Firefighters battle wildfire on East Mountain in Great Barrington

Latest News
At the Nov. 14 regular meeting of the Northwest Hills Council of Governments (NHCOG), Frontier Communication assured regional town leaders that there is heart and soul behind the company’s efforts to roll out fiber optic broadband to the Litchfield Hills.
“There’s actually people from Connecticut who care about what’s going on,” said Frontier’s Connecticut Director of Operations Joseph Ferraiolo.
Ferraiolo was one of three Frontier representatives who gave a report of the internet service provider’s progress installing fiber optic in the region. The presentation comes on the heels of the company receiving nearly $1 million in grants to hook up 148 locations across Sharon and Cornwall from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s ConneCTed Communities Grant Program.
The representatives’ report, however, downplayed the role of the grant money in their regional campaign. Dave St. Martin, a Hartford-based engineering and construction manager for the company who handled most of the technical aspects of the report, said that the first round of grants from the DEEP program served a “very small number” of locations, and that it would be a few months before the second round of funding is awarded.
Instead, St. Martin directed the Council’s attention to the company’s regional accomplishments and future ambitions. Frontier has already brought fiber optic to approximately 35,000 locations in the Northwest Hills Regional Planning District, and has detailed plans for about 11,000 more by the end of 2025.
St. Martin also touted Frontier’s dedication to Connecticut. “In the first three years, we’ve done more fiber in Connecticut than any other states in our footprint,” he said, referring to the company’s “Single Family Unit Build” campaign that began in 2021. He expressed fiberoptic broadband’s benefits to the Council, citing its high upload and download speeds and resistance to failure in the case of a blackout.
“Fiber is basically future proof,” he said.
Several town leaders expressed that they’ve received pushback from their constituents over implementing fiber optic cable. St. Martin upheld that the major holdup in getting people connected with fiber is “convincing everyone that it’s a good thing for the town.”
“It comes down to the residents to decide amongst themselves,” he said.
Another concern aired at the meeting came from Kent First Selectman Marty Lindenmayer, who related that apparent Frontier employees have been frightening some residents by walking around town “late in the evening” without identification or handouts. Goshen First Selectman Todd Carusillo expressed he’s received reports of similar incidents in his town.
Feraiollo promised he would get to the bottom of the behavior, stating that Frontier employees should always carry proper identification. “We’ll get it corrected,” he said.
Lindenmayer expressed his thanks, saying he wants to establish good relations between his town and the ISP: “I want to open up people’s minds to your products.”
Thomas Francis Cahill
MILLERTON — Thomas Francis Cahill, Jr., 79, a twenty-five year resident of Millerton, formerly of Carmel, New York, died peacefully on Saturday, Nov. 9, 2024, at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. Mr. Cahill was a retired audio engineer having worked for a number of well-known recording studios and professional audio facilities throughout his long career in the music industry.
Born Sept. 30, 1945, in Bronx, New York, he was the son of the late Thomas F., Sr., and Virginia (McQueston) Cahill. Following his graduation from high school, he attended Bronx Community College where he received an A.A.S in Electrical Engineering. On Sept. 26, 1970, in Immaculate Conception Church in the Bronx, he married the love of his life, Sarah Bellantoni. Mrs. Cahill survives in Millerton. Tom was a passionate record collector and loved listening to music; he was also an avid Lionel model train enthusiast in his spare time. He will be deeply missed by his loving family and many dear friends.
In addition to his beloved wife, Sarah, Tom is survived by two daughters; Caryn Krause and her husband Robert of Millerton and Cristine Tripi and her husband Bernard of Pleasant Valley, New York; four grandchildren, Samantha and Madeline Tripi and Caitlin and William Krause; his brother, Michael Cahill, and his wife, Irene; his brother-in-law Daniel Colucci; his sister-in-law, Debbie Slattery, and her husband Jim; and his brother-in-law John Bellantoni as well as a number of nieces, nephews, great nieces, and great nephews. In addition to his parents, Tom was also predeceased by his sister, Virginia Colucci, his niece, Elizabeth Colucci and his mother-in-law and father-in-law, Rose and John A. Bellantoni.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, Lavelle Road, Amenia, New York. Rev. Robert K. Wilson will officiate. Burial will follow at Irondale Cemetery in Millerton. Memorial contributions in Tom’s memory may be made to the following organizations, The Parkinson’s Foundation, American Cancer Society or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. To send an online condolence to the family, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Carmen Patricia Petty
DOVER PLAINS — Carmen Patricia Petty, 63, a lifelong area resident, died Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, at Sharon Hospital. Carmen was a beloved school bus driver for nearly two decades, finishing her career with First Student Transportation in Millbrook, New York.
Her dedication and professionalism, along with an excellent safety record while driving, allowed her the opportunity to transport children with very special needs everyday throughout her career. Her “kids” loved her and she loved each and every one of them.
She remained at First Student until her health declined and she no longer felt safe to drive. She reluctantly retired in 2022.
