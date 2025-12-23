Chore Service lends helping hand to Northwest Corner residents

SHARON — The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon hosted a presentation on Sunday, Dec. 14, highlighting Chore Service, a local assistance program that provides essential non-medical support to older adults who wish to remain independent in their homes.

The presentation was the first in a four-part series at the library titled Women & Aging. Chore Service was represented by Executive Director Jane MacLaren and Program Coordinator Kristen Orr.

Chore Service was founded in 1992 by Ella Clark, a Sharon social worker, and served 22 families for a total of 1,396 service hours in its first year. Today, Chore Service employs about 50 workers who provide a total of over 8,700 service hours to more than 250 clients across 13 towns in northwest Connecticut.

While Chore Service is funded by grants, fundraisers and donations, it also operates on a sliding scale payment based on household income. The scale helps offset costs for low-income or tightly budgeted households, and no client is turned away due to inability to pay.

Chore Service is not reserved for low-income households alone. “We can help everyone,” MacLaren said.

Chore Service offers a wide range of services but does not provide medical care. Caregivers assist with everyday household tasks such as laundry, housecleaning, meal preparation and yard work, as well as less tangible but equally important needs, including companionship.

Assignments may be one-time visits or ongoing commitments, with no minimum number of hours required. The organization operates under a “no job too small” philosophy.

According to a recent client survey conducted by the organization, 90% of clients reported an improved quality of life. Orr elaborated that the organization attempts to pair its employees and clients together not only based on what tasks are needed in a given household, but also personality.

Chore Service employees are background checked and vetted, and clients can request a change in caregiver for any reason as needed.

To learn more about Chore Service visit www.choreservice.org.

The next talk hosted at Hotchkiss Library in the Women & Aging series will be “The Power of Writing” with Sharon Charde, on Sunday Jan. 18, 2026.