Goshen late summer real estate

GOSHEN — At summer’s end in Goshen, the eight real estate transfers in August and September included the sale of the Village Market for $1,000,000, three land sales, two houses in Woodridge Lake and two in the town.

The median price of a single-family residence at the end of September hit a historic high of $649,700. Goshen’s real estate market is less bifurcated than some towns in the northeast of Litchfield Couty with a range of homes at all price points.

In early October there were 17 homes listed for sale with six offered under the median price of $649,700 and six over a million. Land parcels can also be affordable with seven of the 10 listed parcels under $300,000.

Transactions

59 F Torrington Road — Retail gas mart on 2.88 acres was sold by 6645 Village Market Place LLC to Nemco LLC for $1,000,000.

Tyler Lake Heights — Two parcels of land sold by Edward G Breakell to Donald G. Breakell and Sheila H. Marmion for $230,000.

277 East Hyerdale — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home built in 2024 in Woodridge Lake sold by ED & AJ Building and Remodeling to Ross and Madeline Yudkin for $1,400,000.

81 Milton Road — 1 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1932 sold by Erla L. and Michael L. Sheridan to Michael S. O’Gorman for $330,000.

Meadow Crest North — Vacant land sold by Lori Izzo to Melissa Grocki for $123,000.

274 Sharon Turnpike – 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 4.87 acres sold by Matthew Saunders to Robert M. Dodenhoff Jr and Alyssa C. Dodenhoff for $895,000.

Hall Meadow Road — Vacant land sold by Neil Franklin Jenney Jr. to Stephen and Lauren Nickel for $200,000.

36 Buefort Court — 4 bedroom/3 bath house in Woodridge Lake sold by ED & AJ Building and Remodeling LLC to Vance J. and Jennifer L. Kusaila for $910,000.





* Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between August 1, 2025, and September 30, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.