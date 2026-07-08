Sharon bids farewell to two longtime town employees

SHARON – Stan MacMillan and Jamie Casey, two longtime and beloved municipal employees, were given a rousing send-off Thursday to celebrate their retirements and honor their years of service.

Many Sharon residents, along with others from surrounding towns, came together to salute the two who were recognized for the contributions they gave to the community over their combined sixty-plus years of service.

The party was hosted by Eve LaRoche and her husband, Ryan Kavanaugh. In her brief address, LaRoche spoke of “the immeasurable impact they both have had on all our lives.”

MacMillan was the building inspector and fire marshal for Sharon, as well as fire marshal for several other towns during his long tenure. Casey held a long list of positions, including secretary to the Inland Wetlands Commission, assistant town clerk, secretary to MacMillan, health department sanitarian and, most recently, land use administrator.

In addition, both have been very active volunteers in the Sharon Fire Department and ambulance service.

First Selectman Casey Flanagan told the guests they were there to recognize the legacy the pair was leaving behind and show appreciation and admiration for what they’ve done. “Over the years they have protected the town and its character so that it’s grown in a responsible way. They have kept the Sharon we all love.”

Flanagan went on to say that the two have given him a lot over the years, “helping shape me into the selectman I am today. I hope to carry those traits and skills throughout my career.”

He noted that while they were all gathered to celebrate their careers, the town is also looking to the future, eager to build on the strong foundation the two created, calling out William Pietrefase, who is replacing MacMillan, and Nikki Blass, who is taking over for Casey.

Jamie Casey, left, who was honored upon her retirement as Sharon’s land use administrator at a party Thursday, shares a light moment with Michelle Hansen of Falls Village. Ruth Epstein

The occasion brought out nostalgia for some in attendance. Robert Anderson, a contractor, praised them both, speaking of how they treated everyone with fairness and respect. Then he recounted how he’s known MacMillan since they were 5-years-old and how their mothers were good friends.

Judi Gobillot Soule of Kent also had strong memories of her mother, MacMillan’s mother, and several other women who were all best friends while raising their families.

“Going back 65 years, I can still remember those women, including my mother, Eleanor Gobillot, Lil MacMillan, Dolly Paley, Mary Anderson and Betty Freudenberg and all the kids. We had picnics and did a lot together. I remember the cinnamon candy they made.”

State Rep. Maria Horn, D-Salisbury, presented them both with citations from the General Assembly and Selectman Lynn Kearcher read two comments of appreciation for them from artist Jasper Johns.

In his comments, MacMillan thanked the townspeople for their support and noted all the good people he’s met over the years. Casey paid tribute to all her family and ended with “I love this town.”