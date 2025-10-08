Goshen late summer real estate

real estate

The Village Market Place on 2.88 acres with a gross area of 4,564 square feet was sold for $1,000,000 in August.

GOSHEN — At summer’s end in Goshen, the eight real estate transfers in August and September included the sale of the Village Market for $1,000,000, three land sales, two houses in Woodridge Lake and two in the town.

The median price of a single-family residence at the end of September hit a historic high of $649,700. Goshen’s real estate market is less bifurcated than some towns in the northeast of Litchfield Couty with a range of homes at all price points.

In early October there were 17 homes listed for sale with six offered under the median price of $649,700 and six over a million. Land parcels can also be affordable with seven of the 10 listed parcels under $300,000.

Transactions

59 F Torrington Road — Retail gas mart on 2.88 acres was sold by 6645 Village Market Place LLC to Nemco LLC for $1,000,000.

Tyler Lake Heights — Two parcels of land sold by Edward G Breakell to Donald G. Breakell and Sheila H. Marmion for $230,000.

277 East Hyerdale — 5 bedroom/4.5 bath home built in 2024 in Woodridge Lake sold by ED & AJ Building and Remodeling to Ross and Madeline Yudkin for $1,400,000.

81 Milton Road — 1 bedroom/1 bath home built in 1932 sold by Erla L. and Michael L. Sheridan to Michael S. O’Gorman for $330,000.

Meadow Crest North — Vacant land sold by Lori Izzo to Melissa Grocki for $123,000.

274 Sharon Turnpike – 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home on 4.87 acres sold by Matthew Saunders to Robert M. Dodenhoff Jr and Alyssa C. Dodenhoff for $895,000.

Hall Meadow Road — Vacant land sold by Neil Franklin Jenney Jr. to Stephen and Lauren Nickel for $200,000.

36 Buefort Court — 4 bedroom/3 bath house in Woodridge Lake sold by ED & AJ Building and Remodeling LLC to Vance J. and Jennifer L. Kusaila for $910,000.


* Town of Goshen real estate transfers recorded as sold between August 1, 2025, and September 30, 2025, provided by Goshen Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag closed sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

Latest News

LAKEVILLE — Rhys V. Bowen, 65, of Foxboro, Massachusetts, died unexpectedly in his sleep on Sept. 15, 2025. Rhys was born in Sharon, Connecticut, on April 9, 1960 to Anne H. Bowen and the late John G. Bowen. His brother, David, died in 1979.

Rhys grew up at The Hotchkiss School in Lakeville, where his father taught English. Attending Hotchkiss, Rhys excelled in academics and played soccer, basketball, and baseball. During these years, he also learned the challenges and joys of running, and continued to run at least 50 miles a week, until the day he died.

LAKEVILLE — Kelsey K. Horton, 43, a lifelong area resident, died peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 27, 2025, at Norwalk Hospital in Norwalk, Connecticut, following a courageous battle with cancer. Kelsey worked as a certified nursing assistant and administrative assistant at Noble Horizons in Salisbury, from 1999 until 2024, where she was a very respected and loved member of their nursing and administrative staff.

Born Oct. 4, 1981, in Sharon, she was the daughter of W. Craig Kellogg of Southern Pines, North Carolina, and JoAnne (Lukens) Tuncy and her husband Donald of Millerton, New York. Kelsey graduated with the class of 1999 from Webutuck High School in Amenia and from BOCES in 1999 with a certificate from the CNA program as well. She was a longtime member of the Lakeville United Methodist Church in Lakeville. On Oct. 11, 2003, in Poughkeepsie, New York, she married James Horton. Jimmy survives at home in Lakeville. Kelsey loved camping every summer at Waubeeka Family Campground in Copake, and she volunteered as a cheer coach for A.R.C. Cheerleading for many years. Kelsey also enjoyed hiking and gardening in her spare time and spending time with her loving family and many dear friends.

SHARON — On Sept. 27, Eliot Warren Brown was shot and killed at age 47 at his home in New Orleans, Louisiana, in a random act of violence by a young man in need of mental health services. Eliot was born and raised in Sharon, Connecticut, and attended Indian Mountain School and Concord Academy in Massachusetts. He graduated from the School of the Art Institute of Chicago. He and his wife Brooke moved to New Orleans to answer the call for help in the aftermath of Hurricane Katrina and fell in love with the city.

In addition to his wife Brooke, Eliot leaves behind his parents Malcolm and Louise Brown, his sisters Lucia (Thaddeus) and Carla (Ruairi), three nephews, and extended family and friends spread far and wide.

SHARON — Randall “Randy” Osolin passed away on Sept. 25, 2025, at the age of 74. He was born on Feb. 6, 1951, in Sharon, Connecticut to the late Ramon (Sonny) and Barbara (Sandmeyer) Osolin.

He was a dedicated social worker, a natural athlete, a gentle friend of animals, an abiding parish verger, an inveterate reader, and an estimable friend and neighbor. He was a kind-hearted person whose greatest joy was in helping someone in need and sharing his time with his family and good friends.

