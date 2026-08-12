Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
health

Lamont visits Torrington health center to discuss rural care

Lamont visits Torrington health center to discuss rural care

State and local officials discuss health care policy during a conference at the Torrington Community Health and Wellness Center office on Thursday, Aug. 6.

Alec Linden

TORRINGTON — Rural health care continues to pose unique challenges, but the Northwest Corner’s Community Health and Wellness Center (CHWC) is ready to take them on, said the organization’s CEO, Joanne Borduas, during a recent visit from Gov. Ned Lamont.

The governor was joined by public health officials at CHWC’s headquarters on Thursday, Aug. 6, for a brief conference in recognition of National Health Center Week, an annual celebration of the approximately 1,500 Federally Qualified Health Centers across the country. CHWC’s three locations – Torrington, Winsted and North Canaan – are among that group, offering sliding-scale payments regardless of insurance status. The CHWC serves as the only primary care provider for many in the region, especially those in lower income brackets.

Also present were Sen. Paul Honig (D-CT), Dr. Mandar Jadhav, of the National Association of Community Health Centers, Deb Polun, of the Community Health Center Association of Connecticut, Lisa Ferris, of the United Way of Northwest Connecticut and Petra Clark-Dufner, of the University of Connecticut’s Area Health Education Center Network.

During her opening remarks, Borduas said there was much to celebrate, including the recent reinstatement of CHWC’s dental practice after losses forced its suspension last year. However, challenges remain, she said.

One, Borduas said, is a misconception among policymakers that affluent areas do not need services.

“Sometimes there’s a misconception when you talk about areas that are considered a bit affluent — that there’s no need, they don’t need services,” she said. “So not true.”

Lamont said his experience lobbying in Washington for federal health care funding has been similar.

“We had to go talk to Dr. [Mehmet] Oz,” Lamont said, referring to the administrator of the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid services since 2025. “He said, ‘You know, I thought you were a couple of big cities and a lot of leafy suburbs.’ And I said, ‘I don’t think you understand Connecticut.’”

Connecticut ultimately received $154 million in 2026 through the new federal Rural Health Transformation Program and is expected to receive additional funding annually through 2030. The state will disburse the funds to providers and programs through grants.

Borduas said CHWC will focus on four key challenges unique to Northwest Corner health care as the federal funds are rolled out: transportation and geographic isolation, workforce recruitment, digital infrastructure and an aging population.

“The Northwest Corner is probably, I’ll be biased again, one of the most beautiful parts of the state,” she said, “but it is lacking in resources, and probably our biggest barrier here is the lack of public transit.”

Addressing transportation is a key priority for the organization, Borduas said, including through the organization’s mobile unit BETTY — “Bringing Exceptional Treatment to You ”— which brings services directly to patients.

BETTY was outside the Torrington facility accepting school supplies for children in need. Donations will be distributed to students at the Torrington Police Activities League’s 19th annual school supply event at Coe Memorial Park on Aug. 15 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Some supplies will be reserved for the CHWC’s school offices, some of which are located at HVRHS, North Canaan Elementary School and Sharon Center School.

Borduas also emphasized telehealth and the need to care for the region’s aging population.

“These folks want to age at home,” she said. “We need to make sure we can care for them so that they can do so with dignity.”

Overall, Borduas said she hopes to use the funds across these initiatives to “forge ahead” by enhancing and expanding the vital services CHWC provides.

Honig, a Harwinton resident, said he recognizes the organization’s importance to the region. “I have personal experience with this area being a primary care desert,” he said.

Jadhav, who serves as a liaison in Washington for the 1,500 Federally Qualified Health Centers across the nation, offered final remarks.

Despite impending cuts to Medicaid, he said, “this is a good year to celebrate.” He reported that FQHCs have moved from a negative to positive margin, “and that’s because you are innovative.”

health

Latest News

August, one bass at a time

August, one bass at a time

This fish took a Wooly Bugger in basic black, with rubber legs. Always get the rubber legs.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Largemouth bass are not picky eaters. When engaged they usually dive and tug. Once in a while they leap. They are easily discouraged, however, and after a minute or two come meekly to the net.

Every August I shift gears and head to the ancestral HQ with no electricity, minimal plumbing and a warm-water lake chock-full of largemouth bass, not to mention smallmouth, perch, pickerel and panfish. The largemouth are the main attraction.

