Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Snowy head-on with plow

Driving on Route 7 in North Canaan in the snow on the afternoon of Dec. 2, Harman Barzallo Bustamante, 50, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts, lost control of his Jeep Compass and slid into southbound lane, colliding head-on with an oncoming plow attached to a Ford F350 Super Duty driven by Patrick Redmond, 37, of North Canaan. There were no injuries in the incident, though the Compass was damaged and towed. Barzallo Bustamante was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions.

Broadside crash on Rt. 41

On Dec. 5, Samantha Whaples, 21, of Falls Village, attempted to make a left turn into the XtraMart gas station off Route 41 in Sharon but turned prematurely as a vehicle was oncoming. Galen De Haan, 68, of Dover Plains, New York, was traveling the opposite direction on Route 41 and was unable to stop in time and collided with the passenger side of the Honda HR-V Whaples drove, disabling it. Both drivers reported no injuries in the incident. The vehicle De Haan drove, a Cadillac XT5, sustained minor damage but was able to be driven from the scene. Whaples was issued an infraction for failure to yield while turning left for the incident.

Driveway fender bender

On Dec. 5, Christopher Burt, 31, of Hartford was backing a delivery Ford Transit T-350 out of a private driveway near Lime Rock Station Road in Falls Village when he struck a Lexus RX 300 belonging to Casey Wolf, 31, of North Canaan, that was parked in the driveway. He did not leave contact information or notify authorities of the incident, but was located shortly afterwards and issued an infraction for unsafe backing.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or email editor@lakevillejournal.com

Mountaineers fly high in preseason basketball

Ryan Segalla takes a fadeaway shot over a defender.

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School’s boys basketball team defeated Pine Plains High School 60-22 in a scrimmage Tuesday, Dec. 9. The non-league preseason game gave both sides an opportunity to run the court ahead of the 2025-26 varsity season.

HVRHS’s senior-heavy roster played with power and poise. The boys pulled ahead early and kept their foot on the gas through to the end.

Kent toy drive brightens holiday season

Katie Moore delivers toys to the Stuff a Truck campaign held by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department last weekend. Donated toys are collected so that parents, who need some assistance, may provide their children with gifts this Christmas.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

KENT — Santa’s elves were toasty warm as they collected toys for the children of Kent.

Keeping with annual tradition, Fran Goodsell and Karen Iannucci manned the Stuff a Truck campaign sponsored by the Kent Volunteer Fire Department on Saturday, Dec. 6, and Sunday, Dec. 7. Sitting in front of a fire pit in the firehouse parking lot between donations from residents, they spoke of the incredible generosity displayed every season. That spirit of giving was clear from the piles of toys heaped on a table.

HVRHS releases honor roll

Housatonic Valley Regional High School

By Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Principal Ian Strever announces the first quarter marking period Honor Roll at Housatonic Valley Regional High School for the 2025-26 school year.

Highest Honor Roll

North Canaan finance board re-elects Humes as chairman

North Canaan Town Hall.
Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The Board of Finance elected its officers at the first meeting of the new term on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Doug Humes was re-elected as chair, and Brian Johnson was elected vice chair.

