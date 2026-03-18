Regional 7 students bring ‘The Addams Family’ to the stage

Nearly 50 students from across the region are helping bring the delightfully macabre world of “The Addams Family” to life in Northwestern Regional School District No. 7’s upcoming production. The student cast and crew, representing the towns of Barkhamsted, Colebrook, New Hartford and Norfolk, will stage the musical March 27 and 28 at 7 p.m., with a 2 p.m. matinee on March 29 in the school’s auditorium in Winsted.

Based on the iconic characters created by Charles Addams, the musical follows Wednesday Addams, who shocks her famously eccentric family by falling in love with a perfectly “normal” young man. When his parents come to dinner at the Addams’ mansion, two very different families collide, leading to an evening of secrets, surprises and unexpected revelations about love and belonging.

For director Ann DeCerbo, the show’s mix of humor, spectacle and heart made it an ideal choice for a high school production.

“It’s funny and a little spooky, but underneath that it’s really about family, acceptance and learning to embrace what makes us unique,” she said.

The large cast and crew also made the musical a good fit for the school’s thriving theater program.

“What’s impressed me most is the level of commitment,” DeCerbo said. “These students are balancing school, sports, work, family, lessons, driver’s ed. The list goes on and on. But they show up ready to work and to support each other.”

Senior Gustavo Zurita stars as Gomez Addams opposite Ivy Wallace as Morticia. The cast also includes Kaileigh Grant as Wednesday and Domonic Salz as her love interest Lucas Beineke, along with Maribelle Roach as Uncle Fester, Violet Swanson as Alice Beineke, Levi Swanson as Mal Beineke, Krystal Janak as Grandma Addams, Lorelai DeCerbo as Pugsley Addams and Juan Pablo Urbina Labarrere as Lurch.

Behind the scenes, students are also responsible for set construction, lighting, sound, costumes and stage management, essential elements in creating the Addams family’s famously eerie home.

“We started by really embracing the color palette for the show,” said DeCerbo. “Black and white with very purposeful pops of color. This is the biggest set we’ve had on the NWR7 stage in as long as I can remember.”

While the story is packed with humor and gothic charm, DeCerbo said its message resonates strongly with teenagers.

“High school can be a time when people feel pressure to fit in and meet external expectations,” she said. “This show does a great job of showcasing how much we all have in common while also celebrating individuality.”

That spirit, she added, is part of what makes theater such an important space for students.

“One of the things I appreciate most about theater is that it offers a really welcoming environment where students feel comfortable being exactly who they are,” she said.

Ultimately, DeCerbo hopes audiences come ready to laugh and leave with a reminder that every family has its quirks.

“First and foremost, I hope they have fun,” she said. “But beyond that, I hope audiences leave with a reminder that families and communities don’t have to look the same to work. There’s a lot of joy in celebrating what makes people unique.”