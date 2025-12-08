Norfolk breaks ground on new firehouse

Officials, firefighters and community members break ground on the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department’s new firehouse on Dec. 6.

By Jennifer Almquist

NORFOLK — Residents gathered under bright Saturday sunshine on Dec. 6 to celebrate a milestone more than a decade in the making: the groundbreaking for the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department’s new firehouse.

U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5) and State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) joined NVFD leadership, town officials, members of the building committee and Norfolk Hub, and 46 volunteer firefighters for the groundbreaking ceremony.

With shovels in hand, participants dug into the soil beside the current Shepard Road firehouse, which will be demolished once the new facility is complete. The project is slated for completion on Dec. 21, 2026.

The town unanimously approved the new building at a special meeting on May 22, 2025, voting to replace the aging 50-year-old station considered no longer adequate for modern apparatus or safety standards. The NVFD has served Norfolk as an all-volunteer department for more than 120 years.

U.S. Congresswoman Jahana Hayes (D-5) stands with State Rep. Maria Horn (D-64) at the groundbreaking for Norfolk's future firehouse.Photo by Jennifer Almquist

Henry Tirrell, Norfolk’s newly-elected First Selectman, welcomed the crowd of more than 150 people. He thanked his predecessor, Matt Riiska, a key player who worked for the past five years to secure funding for the building projected to cost $10.4 million.

Assistant Chief Matt Ludwig said, “One thing this experience has taught me is that building a firehouse isn’t just about blueprints and budgets. It’s about people, patience and a whole lot of teamwork.”

Fire Chief Brian Hutchins said, “This reflects the trust this town places in its volunteers, and the commitment we make in return; to be ready, dependable, and there when someone needs us. To the members of the Norfolk Volunteer Fire Department: this moment belongs to you as well. Your dedication, your patience, and your steady commitment to serving this town are the reason this station is being built; and it’s well earned.”

Tony Kiser and Barry Roseman lead the capital campaign, which to date has raised $3 million. Tirrell acknowledged the work of the architects Silver, Petrucelli + Associates of Hamden and Newfield Construction Group of West Hartford, which is managing the project.

State Rep. Horn helped secure a $2.5 million state grant for the new firehouse. A longtime champion of the plan, she was warmly received by the crowd. She said, “This is really exciting to have this finally coming to fruition and start the official part of the process on a sunny day in the Icebox.”

Congresswoman Hayes secured a $500,000 federal grant for the firehouse. She stood looking across at the gleaming firetrucks and added, “This is a really great day. I am glad to be a part of it and look forward to cutting the ribbon with you next year."

Tirrell smiled as the shovels were gathered up, “I am so proud to be part of such an amazing town. One of the cornerstones of our community is the shared support for each other.”

As people said their goodbyes and stomped the mud from their boots, Tirrell added, “I am thrilled that we are starting this final step to get the NVFD a facility that is safe and meets their needs, plus the needs of this town, so they can continue to keep us and our homes safe.”

Latest News

State awards $2M to expand affordable housing in Sharon

State awards $2M to expand affordable housing in Sharon

Local officials join Richard Baumann, far left, president of the Sharon Housing Trust, as they break ground in October at 99 North Main St., the former community center that will be converted into four new affordable rental units.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON — The Sharon Housing Trust announced Dec. 4 that the Connecticut Department of Housing closed on a $2 million grant for the improvement and expansion of affordable rental housing in town.

About half of the funding will reimburse costs associated with renovating the Trust’s three properties at 91, 93 and 95 North Main St., which together contain six occupied affordable units, most of them two-bedroom apartments. Planned upgrades include new roofs, siding and windows, along with a series of interior and exterior refurbishments.

Bumpy handoff in North Canaan after razor-thin election

Bumpy handoff in North Canaan after razor-thin election

Jesse Bunce, right, and outgoing First Selectman Brian Ohler, left, exchange a handshake following the Nov. 10 recount of the North Canaan first selectman race. Bunce won the election, defeating Ohler by two votes, beginning a transition marked by challenges.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The transition from outgoing First Selectman Brian Ohler to newly elected First Selectman Jesse Bunce has been far from seamless, with a series of communication lapses, technology snags and operational delays emerging in the weeks after an unusually close election.

The Nov. 5 race for first selectman went to a recount, with Bunce winning 572 votes to Ohler’s 570. When the final results were announced, Ohler publicly wished his successor well.

Kent moves closer to reopening Emery Park swimming pond

Kent moves closer to reopening Emery Park swimming pond

It may look dormant now, but the Emery Park pond is expected to return to life in 2026

By Alec Linden

KENT — Despite sub-zero wind chills, Kent’s Parks and Recreation Commission is focused on summer.

At its Tuesday, Dec. 2, meeting, the Commission voted in favor of a bid to rehabilitate Emery Park’s swimming pond, bringing the town one step closer to regaining its municipal swimming facility. The Commission reviewed two RFP bids for the reconstruction of the defunct swimming pond, a stream-fed, man-made basin that has been out of use for six years. The plans call to stabilize and level the concrete deck and re-line the interior of the pool alongside other structural upgrades, as well as add aesthetic touches such as boulders along the pond’s edge.

Jacob assumes leadership role at William Pitt Sotheby’s Litchfield Hills offices

Jacob assumes leadership role at William Pitt Sotheby’s Litchfield Hills offices

Eddie Jacob was recently promoted to Assistant Brokerage Manager for four Litchfield Hills offices of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Photo provided

William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty has appointed Eddie Jacob as Assistant Brokerage Manager for its four Litchfield Hills offices, the company announced on Nov. 19.

In his new role, Jacob will support agents and help oversee operations in the firm’s Kent, Litchfield, Salisbury and Washington Depot brokerages.

