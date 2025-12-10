Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Snowy head-on with plow

Driving on Route 7 in North Canaan in the snow on the afternoon of Dec. 2, Harman Barzallo Bustamante, 50, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, lost control of his Jeep Compass and slid into southbound lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming plow attached to a Ford F350 Super Duty driven by Patrick Redmond, 37, of North Canaan. There were no injuries in the incident, though the Compass was damaged and towed. Barzallo Bustamante was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Broadside crash on Rt. 41

On Dec. 5, Samantha Whaples, 21, of Falls Village, attempted to make a left turn into the XtraMart gas station off Route 41 in Sharon but turned prematurely as a vehicle was oncoming. Galen De Haan, 68, of Dover Plains, New York, was traveling the opposite direction on Route 41 and was unable to stop in time and collided with the passenger side of the Honda HR-V Whaples drove, disabling it. Both drivers reported no injuries in the incident. The vehicle De Haan drove, a Cadillac XT5, sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the scene. Whaples was issued an infraction for failure to yield while turning left for the incident.

Driveway fender bender

On Dec. 5, Christopher Burt, 31, of Hartford was backing a delivery Ford Transit T-350 out of a private driveway near Lime Rock Station Road in Falls Village when he struck a Lexus RX 300 belonging to Casey Wolf, 31, of North Canaan, that was parked in the driveway. He did not leave contact information or notify authorities of the incident, but was located shortly afterwards and issued an infraction for unsafe backing.

