Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
breaking news

Ashley Falls man charged with murder after body found at home

Ashley Falls man charged with murder after body found at home

Cole Bushnell, 41, of Ashley Falls is arraigned on one count of murder at Southern Berkshire District Court June 2. He is being held without bail.

Madi Long

SHEFFIELD – An Ashley Falls, Massachusetts, man is being held without bail after prosecutors alleged he killed a Connecticut man whose body was later discovered on his property.

Cole Bushnell, 41, was arraigned Tuesday morning in Southern Berkshire District Court on one count of murder, according to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office.

The victim, identified in court only as an adult male from Connecticut, worked with Bushnell in the painting industry. Authorities have not publicly released his name.

The victim suffered from blunt force trauma to the skull, and small lacerations to the back consistent with a knife, according to the prosecutor.

Bushnell, who has deep ties to Connecticut, attended North Canaan Elementary School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. He is the owner of Bushnell Painting LLC, which services Massachusetts and Connecticut.

Prosecutors said Bushnell believed the victim had stolen money from him in connection with a job they were working on together. They also alleged that Bushnell had been exhibiting erratic behavior in the days leading up to the incident and had turned off surveillance cameras at his home, according to statements made by his fiancée.

The investigation began after a witness contacted Connecticut State Police and reported a dead body at 546 Polikoff Road in Ashley Falls, where Bushnell resides. According to prosecutors, Bushnell had shown the witness, an employee, the victim's body inside a greenhouse on the property. The witness then left the residence and contacted law enforcement.

Connecticut State Police notified the Sheffield Police Department, which responded to the property.

Officers located a body at the scene and contacted Massachusetts State Police Detectives Unit assigned to the Berkshire District Attorney's Office. The Berkshire State Police Detective Unit was notified of the suspected homicide at approximately 1:34 p.m. June 1, authorities said.

Bushnell was not at the residence when law enforcement arrived. Investigators said he returned to the property at approximately 5:23 p.m. and was arrested by members of the Berkshire State Police Detective Unit.

Bushnell, who prosecutors say has an extensive criminal record in Connecticut, is barred from having contact with any witnesses. His next court date is scheduled to take place July 16.

Additional reporting by Madi Long and Nathan Miller

Cole Bushnell, 41, of Ashley Falls is arraigned on one count of murder at Southern Berkshire District Court June 2. He is being held without bail.Madi Long



breaking news

Latest News

Book lovers flock to opening day of Kent library sale

Book lovers flock to opening day of Kent library sale

Business is brisk at the opening day of the Kent Memorial Library's used book sale May 22

Ruth Epstein

KENT – The Kent Memorial Library’s popular used book sale drew eager shoppers on opening day Friday, May 22despite being held in a new location this year.

With the library’s North Main Street building undergoing a major renovation, the sale has temporarily moved to the library’s quarters on Landmark Lane in the Kent Shopping Center, thanks to property owner John Casey.

Keep Reading Show less
books

Eric Sloane’s vision of early America preserved in Kent museum

Eric Sloane’s vision of early America preserved in Kent museum

Andrew Rowand, curator and site administrator at the Eric Sloane Museum, gives a talk at recent 'People and Places of Kent' event.

Ruth Epstein

KENT – Visitors to the latest “People and Places in Kent” program got a behind-the-scenes look at one of the town’s most notable attractions when Eric Sloane Museum curator and site administrator Andrew Rowand spoke about the museum’s history, collections and namesake.

The presentation, sponsored by the Kent Senior Center and Kent Historical Society, explored the legacy of Eric Sloane, the artist, author and collector whose passion for preserving early American tools and traditions led to the creation of Connecticut’s first state-funded museum. Located on Route 7 north of the village, the museum has welcomed visitors since 1969 and is now designated a National Historic Landmark.

Keep Reading Show less

Early morning Kent crash sends car into ditch, disrupts traffic on Rt. 341

Early morning Kent crash sends car into ditch, disrupts traffic on Rt. 341

A blue SUV remains in a ditch after an early-morning crash along Segar Mountain Road in Kent May 27.

Ruth Epstein

KENT – A driver escaped with minor injuries after an SUV crashed into a utility pole and water line before rolling into a ditch along Segar Mountain Road early Wednesday morning, May 27, disrupting traffic for much of the day and affecting water service to a nearby residence.

The single-vehicle crash occurred around 4:30 a.m. near 36 Segar Mountain Road, just under half a mile east of the intersection with South Kent Road. State police said the blue SUV struck the pole, went over a guardrail and came to stop in a roadside ditch.

Keep Reading Show less
police
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Pauline King Garfield

Pauline King Garfield

EAST CANAAN — Pauline K. (King) Garfield, 94 of 77 South Canaan Rd. formerly of East Canaan, died Sunday May 24, 2026, at Geer Village.She was the wife of the late Duane Garfield who passed August 14, 2017. Pauline was born April 3, 1932 in North Canaan, CT in the former Geer Hospital. She was the daughter of the late Charles and Rose (Van Vlack) King.

Pauline spent her career at Becton Dickinson in Canaan, after being a stay-at-home mother for many years.She was employed at Becton Dickinson for 23 years. She enjoyed bus trips with her late husband Duane to the Casinos, spending time with her family watching the grandchildren grow up. Recently she made a comment to care givers that was “wait until I see that husband of mine for leaving me here, I am going to read him the riot act.” Over the years she enjoyed many crafts, but her favorite was crocheting gifts for everyone.

Keep Reading Show less

A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health

A blessing for pets — and a lifeline for their health
Lazarus, a Eurasian eagle owl, poses with Dr. Laura, his longtime handler. The rescue raptor — known as the event’s “wow factor” for his striking presence and six-foot wingspan — will appear as the Raptor Ambassador at Rhinebeck’s Blessing of the Animals.
provided

For many pet owners, animals are family. On Saturday, May 30, that bond will be celebrated in a uniquely practical and heartfelt way when the Blessing of the Animals returns to Third Lutheran Evangelical Church in Rhinebeck alongside a free rabies vaccination clinic hosted by Hudson Valley Animal Rescue & Sanctuary.

The event, scheduled from noon to 4 p.m., is free for Dutchess County residents and open to dogs, cats and domestic ferrets three months and older. While the clinic itself provides an important public health service, organizers say the day has become about much more than vaccinations.

Keep Reading Show less
community

Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Local filmmaker Yonah Sadeh takes his lens to China

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh on a shoot last year in New York City.

Matt Kashtan
When I was around 12, a family friend showed me how to use my family’s computer...from that point on, it was pretty much all movies. — Yonah Sadeh

Filmmaker Yonah Sadeh of Falls Village left May 8 for China, where he will shoot a short documentary.

“I got into a documentary film intensive program where we have two weeks to shoot, edit and screen a 10-minute documentary about a topic of our choosing,” he said.“I’ll be in Changsha, Hunan, making a film about a fifth-generation shadow puppet master.”

Keep Reading Show less
our community
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.