fire

Millerton Road fire extinguished quickly, no injuries

LAKEVILLE — The Lakeville Hose Company responded to a fire in a second-floor bedroom at 301 Millerton Rd. Thursday, April 25, around 8:50 p.m.

The first car to respond reported smoke coming from the second floor. A second alarm was struck, and fire companies from Sharon, Falls Village and Millerton responded, with Norfolk as backup.

Lakeville Fire Chief Jason Wilson said the fire had visible flames and involved clothing and furniture. The room had been unoccupied with the door closed for four or five hours. No injuries were reported.

The fire was extinguished and the mutual aid departments released at 9:25 p.m.

Wilson said the cause is undetermined and under investigation.

fire

Latest News

The artist called ransome

The artist called ransome

‘Migration Collage' by ransome

Alexander Wilburn

If you claim a single sobriquet as your artistic moniker, you’re already in a club with some big names, from Zendaya to Beyoncé to the mysterious Banksy. At Geary, the contemporary art gallery in Millerton founded by New Yorkers Jack Geary and Dolly Bross Geary, a new installation and painting exhibition titled “The Bitter and the Sweet” showcases the work of the artist known only as ransome — all lowercase, like the nom de plume of the late Black American social critic bell hooks.

Currently based in Rhinebeck, N.Y., ransome’s work looks farther South and farther back — to The Great Migration, when Jim Crow laws, racial segregation, and the public violence of lynching paved the way for over six million Black Americans to seek haven in northern cities, particularly New York urban areas, like Brooklyn and Baltimore. The Great Migration took place from the turn of the 20th century up through the 1970s, and ransome’s own life is a reflection of the final wave — born in North Carolina, he found a new home in his youth in New Jersey.

Keep ReadingShow less
exhibit

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Four Brothers ready for summer season

Hospitality, ease of living and just plain fun are rolled into one for those who are intrigued by the leisure-time Caravana experience at the family-owned Four Brothers Drive-in in Amenia. Tom Stefanopoulos, pictured above, highlights fun possibilities offered by Hotel Caravana.

Leila Hawken

The month-long process of unwrapping and preparing the various features at the Four Brothers Drive-In is nearing completion, and the imaginative recreational destination will be ready to open for the season on Friday, May 10.

The drive-in theater is already open, as is the Snack Shack, and the rest of the recreational features are activating one by one, soon to be offering maximum fun for the whole family.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.

Sun all day, Rain all night. A short guide to happiness and saving money, and something to eat, too.
Pamela Osborne

If you’ve been thinking that you have a constitutional right to happiness, you would be wrong about that. All the Constitution says is that if you are alive and free (and that is apparently enough for many, or no one would be crossing our borders), you do also have a right to take a shot at finding happiness. The actual pursuit of that is up to you, though.

But how do you get there? On a less elevated platform than that provided by the founding fathers I read, years ago, an interview with Mary Kay Ash, the founder of Mary Kay Cosmetics. Her company, based on Avon and Tupperware models, was very successful. But to be happy, she offered,, you need three things: 1) someone to love; 2) work you enjoy; and 3) something to look forward to.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes