fire

Fatal house fire probed in Winsted

WINSTED — One person and a dog were pronounced dead by fire officials following an early-morning house fire at 350 Walnut St. in Winsted on Wednesday, Dec. 27.

The victim’s name, gender and cause of the blaze had not been released by the Winsted fire marshal’s office as of press time, pending an ongoing investigation by local and state authorities, the Connecticut State Police Fire and Explosion Investigation Unit and the state Office of the Chief Medical Examiner.

The heavy blaze was reported around 6:30 a.m. by a neighbor who called 911 after seeing flames shooting from the modest single-family home, located a short distance from the center of town.

After the fire was doused, firefighters discovered the bodies of the deceased individual and a dog.

No other occupants were in the home at the time of the fire, according to the fire officials.

fire

Latest News

Heavy rain causes landslide in Cornwall

CORNWALL — A stormy weekend unleashed five inches of rain on Cornwall from Dec. 16 to Dec. 18. Saturated waterbeds reached a tipping point on Monday, Dec. 18, and resulted in a landslide on Essex Hill Road.

The Board of Selectmen reviewed the damage and plans for repairs at its regular meeting on Dec. 19.

Keep ReadingShow less
environment

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes

Recipe for roasted duck legs and potatoes
Photo by Mary Close Oppenheimer

I remember my mother making roast duckling only once a year because it was so labor-intensive.

This recipe is so easy you’ll be tempted to serve it often. It takes less effort than driving to the market to pick up dinner from the deli.

Keep ReadingShow less
recipes

So much to choose from at Sweet William

So much to choose from at Sweet William

Selections at Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery.

Photo by Susan Hassler

I recently stopped into Sweet William Coffee Shop and Bakery at 17 Main St. in Salisbury on the way to Wassaic to get the train down to New York City.

Stumped by the tempting and ample selection of pastries, I opted for a blueberry scone, which has become my baseline for comparing bakeries, and a double espresso. The scone had just the right amount of crunch to the crust, revealing a light fluffy interior. The espresso was perfectly bitter with deep roasted notes, sweetened by brown sugar.

Keep ReadingShow less
bakery

Tangled Lines: year in review

The angling year 2023 started sluggishly and steadily disimproved.

Looking back at my “notes,” I find mutterings and complaints that high flows in the Housatonic persisted well into May.

Keep ReadingShow less
2023 recap