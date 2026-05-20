Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
memorial day 2026

Memorial Day parades, ceremonies planned across Northwest Connecticut

Memorial Day parades, ceremonies planned across Northwest Connecticut

Veterans of the armed forces prepare a large flag to be raised in Sharon May 26, 2025.

Mia Barnes

Town and Village Event Guide

Monday, May 25, 2026

Communities across northwest Connecticut will mark Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies and tributes honoring members of the armed forces who died in service to the country.

Residents throughout the region are expected to gather Monday in their respective towns for longstanding traditions that bring together veterans, local officials, emergency responders, marching groups and community organizations in remembrance and reflection.


Cornwall

Cornwall’s Memorial Day observances will begin at 9 a.m. with a commemorative service at North Cornwall Cemetery led by resident Virginia Gold, whose family roots in Cornwall date back more than 200 years. Organizers are asking volunteers to bring flowers to decorate graves.

At 10 a.m., the Seaman’s Memorial Ceremony will take place at the Covered Bridge, followed by a parade and ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on the Town Green. A carnival will be held after the ceremony on the grounds of the United Church of Christ will follow the ceremony.

After the parade, seventh grade students from Cornwall Consolidated School will deliver a special presentation honoring Robin (Robert) Starr, a formerly enslaved Revolutionary War veteran who received the Badge of Military Merit, an early precursor to the Purple Heart.


Kent

Kent’s Memorial Day parade will begin at Kent Central School at 9:30 a.m. and will travel up Bridge Street, through the St. Andrew’s Church cemetery and to the Veterans Monument in front of the historic Swift House. The procession will travel back to the Civil War monument at the intersection of Route 341 and Route 7 before traveling north on Route 7 to the World War I monument at the Kent Memorial Library, the Community House and the Congregational Church cemetery.

The procession will conclude at Town Hall, where most of the service will take place. The parade was organized by Parks and Recreation Director Matt Frasher and Brent Kallstrom, commander of Hall-Jennings American Legion Post 153 in Kent.

Participants are invited to the Kent Land Trust Community Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the KLT’s annual Community Conservation Picnic, which will feature live music, a barbecue lunch and activities for all ages.


Salisbury

Salisbury’s Memorial Day parade will begin in Lakeville at the Grove and pass the Scoville Memorial Library shortly after 10 a.m.

The parade will pause for a brief ceremony at the war memorial on the Green at the intersection of Routes 44 and 41 near the White Hart lawn, before continuing north along Route 41 to the cemetery, where the main ceremony will be held.

Most spectators traditionally gather in Salisbury village before following the parade procession to the cemetery.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said there is no rain date or alternate indoor location planned.

“Fingers crossed for a great event that recognizes the incredible sacrifices that were made to protect us and keep us free,” he said.


Falls Village

In Falls Village, the Memorial Day parade will line up at Lee H. Kellogg School at 9:30 a.m. and step off at 9:45 a.m.

The parade will proceed west along Main Street to the Town Green, where a ceremony featuring speakers and community recognitions will take place. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move indoors to the Center on Main, 103 Main St.

First Selectman Dave Barger encouraged residents to attend.

“Please join us for our Memorial Day parade and ceremony to honor those who have fallen in service to our country,” Barger said. “We will also be honoring citizens who have distinguished themselves as Volunteer of the Year and shown an involvement in community service.”


North Canaan

In North Canaan, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., with participants asked to line up by 10 a.m. at North Canaan Town Hall.

According to organizers, the parade route will proceed from Town Hall along Bragg Street, West Main Street and Granite Avenue before concluding at the Doughboy Memorial, where a remembrance ceremony will follow. The ceremony will include the presentation of the colors and a rifle salute.

Organizers said the event will feature veterans, marching groups, musicians, local organizations and community members in what has become one of the town’s longstanding Memorial Day traditions.

Residents are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Last year, hundreds of spectators lined West Main Street for the parade and ceremony.


Sharon

Sharon’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

All marchers are asked to report by 9:30 a.m. to Autosport, located at 130 North Main St., or behind Sharon Center School. The parade will proceed down Main Street to the Veterans Memorial for a remembrance service.

Organizers are encouraging all veterans to participate, with rides available for those needing assistance. Civic organizations are also invited to march, and awards will be presented for best-decorated bicycles.

