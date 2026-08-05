Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
north canaan selectmen

Brian Ohler resigns following medical leave

NORTH CANAAN — North Canaan Selectman Brian Ohler resigned last week after a five-month medical leave, saying he could no longer justify remaining absent while the town’s three-member Board of Selectmen continued operating with only two active members.

Ohler’s resignation, effective July 31, follows a medical emergency in February that initially appeared to be a stroke. Although he has undergone extensive testing, doctors have not determined the cause, he said, and the search for answers continues.

“I have come to a very hard decision,” Ohler wrote in a Facebook post after filing his resignation. “It would be selfish of me to remain on such a prolonged medical leave when the residents and businesses of the Town of North Canaan deserve a full and active Board of Selectmen.”

He thanked residents for their support throughout his recovery and said he hopes improved health will allow him to return to public service.

“My love for the Town of North Canaan and the good people who also call it home is eternal,” he wrote. “The prospect of returning once again to elected municipal service in the future will remain the fuel and strength that lives within me.”

Ohler first announced his leave in March after describing symptoms that included double vision, slurred speech and paralysis on the right side of his body. While neurologists have not identified a definitive diagnosis, he has said physicians are also examining whether traumatic brain injuries sustained during his military service in Iraq and Afghanistan may have contributed to his condition.
Ohler notified First Selectman Jesse Bunce on Thursday, July 30, that he was stepping down.

“I wish him the best in his health, and I hope he can find out the cause of his issues,” Bunce said.

His absence had left the three-member Board of Selectmen operating with only Bunce and Selectman Melissa Pinardi. Although the two-member board could continue conducting business since it still met quorum requirements, the arrangement left little flexibility and created the potential for deadlocked votes.

“It’s a tough thing to run the town with two people,” Bunce said. “I do appreciate Brian giving us his resignation so we can move forward.”

Pinardi said it must have been difficult for Ohler to step down.

“Brian put his whole heart and soul into the town,” she said. “I know it was very hard for him to come to that decision. But he didn’t feel like he could give 100% right now.”

Ohler could not be reached for comment.

Replacement process begins

With Ohler’s resignation now official, town officials have begun the process of filling the vacancy for the remainder of his term, which was to end in November 2027.

Under Connecticut law, the town has 30 days from the date of the vacancy to appoint a replacement, according to Town Attorney D. Randall DiBella, a partner at Cramer & Anderson, who represents several towns. The appointment will be made by a vote of Bunce and Pinardi.

Since Ohler was elected as a Republican, DiBella said his replacement must be either a Republican or an unaffiliated voter. In this case, the Republican Town Committee is likely to recommend a candidate for the board’s consideration.

However, if Bunce and Pinardi cannot agree on an appointment, DiBella said the town’s elected Republican officeholders would choose the replacement.

Bunce said he plans to ask the Republican Town Committee to recommend a candidate and noted that Ohler did not suggest any potential successors before resigning.

Residents who disagree with the appointment may circulate a petition to force a special election. However, DiBella said that in his 40 years of representing municipalities, he has never seen a vacancy filled that way.

Long record of public service

Ohler has spent much of the past decade in public service. He represented Connecticut’s 64th House District from 2017 to 2019, before being defeated by Democrat Maria Horn by a thin margin in November 2018, losing by 61 votes. In November 2023, he was elected first selectman in North Canaan, succeeding Charles Perotti, who did not seek re-election.

He served one term before narrowly losing his bid for re-election to Bunce in November. Bunce prevailed by just two votes, 572-570, following a recount. However, Ohler was re-elected to the board of selectmen, just not as first selectman.

Beyond elected office, Ohler served 12 years in the U.S. Army as a military police officer, volunteering for three combat deployments — two in Iraq and one in Afghanistan — before receiving an honorable discharge in 2013.