Born March 18, 1961 in Sharon, she was the daughter of the late Mansel A. and Janet Bailey, Jr. of Dover Plains.She was a 1978 graduate of Dover Jr. and Sr. High School in Dover Plains and Richards Beauty School in Poughkeepsie, New York where she received her New York state license to practice as a beautician. On July 21, 1979 at the Dover Plains United Methodist Church, she married the love of her life, Lance Corp. Bruce Edward Petty, USMC. Bruce survives at home in Dover Plains. Carmen joined the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary on Oct. 3, 1978. She served as the organization’s secretary in 1992 and again from 2007 through 2008. She was elected president of the auxiliary in 1993 and remained through 1997. She then became vice-president of the auxiliary in 1998. She was a lifetime member at the time of her passing. Carmen always enjoyed the comradery at the firehouse and always was there to support her husband Bruce when he served as District Fire Chief. Carmen also enjoyed gardening every season, the years she spent at the Cabin with family and friends, never missing a lunch out with co-workers, hosting family gatherings and taking in a wayward stray. Her most favorite moments were bossing people around, a great argument on any subject and stealing the skin off the Thanksgiving turkey. Her greatest love was spending time with her beloved grandsons, Colton and Jacoby. “Moomie” spoiled them rotten and loved them beyond measure. Carm, “Our world became a much quieter place when you left and our family will never be the same without you in it. We love you and we miss so much.” “Cheers to you !!”
Carmen is survived by her husband Bruce; her daughter Robin M. Conklin and her husband Scott D. Conklin of Dover Plains; her son, Bruce E. Petty, Jr. and his wife Megan of Dover Plains; her grandsons, Colton D. Conklin and Jacoby F. Petty of Dover Plains, her step grandson, Tyler J. Conklin and his wife Rachel of Highland, New York; her sister-in-law Robin M. Saiken and her husband Jack of Poway, California; her sisters, Melissa Smith and her husband Randy of Millerton, New York, Lucy Ackermanand Valerie Logiudice; her brothers, Mansel Bailey III, Timothy Bailey, Mark Bailey and Joseph Bender and many, many dear friends. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her granddaughter, Reese Madison Tate, her beloved mother-in-law and father-in-law Yvonne S. and Frank E. “Buzz” Petty of Dover Plains, her sister, Elin Liverani and two brothers, David Bailey and Roma “Steve” Bailey.
Calling hours will take place on Sunday, Nov. 17, 2024 from 12 to 2 p.m. at the Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home, 37 Park Ave., Millerton, New York. The J. H. Ketcham Hose Company Ladies Auxiliary will honor Past President Petty at 2 p.m. A funeral service will be held at 2:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. A reception in Carmen’s memory will follow at the J. H. Ketcham Hose Company in Dover Plains. Memorial Contributions may be made to the J. H. Ketcham Hose Co., P.O. Box 706, Dover Plains, NY 12522. To send an online condolence to the family, flowers to the service or plant a tree in Carmen’s memory, please visit www.conklinfuneralhome.com
Searching for Bigfoot
A group of nearly 30 squatchers and skeptics gathered at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village Thursday evening, Nov. 7, for a presentation from Bigfoot researcher Mike Familant.
Familant is the Bigfoot fanatic behind “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye,” a weekly show he produces to document his hunt for Bigfoot in the Eastern U.S.
Familant said he began his Sasquatch hunting career basically on a whim. In 2011 he bought tickets to join fans on a Bigfoot research expedition at Torreya State Park in the Florida Panhandle, put on by the crew behind Animal Planet’s “Finding Bigfoot.”
That first trip was life changing for Familant. He and his friend Jimmy had set up their encampment away from the other guests on the trip, both to reduce the chances of bothering the other campers with late-night fireside chatter and to improve their chances of encountering the elusive Bigfoot. The woods were quiet until the last night of the trip. Early in the morning, as Familant and Jimmy were relaxing by the fire, they began hearing knocks on trees surrounding the tent. Frightened, Familant retreated to the car to avoid any wildlife that might want to hurt him. Undeterred, Jimmy coaxed him back to the campfire to experience the strange encounter. Shortly after returning, Familant said a series of fist-sized rocks flew through the trees and landed on the ground with solid thuds around their camp. Familant’s friend then picked up one of the fist-sized rocks, and in an attempt to communicate with whatever might be throwing them, threw it back. “I knew it wasn’t a person,” Familant said. “Because at that exact moment a 15 pound, laptop-sized boulder came crashing down and lands just five feet from us.”
Familant said during his talk that getting friends and families outside is his biggest inspiration.Nathan Miller
That night in the woods convinced Familant of the existence of Bigfoot, and he has been producing his show ever since. “I would still be sitting in an ambulance on the street corners of Tampa if that rock hadn’t been thrown at me,” Familant said.
Now, producing “In the Shadow of Big Red Eye” is Familant’s full-time job. He spends over a hundred nights camping ever year, collecting footprint casts, video and audio in his search for evidence of Bigfoot. Familant’s travels have taken him across the Eastern U.S. into nearly every state east of Ohio.
Familant’s mission in producing the show and touring the country for presentations is to “entice friends and families to get off the couch and into nature, to see something you wouldn’t normally see.”
“Growing up I was happiest in front of the TV playing a video game,” Familant said. But now, he spends most nights in a tent or on the road, hiking or on his way to the next hike to find Bigfoot in the Appalachian wilderness. Whether or not Bigfoot really exists, Familant said what’s important is discovery, curiosity and getting outside.
“Life with the possibility of Bigfoot and the Loch Ness Monster,” Familant said, “is a hell of a lot better than life without it.”