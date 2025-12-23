Chore Service lends helping hand to Northwest Corner residents
Matthew Kreta
SHARON — The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted a presentation on Sunday, Dec. 14, highlighting Chore Service, a local assistance program that provides essential non-medical support to older adults who wish to remain independent in their homes.
The presentation was the first in a four-part series at the library titled Women & Aging. Chore Service was represented by Executive Director Jane MacLaren and Program Coordinator Kristen Orr.
Chore Service was founded in 1992 by Ella Clark, a Sharon social worker, and served 22 families for a total of 1,396 service hours in its first year. Today, Chore Service employs about 50 workers who provide a total of over 8,700 service hours to more than 250 clients across 13 towns in northwest Connecticut.
While Chore Service is funded by grants, fundraisers and donations, it also operates on a sliding scale payment based on household income. The scale helps offset costs for low-income or tightly budgeted households, and no client is turned away due to inability to pay.
Chore Service is not reserved for low-income households alone. “We can help everyone,” MacLaren said.
Chore Service offers a wide range of services but does not provide medical care. Caregivers assist with everyday household tasks such as laundry, housecleaning, meal preparation and yard work, as well as less tangible but equally important needs, including companionship.
Assignments may be one-time visits or ongoing commitments, with no minimum number of hours required. The organization operates under a “no job too small” philosophy.
According to a recent client survey conducted by the organization, 90% of clients reported an improved quality of life. Orr elaborated that the organization attempts to pair its employees and clients together not only based on what tasks are needed in a given household, but also personality.
Chore Service employees are background checked and vetted, and clients can request a change in caregiver for any reason as needed.
To learn more about Chore Service visit www.choreservice.org.
The next talk hosted at Hotchkiss Library in the Women & Aging series will be “The Power of Writing” with Sharon Charde, on Sunday Jan. 18, 2026.
FALLS VILLAGE — Berkshire League basketball returned to Housatonic Valley Regional High School Tuesday, Dec. 16.
Nonnewaug High School’s girls varsity team beat Housatonic 52-42 in the first game of the regular season.
The atmosphere was intense in Ed Tyburski Gym with frequent fouls, traps and steals on the court. Fans of both sides heightened the energy for the return of varsity basketball.
HVRHS started with a lead in the first quarter. The score balanced out by halftime and then Nonnewaug caught fire with 20 points in the third quarter. Despite a strong effort by HVRHS in the last quarter, the Chiefs held on to win.
Housatonic’s Victoria Brooks scored a game-high 17 points and Olivia Brooks scored 14. Carmela Egan scored 8 points with 14 rebounds, 5 steals and 4 assists. Maddy Johnson had 10 rebounds, 4 steals, 2 assists and 2 points, and Aubrey Funk scored 1 point.
Nonnewaug was led by Gemma Hedrei with 13 points. Chloe Whipple and Jayda Gladding each scored 11 points. Sarah Nichols scored 9, Bryce Gilbert scored 5, Gia Savarese scored 2 and Jazlyn Delprincipe scored 1.
CORNWALL — At the Dec. 9 meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission, the commission had a pre-application discussion with Karl Saliter, owner of Karl on Wheels, who plans to operate his moving business at 26 Kent Road South, which is an existing retail space.
Saliter said he will use the existing retail section of the building as a mixed retail space and office, and the rear of the building for temporary storage during moving operations.
There will be no external “personal” storage proposed for the property.
The commission decided that Saliter should go ahead with a site plan application under the regulations for “retail stores and trades.”
P&Z also set a public hearing on a proposed text amendment on dimensional requirements for properties in the West Cornwall General Business (GB) zone. It will be held Jan. 13, 2026, at 7 p.m. at the Cornwall Library.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Board of Selectmen at its Dec. 17 meeting heard concerns about the condition of Sand Road.
First Selectman David Barger reported a resident came before the board to talk about the road that is often used as feeder between Salisbury and Canaan.
“The person said there is not proper maintenance of that road and it is often the scene of accidents,” Barger said in a phone interview. “There is a problem with the canopy of trees that hang over it, making it hard to keep clear, but there is also the problem of speeding, which is terrible.”
As a former state trooper, he said he is familiar with the problem of drivers going too fast on that road, describing one case in which he had to charge someone for traveling way above the speed limit.
Barger said the town cannot reconfigure the roadway at this time, but officials and road crew members will keep an extra eye on it as a short-term solution.
In other business, Barger said the selectmen plan to call a town meeting sometime next month. Residents will be asked to take the remaining funds, which total $48,200, from the non-recurring capital fund to allow for Allied Engineering to perform engineering studies on the proposed salt shed. Money for construction has already been secured through a STEAP grant, which the town received in the amount of $625,000.
“We’re looking at critical infrastructure projects and this is one component,” he said.
At that town meeting, there will also be a vote to take $2,000 from the town’s discretionary fund to pay Cardinal Engineering for work on repair of the Cobble Road bridge.