A lifelong fifth-generation North Canaan resident, Ohler comes from a family with a long history of service to the town.

north canaan selectmen

Latest News

Priscilla Rudd Wolf

Priscilla Rudd Wolf

LAKEVILLE — Priscilla Rudd Wolf was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 29, 1946, the youngest daughter of Roswell Hopkins (“Hop”) Rudd and Josephine (“Jo”) Bauman. She was six years younger than her closest sibling, Eve, and had two older brothers Ben and Roswell. Priscilla, affectionately known as Prissy, and then only as Pris, when she had any say about it, grew-up as a dorm kid at Salisbury boys’ school, not an easy feat for a girl in the 1950s. By about age 12, her main goals in life were to (1) become a cheerleader, and (2) make her way onto American Bandstand; Jo wisely sent her off to Walnut Hill, an all girls boarding school, at age 14. Over the years, Pris gave mixed reviews of her boarding school days, but she always recounted fondly her summer visits to Block Island with her best friend, Jeannie Smith, and summer days at home in Lakeville. She loved sunbathing on the back porch of Hop and Jo’s lake house which was in clear view of Hop’s summer camp for boys where Peter Wolf was a counselor one summer. The rest is history with interludes along the way.

Keep ReadingShow less

Frank Camille Grusauskas

Frank Camille Grusauskas

FALLS VILLAGE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Camille Grusauskas of Falls Village, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026, at the age of 70. Frank was born on Nov. 14, 1955 in Goshen. He was a beloved father and grandfather, uncle, brother, and partner. He was a fine woodworker and craftsman, an insatiable library patron, a musician, and a lover of life and the natural world. He was an extraordinary and talented man.

Frank spent his boyhood exploring the woods behind his childhood home, on Pie Hill Road in Goshen. He was the youngest and only son of Francis and Doris Grusauskas, with four older sisters, who he called his “Other Mothers.” From an early age he embraced Native American culture, and one of his favorite pastimes was walking local cornfields after a rain, in search of arrowheads, points, and stone tools.

Keep ReadingShow less

Stacie A. Weiner

Stacie A. Weiner

SALISBURY — Stacie A. Weiner passed away on July 7, 2026. Born on March 2, 1945, Stacie lived her last 51 years with her partner and spouse, Danella Schiffer, as well as with many adopted stray cats. Important people in her life include her beloved cousin Ellie Voss, Jenn Scott, a dear friend and colleague from RBC Wealth Management where she worked, Kevin Prell, also from RBC, Peter Menikoff of Salisbury and Rob Breakell, her trainer at the Canaan YMCA. Stacie was indebted to Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD, a brilliant, compassionate and supportive medical oncologist from Yale New Haven Health. Diagnosed with advanced cancer in Dec. of 2024, Stacie spent her last 1-1/2 years with determination and resilience; never complaining about her situation. She stayed active until her last month.

Stacie grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, and obtained a BA degree from Goddard College in Vermont in 1966 with a major in drama. She then earned an MA degree from New York University in 1974 also in drama and studied toward a Ph.D. in Japanese theater. While pursuing studies at NYU, she worked as an elementary school teacher.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Gary R. Cunningham

Gary R. Cunningham

SHARON — Gary R. Cunningham, 76, of Hilltop Road, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2026, following a long illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Kimie (O’Hanlon) Cunningham.

Born on May 14, 1950, in Sharon, Gary was the son of the late Robert and June (Parsons) Cunningham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Colaine Alicia Duntz

Colaine Alicia Duntz

CANAAN — Colaine Alicia (Davide) Duntz, 80, of 112 Canaan Valley Road, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2026. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Duntz Sr.

Born on Jan. 24, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, Colaine was the daughter of the late Colaine Gardner.

Keep ReadingShow less

May Haskell Gorat

May Haskell Gorat

WEST CORNWALL — (Edie) May Haskell Gorat passed away July 7, 2026, after a short illness. She had attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She enjoyed flower gardening and baking.

She is survived by her daughter, Edith May (Chicky) Gorat of Idaho and a son Peter Gorat Jr. of West Cornwall, three grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle and Peter Gorat, a sister, Olive Haskell Goddard of Cape Cod, and a brother John Haskell of Kent and several nieces and nephews.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.