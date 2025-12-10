Sharon chocolatier to debut Mudgetown Chocolate in Millerton
Aly Morrissey
MILLERTON — There’s wine tasting, beer tasting and even coffee tasting, but Millerton is adding something sweeter to the mix. A craft chocolate tasting event will mark the debut of Mudgetown Chocolate on Saturday, Dec. 13, at Tri-Corner Feed. Two free tastings will be held at noon and 3 p.m.
Mudgetown Chocolate is made in Millerton by Sharon-based chocolatiers using cacao beans sourced from all over the world. Saturday’s event will mark the official launch of the small-batch line at Tri-Corner Feed, one of the only places it will be available.
“Our goal is to delight the community with something special,” said Christophe Armero, chocolatier and founder of Mudgetown Chocolate. He describes his product as a “delicious, locally made chocolate that can’t be purchased anywhere else.”
The business began as a retirement passion project for Armero, who spent 38 years in the sugar industry. After moving full-time to Sharon in 2020 from Riverside, Connecticut, he and his wife, Jennie Baird, began experimenting with chocolate in their barn in 2022.“I realized quickly that it’s very easy to make mediocre chocolate,” Armero joked.
After becoming more interested in the process, he grew determined to master the craft. In 2024, he landed an internship at Dandelion Chocolate in San Francisco, where he learned the tricks of the trade.
“It was a bit intimidating because I was this older guy and all the other chocolatiers were young and very professional,” he laughed. “But they taught me a lot.”
Today, Armero can speak fluently about each step of the chocolate-making process, from sourcing the bean and fermentation to roasting, cracking and “melanging,” most of which is done right here on South Center Street in Millerton.
Tri-Corner Feed’s incubator kitchen
Tri-Corner Feed has a bustling storefront where community members can find locally sourced produce, nutrient-dense groceries and even a chai latte — all with sliding scale prices. And there is just as much action happening behind-the-scenes in their fully licensed commercial kitchen.
It’s here that entrepreneurs and early-stage businesses like Mudgetown Chocolate can roll up their sleeves and create products in an affordable space without the burden of high startup costs.
Armero uses a small, 1-kilogram roaster in Tri-Corner’s kitchen, followed by a cracking and winnowing setup that uses a shop vac to suck out the shells and leave the nibs behind. Then, nibs spend 48 hours or more in a granite stone melanger, where they break down and release natural cacao butter. During this part of the process, the bitterness softens and new flavors develop.
Locally made, globally sourced
Armero and Baird purchase cacao beans directly from small farms and fermentaries in countries like El Salvador, Colombia and Uganda. The couple even traveled to Ecuador to visit one of their producers, prioritizing direct relationships whenever possible, which sets them apart from other commercial producers.
Armero said he hopes to bring more local partners into his chocolate business for future creations. “We’ve made some fantastic chocolate infused with whiskey,” he said, adding that he also has a vision of creating a chocolate bar with crunchy bread crumbs. His goal is to partner with local distilleries and bakeries to make this a reality.
Commercial chocolate vs. craft chocolate
Armero said the key differences between commercial chocolate and craft chocolate are “scale and objective.” Big-brand names rely on facilities designed to transform commodity beans into large quantities of uniform chocolate designed to meet the brand’s distinct taste.
Unlike these chocolate giants, Mudgetown Chocolate and other craft makers work in small batches, coaxing the best flavors out of beans. You might get a slightly different flavor with each batch. With only two ingredients in their dark chocolate – cacao and sugar – the results are highly dependent on the bean itself. Armero said, “We’re always trying to get the best out of the beans.”
The Dec. 13 tastings will be at Tri-Corner Feed at 56 South Center St., Millerton.
