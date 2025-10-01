Fire claims old factory in Torrington
Stephanie Januszewski
Crews battled raging flames in the early hours of Sunday, Sept. 28, when an abandoned factory on High Street in Torrington caught fire. At 1 a.m. ladder trucks were deployed around the brick building to contain the fire, an effort which persisted well into daybreak. By 8 a.m., crews had still not entered the building due to unsafe conditions. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was unknown. Multiple departments responded from as far as Plainville and residents reported the smell of smoke from miles away. High Street remained closed on Monday with rubble in the road. The building once housed the Hendey Machine Company, which was among the largest employers in Torrington prior to the firm’s closure in the 1950s.
With four urgent care centers and an emergency room, there are a number of options for immediate care in Torrington.
Emergency rooms are intended to treat severe conditions such as major trauma, chest pain, difficulty breathing, stroke, head trauma, neck or spine injury, severe bleeding, seizure lasting longer than 3 minutes, severe burn, vision loss, choking, electric shock or struck by lightning.
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital emergency roomRiley Klein
Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, part of the Hartford HealthCare system, operates an emergency room in its main location at 540 Litchfield St. Live wait times can be checked online at charlottehungerford.org/services/emergency-room
Urgent cares often treat conditions such as colds, flu, fever, asthma, allergies, emphysema, minor skin lacerations, cuts, burns, urinary tract infections, sport or occupational injuries, sprains and strains. Many locations offer x-rays, drug screening, biometric testing and physicals.
Hartford HealthCare GoHealth on East Main St.Riley Klein
Hartford HealthCare GoHealth operates two urgent cares in Torrington: The location at 996 East Main St. is open Monday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Phone: 860-866-5809; the location at 112 South Main St. is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-387-4365
Hartford HealthCare GoHealth on South Main St.Riley Klein
Concentra urgent careRiley Klein
Concentra operates an urgent care at 333 Kennedy Dr. Suite 202, which is open Monday to Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-482-4552
American Family Care (AFC)Riley Klein
American Family Care (AFC) operates an urgent care at 1171 East Main St., which is open Monday to Friday 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday to Sunday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Phone: 860-407-5048
In the event of an emergency, dial 9-1-1.
If you or someone in your care are approaching end of life, Medicare’s hospice benefit provides comprehensive, coordinated care for people with a life expectancy of six months or less, as certified by a doctor who can prescribe hospice services. The goal of hospice is to improve quality of life by providing support rather than curative treatment.
Hospice care under Medicare is delivered by a team that typically includes doctors, nurses, home health aides, social workers, chaplains, counselors and trained volunteers. Hospice nurses can manage symptoms and medications; aides assist with personal care such as bathing and dressing; and trained volunteers may offer companionship, run errands or provide respite for caregivers. Drugs related to the terminal illness, as well as equipment such as hospital beds, oxygen, wheelchairs and wound care, are covered at no cost by the program.
The hospice benefit is available in a patient’s home, a nursing facility, an assisted living community or an inpatient hospice center. Patients can continue receiving hospice as long as they remain eligible, and they may stop hospice care at any time if they choose to pursue curative treatment again.
The Hudson Valley Hospice in Poughkeepsie (phone: 845-485-2272) covers all of Dutchess County including the northeast corner. Visiting Nurse and Hospice of Litchfield County provides care in the Northwest Corner of Connecticut (Phone: 860-379-8561, Winsted office). In addition, your doctor or nursing facility may recommend private hospice services, which are also available at no cost.
“The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
— Elizabeth Wing, ND
Perhaps you’ve driven by the house on route 41 in Sharon that is undergoing a paint job transformation, blooming slowly into a deep, resonant purple. This is Violet Hill Naturopathic Clinic, run with deep care by Elizabeth Wing, Doctor of Naturopathic Medicine, who is devoted to tending to the whole person — body, mind and spirit. At Violet Hill, medicine is a conversation and a return to balance.
“Naturopathic medicine approaches the body and healing differently,” Wing explained. “The body’s natural state is health and if it’s not healthy, we always ask: why not? We’re trying to help the body heal itself.”
Originally from Rhinebeck, the purchase of her new home and business at 40 Gay Street was serendipitous. “We moved here in the height of COVID,” said Wing. “We didn’t have housing worked out, and by some miracle, we got this house.” The building, formerly a doctor’s office, seemed meant to be.
A graduate of naturopathic school in Seattle, Wing brings extensive experience to her practice. She primarily treats endocrine disorders, digestive issues, and autoimmune conditions, with a particular focus on reducing inflammation and improving overall health.
“New patient appointments are anywhere from 90 minutes to two hours,” said Wing. “We go through a full health history and there’s a lot of time for education around how certain things in the body are connected. For example, why your gut problems could be connected to your eczema, or how gut problems can also end up with some hormone dysregulation.”
The clinic offers unique services, including quarterly CT thermography imaging and constitutional hydrotherapy, which every new patient receives for free. “It helps calm the nervous system and helps with detoxification,” Wing explained. “This treatment has been shown to increase white blood cell count for several hours afterwards.”
Wing is accepting new patients and the wait time for an appointment is generally less than two weeks. “I’m personally pretty committed to trying to be as accessible as possible,” she said. “I try to be really good about responding to messages. That old kind of country doctor feel is kind of what I have in mind.”
“I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.”
— Lolly Schroeder
Lolly Schroeder, a self-described member of the “caregiving mafia,” describes elder care as nothing short of a profound calling of compassion. Growing up on her family’s farm, Silamar in Millerton, Lolly discovered her unique talent for caregiving almost by accident, starting with her friend John Masters’ mother, Polly Jo.
“Her doctor gave her two years to live,” Lolly recalled. “She ended up living seven years. What a hilarious ride.” Polly Jo, a writer for the Roe Jan Independent and active in the Democratic Party, left an indelible mark on Lolly. Her approach to caregiving is deeply intuitive, drawing from her background in gardening and a Buddhist-inspired perspective on life and death.
“When you watch someone losing their ability to live life the way they’re used to, there’s a freedom in it,” she explained. “I realize now that I don’t see old age, sickness, and death as something to fear.” Her specialty is working with dementia patients, an area she approaches with remarkable humor and compassion. “I have to confess, I have a blast with dementia,” she said. “I meet people where they are. When someone is on a different ‘train’ of reality, I get on that train with them.” This approach allows her to create meaningful connections with her clients.
Currently managing four caregiving cases, Lolly maintains a diverse income stream by continuing her gardening business. She sees her work as part of the “Berkshire Shuffle,” maintaining multiple skills in a rural community. “At the end of the day, it’s about observing and tracking what matters,” she noted, describing her meticulous approach to tracking patient care through detailed graphs of food, fluids, and medical output. For Lolly, caregiving gives her a deeper appreciation for life, with all of its difficulties and all of its beauty.
“The relationship goes on,” she said, reflecting on the lasting impact of her work with clients. “There’s something beautiful about witnessing someone’s final chapter.”