I used an antique rowboat for years. Then a canoe, which was awkward to manage solo, especially when the wind picked up.

Keep ReadingShow less
fishing

An outdoor festival for Broadway fans

An outdoor festival for Broadway fans
An outdoor festival for Broadway fans
An outdoor festival for Broadway fans

Broadway is going way off Broadway when it heads outdoors for The Festival at Hutton Brickyards in Kingston Aug. 14-16, transforming the Hudson River waterfront into a three-day celebration of show tunes, stars and sing-alongs. The inaugural event features an all-star lineup including Audra McDonald, Kelli O’Hara, Renée Elise Goldsberry, Brian Stokes Mitchell and dozens more, along with a 30th anniversary celebration of the musical “Rent” featuring original cast members.

Hutton Brickyards is a former 19th-century brickyard transformed into a historic riverfront hotel and event destination spanning 100 acres along the Hudson. Beyond the nightly concerts, festivalgoers can expect campfire sing-alongs, dance parties, master classes, costume contests and a marketplace highlighting Hudson Valley food, drinks and artisans.

Keep ReadingShow less
performances

Crandell Theatre celebrates 100 years of film, community and Chatham history

Crandell Theatre celebrates 100 years of film, community and Chatham history

The Crandell Theatre in 1948.

Provided
Originally built as an “atmospheric theater,” the Crandell was designed to transport audiences beyond the walls of the auditorium. Its sloped floor, proscenium arch, orchestra pit and balcony seating reflected the grandeur of early 20th-century movie palaces.

Crandell Theatre in Chatham has spent a century bringing stories to the big screen, and this December the historic theater will celebrate its 100th anniversary with a yearlong tribute to the films, filmmakers and community members who have helped keep it alive.

The celebration continues Sunday, Aug. 23, with a special screening of Martin Scorsese’s “The King of Comedy,” presented as part of the theater’s 100th Anniversary Series by Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. Kramer will introduce the 1982 film, a darkly comic exploration of celebrity, obsession and the pursuit of fame.

Keep ReadingShow less
film
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Arts Connected fundraiser celebrates Northwest Connecticut’s creative community

Arts Connected fundraiser celebrates Northwest Connecticut’s creative community

MOMIX is one of the featured performers at this year’s Arts Connected fundraiser on Aug. 29.

Provided

The Northwest Connecticut Arts Council will celebrate the region’s vibrant arts community with Arts Connected 2026, its annual fundraising event, on Saturday, Aug. 29, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Buck’s Rock Camp in New Milford.

More than a fundraiser, Arts Connected is designed as a celebration of the artists, performers and organizations that make the Northwest Corner’s cultural landscape thrive. Guests can enjoy live music and performances, a curated gallery of artwork by regional artists, local food and drinks, and opportunities to connect with fellow arts supporters. Tickets include hors d’oeuvres, an open bar and all entertainment.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

At 90, artist Robert Cronin still finds new ways to paint

At 90, artist Robert Cronin still finds new ways to paint
Falls Village Artist Robert Cronin describes his process, from drawing to painted canvas.
L. Tomaino
Once I get all the colors in, they change. Who knows? I might consider more radical colors and then bring it back a little.
— Robert Cronin

Renowned painter Robert Cronin of Falls Village celebrated his 90th birthday with an exhibition, “Robert Cronin: New Paintings,” at the Hunt Library in Falls Village which opened Aug. 8 and will be on view through Sept. 11.

Cronin paints most days in his home studio. He keeps his work fresh by trying new things and has had different phases of work, including figure paintings, paintings on paper, a modular, circle and enclosure series of paintings, as well as a tinplate sculpture series.

Keep ReadingShow less
people

All aboard the Litchfield County Clipper

All aboard the Litchfield County Clipper

The Litchfield County Clipper runs between Thomaston and Torrington.

Allison Gollenberg

Every Sunday until the end of August, passengers can ride back in time on the Litchfield County Clipper, a scenic train running between Thomaston and Torrington on the county’s only passenger rail line.

The train, operated by the Railroad Museum of New England and the Naugatuck Railroad, follows the Naugatuck River through Mattatuck State Forest and along the Thomaston Dam, making it the only railroad in the country that operates over the face of an active dam. For $26.50 passengers can ride all day, boarding or disembarking at any of the train’s three stops, which include two stops in Torrington and one in Thomaston.

Keep ReadingShow less
history
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.