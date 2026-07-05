Storms rip through Northwest Corner on July 4, stranding travelers, closing roads and knocking out power

What began as a sunny, picture-perfect Independence Day took an abrupt turn Saturday evening, as powerful thunderstorms and possible microbursts swept across the Northwest Corner, bringing down trees and power lines, closing roads and leaving many residents unable to reach home.

As of 9:15 p.m., more than 70,000 Eversource customers in Connecticut were left without power after the storms. The Northwest Corner was among the hardest hit regions.

The storms forced last-minute cancellations of fireworks and laser light shows, and created hazardous travel conditions as hail, heavy rain and strong winds hit the area. Emergency crews responded throughout the evening to blocked roads, downed wires and fallen trees, while widespread power outages affected communities across northwest Connecticut.

In Falls Village, an area that appeared to be among the hardest hit, First Selectman Dave Barger said, “It’s a mess, at best,” adding that trees and power lines were down everywhere.

Many of the town’s major roads were blocked by fallen trees – many of them tangled in electrical wires, making cleanup difficult and limiting access for emergency vehicles.

“It seems like every tree on Route 7 has hit a wire or is entangled in wires,” Barger said. “A lot of trees along Route 126 are entangled in wires as well.”

He said Route 63 near the Canaan town line and numerous secondary roads were also blocked.

Town crews, firefighters and emergency personnel worked to clear roads where possible, setting up cones and caution tape, and reporting hazardous conditions to utility crews.”

“But darkness is upon us, so we’ll be somewhat limited,” Barger said.

He also said it took the town’s emergency services director and fire chief about 30 minutes to reach the Emergency Services Center because so many roads were impassable.

“We have people staying here at our emergency center who can’t go home,” he said. “They’re waiting to go home.”

The damage far exceeded Falls Village.

Lakeville Hose Company said "Lakeville and Salisbury were in a path of a very powerful storm." A statement posted to Facebook said the town was inundated with trees and wires that came down.

"Most roads are impassable along with a massive power outage," officials said. The hose company also warned that the town might be without power "for an extended period of time."

Lakeville Journal senior reporter Patrick Sullivan, who had covered the Fourth of July festivities in Falls Village before visiting his mother in Noble Horizons in Salisbury, said he attempted to get back to his Lakeville home but there was no possible route with downed trees.

“The roads were blocked in every conceivable way,” Sullivan said.

Other residents reported taking as long as two hours to travel home as they searched for passable roads. Numerous trees were reported down along Route 112 between Lime Rock and Hotchkiss Corner, as well as on Route 7 and other state and local roads throughout the region.

Residents also reported hail and significant tree damage, with many taking to social media seeking emergency tree removal services.

Communities outside the Northwest Corner, including Harwinton and Torrington, also experienced significant storm damage.