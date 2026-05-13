Towns gather for National Day of Prayer

Towns across the region gathered for a National Day of Prayer on Thursday, May 7, taking time to pray, reflect and express gratitude.

The National Day of Prayer Task Force provides a format for the event, with community members reading prayers for families, education, businesses, the military, government and the arts.

In Salisbury, about 50 people gathered at Salisbury Town Hall for the event. Barbara Schoenly opened the ceremony with a quote from Abraham Lincoln on the importance of prayer.

“I have been driven many times upon my knees by the overwhelming conviction that I had no place else to go,” she said.

Town historian Lou Bucceri cited Benjamin Franklin’s remarks to the Constitutional Convention in 1787.

“I therefore beg leave to move – that henceforth prayers imploring the assistance of Heaven, and its blessings on our deliberations, be held in this Assembly every morning before we proceed to business, and that one or more of the Clergy of this City be requested to officiate in that service.”

Troy Ramcharran, an Amry veteran, read the military prayer in Salisbury. Patrick L. Sullivan

First Selectman Curtis Rand read the National Day of Prayer Proclamation and Attie Bergin, an Eagle Scout, led the Pledge of Allegiance. Musician Michael Brown played the electric piano and guided the crowd in the National Anthem, “America the Beautiful,” and “God Bless America.” to close.

Paul Ramunni, Peter Becket, Rev. Dr. Anna Crews Camphouse, William Becker, the Williams Family, Liz Ives, Deirdre Broderick, Kaki Schafer Reid, and Troy Ramcharran also read prayers.

In Falls Village, a smaller crowd of about 14 gathered on the town Green. Chuck Lewis, a historian, opened by noting the official proclamation from the President was issued in the afternoon. Lewis quoted the proclamation of March 16, 1776 from the Second Continental Congress.

Chuck Lewis started off the National Day of Prayer on a historical note in Falls Village. Patrick L. Sullivan

“In times of impending calamity and distress; when the Liberties of America are imminently endangered by the secret machinations and open assaults of an insidious and vindictive Administration, it becomes the indispensable duty of these hitherto free and happy Colonies, with true penitence of heart, and the most reverent devotion, publickly to acknowledge the over ruling providence of God; to confess and deplore our offences against him; and to supplicate his interposition for averting the threatened danger, and prospering our strenuous efforts in the cause of Freedom, Virtue and Posterity.”

Dick Heinz expressed gratitude for the Falls Village Congregational Church. “We pray it may thrive,” he said.

Margo Lewis gave thanks for the teachers and administrators of the Lee H. Kellogg School and the Region One school district, noting their “dedication, compassion and kindness.”

Chuck Lewis added a prayer that parents and grandparents share their faith with their children and grandchildren. “It might be the only time they get it,”he said.

Dave Barger prayed for military families. “We can never forget that they sacrifice as much as our military personnel by being separated.”

Carmela Barger, Bob Anderson and the Rev. Dr. Kirk Hall of the Falls Village Congregational Church also led prayers.