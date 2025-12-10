Wassaic Project snags top tourism prize, rolls out Winter Wonderland

For nearly two decades, the Wassaic Project has served as a vibrant beacon in Dutchess County, creating a space for emerging artists to hone their craft and explore social change. And while a seven story, 8,000-square-foot former grain elevator may not seem like a likely home for an arts space, the nonprofit is receiving countywide recognition for its unforgettable events.

Last month, the Wassaic Project was named the winner of the 2025 Events Tourism Award of Distinction at Destination Dutchess’ annual Tourism Awards of Distinction breakfast. Held Nov. 13 at Locust Grove Estate in Poughkeepsie, the honor places the arts organization alongside some of the region’s most celebrated tourism partners and highlights its impact on the upstate New York cultural landscape.

“Our Tourism Awards of Distinction allow us to pause and celebrate the people and businesses that make Dutchess County shine,” said Melanie Rottkamp, president and CEO of Destination Dutchess, in a press release. “Our team is extremely proud to help travelers discover Dutchess, inspiring them to visit and spend their travel dollars in our communities.”

The Wassaic Project earned the award over other finalists, including Beatrix Farrand Garden Association and Innisfree Garden.

Wassaic Project Co-Executive Directors Eve Biddle, Bowie Zunino and Jeff Barnett-Winsby said, “We are just thrilled about this honor. We have worked with the Dutchess County Tourism office for more than a decade on promoting the beauty of the region. They are wonderful and supportive partners. We live in such a special place!”

The award arrives as the Wassaic Project prepares to welcome visitors to Maxon Mills for one of its most beloved seasonal traditions: The Winter Wonderland Market, running Dec. 6 to 7 and Dec. 13 to 14 from noon to 5 p.m. each day. The festive market invites the community to shop from Wassaic artist alumni and local makers, with offers ranging from playful art kits and stocking stuffers to limited-edition prints curated by Zunino.

The 2026 Winter Exhibition, “This Must Be The Place” also opens Dec. 6, and features work by 11 artists.

The Wassaic Project is located at Maxon Mills, 37 Furnace Bank Road, Wassaic. For more info, visit: wassaicproject.org