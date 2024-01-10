Portable propane heater linked to fatal Winsted blaze

WINSTED — An early morning blaze that claimed the lives of a man and a dog at a Walnut Street residence Dec. 27 has been linked to a portable liquid propane heater fueled by two 20-pound LP tanks inside the home, according to Winchester Fire Marshal Steven Williams.

The case remains open pending positive identification of the victim from the deceased’s relatives and an official report from the chief medical examiner’s office, said Williams during a phone interview Jan. 4.

“The cause at this time is still under investigation by myself and the State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit, but I will say that the deceased was utilizing a portable liquid propane heater in the home which was hooked up to some propane tanks” the size commonly used for outdoor grills and heaters, the fire marshal explained.

Williams explained that propane heaters consume oxygen and can be fatal if not ventilated correctly.

“He also had a kerosene heater in one of the hallways, but it wasn’t in use,” Williams said. “The state fire code doesn’t have a problem using them in single-family and two-family homes, but residences with three or greater dwellings, that’s where the fire code kicks in and prohibits the use of kerosene heaters.”

On the other hand, “portable LP [liquid propane] heaters,” the fire marshal said, “are not allowed under the fire code.” Those who choose to heat their homes with propane should only use units professionally installed, mounted to a wall and vented to the outdoors.

Two additional unrelated fires in early January kept Winsted firefighters scrambling. One involved a chimney fire caused by a build-up of creosote, and the other blaze at a garage-type structure on Perkins Street caused by a faulty electric motor in a furnace which seized up and ignited, said the Winchester fire marshal.

“In that situation, the fire department got there quickly so there was substantial smoke, but not a lot of damage done,” said Williams. “I’ve been to two fire situations this week, and I hope we don’t have any more.”

