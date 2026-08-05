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Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B state police headquarters in North Canaan.
Police Blotter: Troop B
Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.


Stop and Shop larceny

Early in the afternoon on July 29, troopers arrested David Whitman, 80, of Colebrook for the theft of groceries from Stop and Shop in North Canaan. After receiving the call from the store, troopers followed Whitman’s vehicle as he drove away on Route 44 and arrested him for 6th degree larceny. He was released on a $500 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 13.


Parked car rear-end

On July 29, a Rivian R1S belonging to Amanda Wilson, 50, of New York City was parked on Route 44 near Town Hall in Salisbury. At approximately 3 p.m., a Ford van belonging to Kenneth Ball, 72, of Creswell, Oregon parked directly behind accidentally rolled into the rear of her vehicle, which was unoccupied. Both vehicles suffered minor cosmetic damage.


Single vehicle boulder accident

On the evening of July 29, Michel Desousa, 22, of Naugatuck was driving south on Route 63 in Falls Village when his Honda Civic drifted off the roadway, striking a boulder. After the impact, the vehicle flipped onto the driver side and slid across the roadway, where it ultimately impacted the embankment on the other side of the road and flipped back onto its wheels. Desousa evaded the scene, and at the time of report it was unknown if he sustained any injuries.


Evading accident scene summons

Troopers were dispatched at approximately 6:45 p.m. on July 29 to the report of a motor vehicle accident on Route 63 near the intersection with Cobble Road in Falls Village. Upon arriving, troopers found that the driver had evaded the scene, but ultimately made contact with Mauricio Souza, 45, of Naugatuck, who admitted to being the operator of the vehicle. Souza was issued a misdemeanor summons for evading responsibility, failure to maintain lane and operating a motor vehicle without a license. Souza was released with a promise to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 12.


Failure to yield crash

At approximately 7:45 p.m. on July 29, two vehicles collided at the intersection of Route 44 and North Elm Street in North Canaan. Sherrie Heath, 61, of North Canaan was attempting to make a right turn onto North Elm Street from Route 44 in a Toyota Camry but did not yield to a Ford F350 already in the intersection, driven by Walter Hewins, 70, of Ashley Falls, Massachusetts. The two vehicles collided, and both sustained functional damage. No injuries were reported from the incident.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Send mail to P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send to editor@lakevillejournal.com.

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