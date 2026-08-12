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Warren and Kent celebrate building inspector’s retirement

Warren and Kent celebrate building inspector’s retirement

Longtime Kent and Warren building inspector Joseph Manley celebrates his retirement during an Aug. 6 party.

Alec Linden

WARREN – A celebration of Joseph Manley’s long career as a building inspector in Warren and Kent brought together friends and colleagues for a retirement party in Warren on Thursday evening, Aug. 6.

Manley, who retired earlier this summer after eight years in the role for Kent and more than 20 years in Warren, was recognized by former colleagues and associates for his steady presence in the role.

“He was a pillar,” said Warren First Selectman Gregory LaCava as he served beer, wine, mixed drinks and more from behind the bar of the former Rooster Tail Inn, now a private residence. “It was an area I knew I didn’t have to worry about.”

Partygoers packed the space, which once housed a restaurant, and mingled happily as they sampled hors d’oeuvres and sipped their drinks. As a Kent homeowner and a former municipal colleague of Manley’s in Bridgeport, Donna Culbert said she had a unique perspective.

From both sides, she said, she respected his flexibility and responsiveness in a role which is all about working with homeowners rather than against them. “You were never going to get a hard ‘no’ out of him,” she said, adding, “he’s really talented at looking at all the different perspectives coming at him.”

Approximately 45 minues into the festivities, LaCava took the floor to thank Manley for his decades of dedicated service to the town.

LaCava gestured to Manley, who stood at the back of the room on crutches due to a recent accident. “Joe has had a less than easy transition to retirement,” he said—“Apparently a second career in the long jump is not in his future.”

What is in his future, symbolized by a gift of a suitcase, is some time spent afar and abroad, according to LaCava. “We hear you really desperately want to travel!” he said.

Injured or not, LaCava congratulated Manley for “making it to the other side.”

“Not the other other side!” a partygoer shouted, followed by peals of laughter from the crowd.

Kent First Selectman Eric Epstein also gave a speech, noting that he hadn’t worked with Manley long, but that his value showed clearly. “I was like a deer in headlights,” Epstein said of when Manley told him of his retirement just a month into Epstein’s tenure as Kent’s chief elected official.

Nonetheless, Epstein said that Manley had made the transition easy, and that in their seven months as colleagues, the building inspector had clearly demonstrated his sensitivity in what can be a difficult role.

“A building inspector’s job isn’t always easy,” Epstein said. “It requires attention to detail, fairness, patience, and sometimes having difficult conversations. Joe handled those responsibilities with professionalism and respect, earning the trust of contractors, homeowners, co-workers, and community members alike.”

Following the speeches, the crowd raised a glass and let out a hip-hip-hooray.

“I’m overwhelmed,” said Manley.

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