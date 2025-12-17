Norfolk backs post office during season of giving

NORFOLK — A grassroots campaign has launched in Norfolk to highlight the importance of the town’s post office and to recognize the three women who keep it running year-round.

The U.S. Postal Service evaluates post offices in part by the volume of business they generate, making local use of services — such as purchasing stamps, mailing letters and shipping packages — critical to keeping branches staffed, funded and open.

Norfolk Postmaster Michelle C. Veronesi recently underscored that message in a letter to residents.

“With the holiday season right around the corner, it’s the perfect time to remind our neighbors that the Norfolk Post Office is here to support your plans – whether that means renewing a passport, managing mail while you’re away, or staying on top of incoming or outgoing packages.”

Norfolk Postmaster Michelle C. Veronesi Jennifer Almquist

Postal Clerk Jenna Brown, a Norfolk native who is raising her family in town, said the post office’s strength lies in its people.

“I love working in the Norfolk Post Office because of the people I serve, as well as the people I work with. We work so well together and I’m grateful for that. I love the people who we serve. Most are loyal customers, and we appreciate them so much.”

Adding to the small-town character of the branch, Brown works alongside her mother, Kathy Bascetta.

“It’s a great place to work and be an ambassador to Norfolk, the awesome town that I am grateful to have raised my four daughters in, surrounded by natural beauty and super talented people.”

As part of the campaign, Norfolk artist Hilary Van Wright designed four custom rubber stamps featuring snowflakes inscribed with “Ice Box of CT,” which postal customers can use to decorate outgoing packages.

Provided Hilary Van Wright created several rubber stamp designs that can be used at the Norfolk Post Office.

The initiative was organized by the town’s Economic Development Commission after rumors circulated about potential reductions to the post office’s hours. While officials determined there was no immediate threat, the discussion prompted broader reflection on the importance of supporting essential local services that are often taken for granted.

Veronesi said the post office is prepared for the busy season ahead.

“Your postal team at the Norfolk Post Office is proud to be the most affordable, reliable way to send cheer this holiday season, and we’re ready to deliver exceptional service during the holidays and beyond.”

The campaign will also include a public program at the Norfolk Library on Sunday, Feb. 8, at 3 p.m., featuring USPS Art Director Antonio Alcalá, a designer of iconic U.S. postage stamps. Alcalá will speak about the history and design of stamps, and a hands-on stamp-design session for children is also being planned.

For a complete list of holiday mailing and shipping dates, visit usps.com/holidayshippingdates