including funding journalism jobs, they have also considered bills to remove requirements that legal notices be published in local newspapers.

While legal notices are a source of revenue, Clark said they also provide a valuable public service. “All the recent Wake Robin decisions were in our legals section,” which complemented the paper’s reporting.

Clark said long-term success in local news comes down to three essentials: adequate funding, enough reporters and, as he put it, “simply doing the reporting.”

“It’s challenging,” he continued. He said LJMN Media, the organization that publishes the two papers, is in its fifth year as a non-profit.

He thanked the community for the financial support, which has allowed for the hiring of new reporters and editors and expanded coverage.

One of those hires was Murray.

The native New Zealander used to be based in Queens, N.Y. and worked for outlets such as amNewYork, Newsday and Reuters.

When Clark was looking for a new executive editor and sorting through resumes, Murray’s experience with the Queens Post — a local news service he founded that reported on neighborhoods in that borough — caught his attention.

In Queens, Murray had a large urban readership. Here in northwest Connecticut and eastern Dutchess County, the population is markedly different.

“But the nuts and bolts of reporting are the same,” Murray said. “Communities of any size want to know about affordable housing, healthcare, new businesses and public safety.”

In Queens, “the scale is bigger, but it’s the same board meetings. The machinations are pretty much the same.”

Murray, who moved to northwest Connecticut five years ago, said local news is often more meaningful than national news for readers. “I want to know about the restaurant down the street, or the property up the road.”

He said bigger publications are often content rewriting press releases. “Quality journalism is at the local level. Our reporters are out there talking to people.”

Murray said he chatted recently with a friend who works for Fox Digital.

“He’s covering Iran from his apartment in Long Island City!”

Asked about how the two local papers cover national issues, Clark said “We cover how they affect our communities and what they’re doing about it.”

“We’ll continue providing news as we see it and keeping it balanced,” Murray added.

Asked about using Facebook and other social media, Clark said “we see Facebook as one platform of many. We want to get our news to people where they are.”

The questioner followed up, asking how Facebook comments are moderated.

Clark said that “in general we use as light a touch as possible” for comments.

“We’ll delete or hide comments that are simply inflammatory or profane.”

Clark mentioned “HVRHS Today,” the student publication from Housatonic Valley Regional High School that is a collaboration between The Lakeville Journal and the high school.

“That’s their newspaper. They’re not writing for The Lakeville Journal.”

Clark said there are three high schools in The Millerton News’ coverage area, and he hopes to expand the program.

Both Clark and Murray kept reiterating the importance of local newspapers being accurate and fair.

“Reputation matters so much in local news,” Murray said. “We’re much more accountable to our communities” than larger newspapers.

“When we ship the papers, we know we’re going to see the people we’re writing about in the checkout line at LaBonne’s,” said Clark.

“It gives us that little extra ‘oomph’ to get it right.”

journalism

Latest News

Kristi Noem's Horse

Kristi Noem's Horse
Kristi Noem's Horse
Kristi Noem's Horse

Science and Blind Conviction

Science and Blind Conviction

One of the virtues of Science is to keep people from accepting a first thought that makes no sense. It says, “Let’s just think about that. Does it make sense? Are you sure?“ It says “No, Mr. Aristotle, eels do not form from the mud at the bottom ofrivers.”Authoritarianstend to hear what they want and decide that it is true. “Surely vaccines are dangerous.” is one such thought. The voice that proposes the first thought can be seductive; it is confident and speaks in a tone that says how can you not know this? People hearing the supposedly authoritative voice of RFK Jr., skipped their children’s measles vaccinations on the pretext that vaccines cause autism.

RFK Jr had been in American Samoa in June 2019 and spread the idea that measles vaccine begets autism. Low rates of vaccination declined further. A tourist with measles introduced the infection to the under-protected Samoan population and an epidemic ensued, introduced by a tourist, peaking in the Fall of 2019. Measles virus is exceptionally infectious. Thousands of people were infected, and the island closed down--schools, factories, markets, and tourism. Vaccinators from CDC and several countries, arrived went house to house, vaccinating the residents. The population was about 195,000, and 13,666 vaccinations were given to previously unvaccinated adults and 1,113 children. By Mid-December there were no new cases.

Keep ReadingShow less
the body scientific

Great Again?

Great Again?

Six American soldiers this Saturday were transported to Dover from Kuwait where they perished in drone strikes in their makeshift tent/trailer center. 40,000 to 50,000 US soldiers are based across the Middle East – 11 of 18 of their bases are air unprotected, makeshift facilities.“Great Again”? Loss of life in the Middle East commenced last Friday, February 27, in a war without Congressional approval or any prior communication with the people of this nation. Is this “Great Again”?

Regardless of the lightened descriptors of hostilities, conflict, in Iran there rages a war – called such by Trump, by his Secretary of Defense.At least in 1964, Congress passed the Gulf of Tonkin Resolution authorizing President Johnson to use “all necessary measures” to repel attacks, serving as a functional, though not a formal authorization of war. 58,000 Americans lost their lives in the Vietnam War lasting from 1964 to 1973, through Presidents Johnson and Nixon. Is this – unsanctioned war – 6,000 miles out of range - with an unclear purpose an example of “Great Again”? Making America Great Again?

Keep ReadingShow less
open space
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Turning Back the Pages - March 12, 2026

Turning Back the Pages - March 12, 2026

125 years ago — March 1901

FALLS VILLAGE — Mr. and Mrs. Wallace Dickinson spent Sunday in New Haven. Wallace, in his inimitable way describes the New Haven fire department responding to an alarm on Chapel Street and during the excitement he got caught in the surging crowd and was carried four blocks out of his way.

Keep ReadingShow less

Artist Donald Bracken’s layers of representation

Artist Donald Bracken’s layers of representation

Cornwall artist Don Bracken in front of his 48” x 60” work in polymerized clay and acrylic on canvas.

L. Tomaino

CORNWALL — Artist Don Bracken’s work explores the relationship between nature and a changing world, drawing inspiration from the forests where he grew up and the environmental and social shifts he observes today.

His exhibition, Points of View: Landscapes by Don Bracken, is on display at the Cornwall Library through April 23.

Keep ReadingShow less
art show

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ visits Falls Village

‘Mary Poppins Jr.’ visits Falls Village

Darcy Boynton, right, works with the cast March 7.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Falls Village Children’s Theater production of “Mary Poppins Jr.” were in full swing Saturday afternoon, March 7.

Jean Bronson and Mark Alexander were busy adjusting the costume of Roan Jack, trying to take into account the character’s need to move about and gesticulate.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.