My husband Tom, our friend Jim Jasper and I spent the day at Hancock Shaker Village in Pittsfield, Massachusetts. A cold, blustery wind shook the limbs of an ancient apple tree still clinging to golden fruit. Spitting sleet drove us inside for warmth, and the lusty smells of manure from the goats, sheep, pigs and chickens in the Stone Round Barn filled our senses. We traveled back in time down sparse hallways lined with endless peg racks. The winter light was slightly crooked through the panes of old glass. The quiet life of the Shakers is preserved simply.
Shakers referred to their farm as the City of Peace.Jennifer Almquist
Originally founded in England, the Shakers brought their communal religious society to the New World 250 years ago. They sought the perfection of heaven on earth through their values of equality and pacifism. They followed strict protocols of behavior and belief. They were celibate and never married, yet they loved singing and ecstatic dancing, or “shaking,” and often adopted orphans. To achieve their millennialist goal of transcendental rapture, we learned, even their bedclothes had to conform: One must sleep in a bed painted deep green with blue and white coverings.
Shakers believed in gender and racial equality and anointed their visionary founding leader, Mother Ann Lee, an illiterate yet wise woman, as the Second Coming. They embraced sustainability and created practical designs of great utility and beauty, such as the mail-order seed packet, the wood stove, the circular saw, the metal pen, the flat broom and wooden clothespins.
Burning coal smelled acrid as the blacksmith fired up his stove to heat the metal rod he was transforming into a hook. Hammer on anvil is an ancient sound. My husband has blacksmithing skills and once made the strap hinges and thumb latches for a friend’s home.
Shaker chairs and rockers are still made today in the woodworker’s shop. They are well made and functional, with woven cloth or rush seats. In the communal living space, or Brick Dwelling, chairs hang from the Shaker pegs that run the length of the hallways, which once housed more than 100 Shakers.
A Shaker chair.Jennifer Almquist
In 1826, the 95-foot Round Stone Barn was built of limestone quarried from the land of the 3,000-acre Hancock Shaker Village. Its unique design allowed a continuous workflow. Fifty cows could stand in a circle facing one another and be fed more easily. Manure could be shoveled into a pit below and removed by wagon and there was more light and better ventilation.
Shakers called us the “people of the world” and referred to their farm as the City of Peace. We take lessons away with us, yearning somehow for their simplicity and close relationship to nature. One Shaker said, “There’s as much reverence in pulling an onion as there is in singing hallelujah.”
A sense of calm came over me as I looked across the fields to the hills in the distance. A woman like me once stood between these long rows of herbs — summer savory, sage, sweet marjoram and thyme — leaned on her shovel brushing her hair back from her eyes, watching gray snow clouds roll down the Berkshires.
More information at hancockshakervillage.org
The Shakers embraced practical designs of great utility and beauty.Jennifer Almquist
Fresh off the successful opening of Lakeville Books & Stationery in April 2025, Lakeville residents Darryl and Anne Peck have expanded their business by opening their second store in the former Bookloft space at 63 State St. (Route 7) in Great Barrington.
“We have been part of the community since 1990,” said Darryl Peck. “The addition of Great Barrington, a town I have been visiting since I was a kid, is special. And obviously we are thrilled to ensure that Great Barrington once again has a new bookstore.”
The second Lakeville Books & Stationery is slightly larger than the first store. It offers more than 10,000 books and follows the same model: a general-interest store with a curated mix of current bestsellers, children’s and young readers’ sections; and robust collections for adults ranging from arts and architecture, cooking and gardening, and home design to literature and memoirs. Anne reads more than 150 new titles every year (as many as a Booker Prize judge) and is a great resource to help customers find the perfect pick.
A real-time inventory system helps the store track what’s on hand, and staff can order items that aren’t currently available. There is also a selection of writing and paper goods, including notecards, journals, pens and notebooks, as well as art supplies, board games, jigsaw puzzles and more. The owners scour the stationery trade shows twice a year and, Darryl says, “like to tailor what we offer to suit the interest of our customers in each market.”
