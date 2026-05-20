Memorial Day parades, ceremonies planned across Northwest Connecticut

Town and Village Event Guide

Monday, May 25, 2026

Communities across northwest Connecticut will mark Memorial Day with parades, ceremonies and tributes honoring members of the armed forces who died in service to the country.

Residents throughout the region are expected to gather Monday in their respective towns for longstanding traditions that bring together veterans, local officials, emergency responders, marching groups and community organizations in remembrance and reflection.





Cornwall

Cornwall’s Memorial Day observances will begin at 9 a.m. with a commemorative service at North Cornwall Cemetery led by resident Virginia Gold, whose family roots in Cornwall date back more than 200 years. Organizers are asking volunteers to bring flowers to decorate graves.

At 10 a.m., the Seaman’s Memorial Ceremony will take place at the Covered Bridge, followed by a parade and ceremony beginning at 11 a.m. on the Town Green. A carnival will be held after the ceremony on the grounds of the United Church of Christ will follow the ceremony.

After the parade, seventh grade students from Cornwall Consolidated School will deliver a special presentation honoring Robin (Robert) Starr, a formerly enslaved Revolutionary War veteran who received the Badge of Military Merit, an early precursor to the Purple Heart.





Kent

Kent’s Memorial Day parade will begin at Kent Central School at 9:30 a.m. and will travel up Bridge Street, through the St. Andrew’s Church cemetery and to the Veterans Monument in front of the historic Swift House. The procession will travel back to the Civil War monument at the intersection of Route 341 and Route 7 before traveling north on Route 7 to the World War I monument at the Kent Memorial Library, the Community House and the Congregational Church cemetery.

The procession will conclude at Town Hall, where most of the service will take place. The parade was organized by Parks and Recreation Director Matt Frasher and Brent Kallstrom, commander of Hall-Jennings American Legion Post 153 in Kent.

Participants are invited to the Kent Land Trust Community Field from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for the KLT’s annual Community Conservation Picnic, which will feature live music, a barbecue lunch and activities for all ages.





Salisbury

Salisbury’s Memorial Day parade will begin in Lakeville at the Grove and pass the Scoville Memorial Library shortly after 10 a.m.

The parade will pause for a brief ceremony at the war memorial on the Green at the intersection of Routes 44 and 41 near the White Hart lawn, before continuing north along Route 41 to the cemetery, where the main ceremony will be held.

Most spectators traditionally gather in Salisbury village before following the parade procession to the cemetery.

First Selectman Curtis Rand said there is no rain date or alternate indoor location planned.

“Fingers crossed for a great event that recognizes the incredible sacrifices that were made to protect us and keep us free,” he said.





Falls Village

In Falls Village, the Memorial Day parade will line up at Lee H. Kellogg School at 9:30 a.m. and step off at 9:45 a.m.

The parade will proceed west along Main Street to the Town Green, where a ceremony featuring speakers and community recognitions will take place. In the event of rain, the ceremony will move indoors to the Center on Main, 103 Main St.

First Selectman Dave Barger encouraged residents to attend.

“Please join us for our Memorial Day parade and ceremony to honor those who have fallen in service to our country,” Barger said. “We will also be honoring citizens who have distinguished themselves as Volunteer of the Year and shown an involvement in community service.”





North Canaan

In North Canaan, the parade will begin at 10:30 a.m., with participants asked to line up by 10 a.m. at North Canaan Town Hall.

According to organizers, the parade route will proceed from Town Hall along Bragg Street, West Main Street and Granite Avenue before concluding at the Doughboy Memorial, where a remembrance ceremony will follow. The ceremony will include the presentation of the colors and a rifle salute.

Organizers said the event will feature veterans, marching groups, musicians, local organizations and community members in what has become one of the town’s longstanding Memorial Day traditions.

Residents are encouraged to wear red, white and blue. Last year, hundreds of spectators lined West Main Street for the parade and ceremony.





Sharon

Sharon’s Memorial Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday.

All marchers are asked to report by 9:30 a.m. to Autosport, located at 130 North Main St., or behind Sharon Center School. The parade will proceed down Main Street to the Veterans Memorial for a remembrance service.

Organizers are encouraging all veterans to participate, with rides available for those needing assistance. Civic organizations are also invited to march, and awards will be presented for best-decorated bicycles.

In the event of rain, activities will move to Sharon Center School.

The Sharon Historical Society is inviting residents to march with its members in the parade’s “250th” section.

For additional information, contact Sharon Town Hall at 860-364-5789 or Robert Loucks at 860-364-5814.