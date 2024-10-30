Falls Village forest fire under control, being monitored

FALLS VILLAGE — A fire has been active on a wooded, mountainous area off Cobble Road since Monday, Oct. 21.

Michelle Hansen, who coordinates emergency services and responses for the town, said Monday morning, Oct. 28, that smoke from the fire was noticed in an area near the junction of Route 63 and Cobble Road, on the north side of the latter on Oct. 21.

The Falls Village Volunteer Fire Department responded initially, with other area departments and the Connecticut Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) joining in.

As of Monday, Oct. 28, the fire is listed as controlled and it is being monitored.

The roughly three to four acre area of the fire is owned by Craig Boothroyd. It is undeveloped. No injuries have been reported. No cause of the fire has been determined.