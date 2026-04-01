performances

A new life for Barrington Hall

A new life for Barrington Hall

Dan Baker, left, and Daniel Latzman at Barrington Hall in Great Barrington.

Provided

Barrington Hall in Great Barrington has hosted generations of weddings, proms and community gatherings. When Dan Baker and Daniel Latzman took over the venue last summer, they stepped into that history with a plan not just to preserve it, but to reshape how the space serves the community today.

Barrington Hall is designed for gathering, for shared experience, for the simple act of being together. At a time when connection is often filtered through screens and distraction, their vision is grounded in something simple and increasingly rare: real human connection.

The partnership behind Barrington Hall began long before the building itself. Both Baker and Latzman grew up on Long Island, spent more than a decade in New York City, and eventually found their way to the Berkshires, drawn by the desire for something different. What they didn’t realize at first was just how closely their lives had already mirrored one another.

They were born in the same hospital, a year apart. Their families had distant connections. They even played on the same soccer team — never meeting, but moving through the same spaces. It wasn’t until they became neighbors in Egremont about five years ago that those parallels came into focus.

“In hindsight, it feels inevitable,” Latzman said. “But it was actually extremely random that we ended up here.”

From the beginning, Barrington Hall was meant to be a place people return to, not for any one event, but for the experience of being there. On any given week, the space might host a jazz performance, a dance party, a songwriter circle or a children’s event. Some nights bring in touring acts. Others highlight local creatives. The variety is intentional and so is the atmosphere.

“It’s about people,” Baker said. “It’s about being present.”

Inside Barrington Hall.Provided

Baker and Latzman are keenly aware of the world outside with its constant barrage of information, political conflicts, a culture that pulls people deeper into their screens. Barrington Hall offers a way out of that noise.

“A little bit of a bubble,” Latzman said. “A place to step away from everything else.”

During a recent event, they noticed something telling: a full room of people dancing, talking, engaged — and almost no one on their phone.

“That’s when you know something is working,” Baker said.

Taking over a beloved local space comes with responsibility, one Baker and Latzman have met by honoring the building’s traditions while also expanding them.

“We didn’t feel obligated,” Latzman said. “We felt honored.”

Part of what makes the space distinct is its versatility. Large enough to host more than 250 people, yet intimate enough to feel personal, it fills a gap in the local landscape, serving a wide range of people and bringing different groups together in the same space.

“We want people to feel like, if something’s happening here, it’s worth checking out,” Latzman said.

They are carefully balancing community access with the realities of running a business, with an eye toward the long term.

“We want this to be here in 20 years,” Latzman said.

Inside Barrington Hall.Provided

That vision extends beyond the building itself — future collaborations, expanded programming, a growing role in shaping the cultural life of the Berkshires. But at its core, the mission remains simple: to create a place where people can gather, a place that feels alive.

And perhaps most importantly, to create a place where, if only for a few hours, people can step away from the noise of the world and enjoy being together.

When asked who they’re most excited to host next, their answer was immediate: The Mammals on April 10 and Lee Ross, a one-man party band from Massachusetts, scheduled to perform on May 1.

For more information and tickets, visit
barringtonhallgb.com

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