In the event of rain, activities will move to Sharon Center School.

The Sharon Historical Society is inviting residents to march with its members in the parade’s “250th” section.

For additional information, contact Sharon Town Hall at 860-364-5789 or Robert Loucks at 860-364-5814.

memorial day 2026

Latest News

Plans to revitalize Norfolk’s Infinity Hall unveiled

Plans to revitalize Norfolk’s Infinity Hall unveiled

Infinity Hall, built in 1883.

Jennifer Almquist

Nearly 200 people packed the wooden seats of Norfolk’s historic Infinity Hall on Thursday, May 14, as David Rosenfeld, owner and founder of Goodworks Entertainment Group, a live entertainment and venue management company, unveiled ambitious plans to restore the restaurant and bar, expand programming and reestablish the venue as a central gathering place for the community.

Since the Norfolk Pub closed on Jan. 31, 2026, the need for a restaurant and evening gathering place has become paramount, and for years residents have wanted Infinity Hall to be more engaged with the community.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

May Castleberry’s next chapter

May Castleberry’s next chapter

May Castleberry at home in Lakeville.

Natalia Zukerman
Castleberry’s idea of happiness is “looking at a great painting.”

May Castleberry is a ball of sunshine and passion, though she grew up an introverted child, moving with her family from Alberta to Colorado to Texas, finding comfort in mountains, books and wide-open skies. Today, the former art book editor and museum curator has found a new home in Lakeville, where the natural beauty of the Northwest Corner continues to captivate her. Whether walking with friends, painting, reading or visiting beloved local libraries in Salisbury, Norfolk and Cornwall, Castleberry has embraced the region since making her move permanent in 2022, bringing with her a remarkable career shaped by a lifelong love of books and art.

Castleberry grew up in the world of books, and especially art books, and she credits her artist mother, an avid art book collector, with igniting her passions. Castleberry’s high school art teacher in Dallas understood how to teach students to channel their imaginations into books and art.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Hoarding With Style: Sarah Blodgett’s art of collecting

Hoarding With Style: Sarah Blodgett’s art of collecting

Sarah Blodgett has turned her passion for collecting into “something larger.”

Photo by Sarah Blodgett

There is something wonderfully disarming about walking into a space where nothing feels overly polished, overly planned or pulled from a catalog — a place where history lingers in the corners, where color is fearless, where the objects on the shelves have stories to tell and where, if you are lucky, a cat named Cinnamon may be supervising the entire operation.

That is the world of Sarah Blodgett.

Keep ReadingShow less
lifestyle
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Dr. Paul J. Fasano

Dr. Paul J. Fasano

SHARON — Dr. Paul J. Fasano DDS, of Brewster, Massachusetts, passed away peacefully after a long illness on May 10, 2026, in Boston.

Born in Boston to Philip and Laura (Stolarsky) Fasano on Dec. 13, 1946, he grew up in Dorchester with his two brothers Philip and William.Paul attended the Boston Latin School and graduated from Boston College in 1968.He later completed Dental School at New York University in 1972.

Keep ReadingShow less

David Niles Parker

David Niles Parker

KENT — David Niles Parker, 88, of Middletown, Connecticut, passed away at home on May 6, 2026.

Born January 20, 1938, in Wellesley, Massachusetts, the first child to Franklin and Katharine Niles Parker, David graduated from Wellesley High School, received his undergraduate degree from Wesleyan University, studied at the University of Chicago Divinity School, and earned his master’s in education from Harvard.

Keep ReadingShow less

Janet Andre Block is ‘Catching Light’

Janet Andre Block is ‘Catching Light’

Artist Janet Andre Block in her studio in Salisbury.

L. Tomaino

What do Johann Sebastian Bach’s Goldberg Variations, Richard Wagner’s Ring Cycle, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s piano concertos and a quiet room have to do with Janet Andre Block’s work? They are among the many elements that shape how she paints, helping guide her into the layered, luminous worlds she creates on canvas.

Block makes layered oil paintings in rich, deep, misty colors. She developed her technique as an undergraduate at the School of the Museum of Fine Arts at Tufts University and then at New York University, and also time spent in Venice earning a master’s degree in studio art.

Keep ReadingShow less
people
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.