The Pecks know what it takes to run a successful local enterprise. Darryl has a 53-year background in retail and has launched several successful businesses. He and Anne owned and operated a bookstore on St. Simons Island, Georgia, from 2019 to 2025. They are tapping into their local roots with both stores. They raised their family in Sharon, and their daughter Alice, a native of the Northwest Corner, manages the Lakeville store.
Interior of Lakeville Books & Stationery.Provided
The family values the role that a retail store plays as a supporting partner in the community, and they prioritize great management in both locations, hiring and training talent from local communities. Their 10 team members across both stores are from the area, and two of the Great Barrington employees previously worked at Bookloft.
Darryl and Anne’s attention to customer service is everywhere apparent and adds to the enjoyable and irreplaceable in-store shopping experience. The books are in pristine condition, eliminating the risk of damage that sometimes occurs during shipping. This is especially important for books that will live on people’s shelves and coffee tables for years.
Darryl says, “People love the in-store discovery — you find books you didn’t know existed, which is very difficult to do on a website. Also, many customers depend on our recommendations when visiting. There is a saying about bookstores versus online ordering: We may not have exactly what you were looking for, but we have what you want.”
Lakeville Books & Stationery’s Great Barrington store is open 7 days a week, Monday-Saturday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., and Sunday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Parking is available in the lot behind the building and in the parking lot behind the firehouse. The entrance to the store is accessible from the store parking lot.
For more information, go to lakevillebooks.com., and sign-up for the Lakeville Books newsletter.
Richard Feiner and Annette Stover have worked and taught in the arts, communications, and philanthropy in Berlin, Paris, Tokyo and New York. Passionate supporters of the arts, they live in Salisbury and Greenwich Village.
The Sharon Playhouse YouthStage is presenting an original adaptation of “Peter Pan” by directors Andrus Nichols and Drew Ledbette, set to open Dec. 17. The show will take place in the Bok Theater at the Sharon Playhouse and close Dec. 21.
This is the world premiere of this adaptation of “Peter Pan,” which entered the public domain in 2024. Nichols and Ledbette are returning for their third year with Sharon Playhouse Youth after directing “The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe” in 2023 and “A Christmas Carol” in 2024. This is their first original adaptation with the Playhouse.
“The YouthStage is a great place to bring new work,” said Education and Community Director Michael Baldwin. He said the production is part of an effort to bring original material to local youth who hope to pursue theater in the future. Baldwin also said the production is an opportunity for collaborative theater between the Playhouse team and the youth performers. Rehearsals began in October, allowing time to shape the show as a collaborative whole.
The main cast consists of Ivan Howe as Peter Pan, Wild Handel as Wendy, Callan Scott as John, Philippa Cavalier as Michael, and Alex Wilbur as Hook. The ensemble includes Lyra Wilder as Slightly, Gilvey Barnett-Zunino as Tootles, Kate Drury as Nibs, Wolf Donner as Curly, Sam Norbet as First Twin, Kellan Lockton as Second Twin, Sienna Rose Lyons as Starlights, Mullins, and Lily Starr, Richie Crane as Nana and Smee, Mollie Leonard as Cecco, Bill Jukes, Cookson, and Catastrophe June, and C.C. Stevenson as Starky and Noodler. These 15 cast members also serve as crew and were chosen through a competitive audition process.
“Peter Pan” will be the final show at the Playhouse this year. “On Wednesday, Jan. 14, we will unveil the MainStage and YouthStage titles for the Sharon Playhouse 2026 season. Be sure to check our digital channels for the exciting reveals,” Baldwin said. Registration for Summer YouthStage productions will be open from Jan. 27 to Feb. 5, 2026, and classes will be available at the Playhouse in January for people of all ages.
“The Sharon Playhouse is a real gem in our community, and I hope community members will attend as many shows as they can, take as many classes as they can, and support the Playhouse so it can thrive for years to come,” Baldwin said.
For more information about “Peter Pan” and next year at the Sharon Playhouse, visit sharonplayhouse.org.