Thank you!
Your support is sustaining the future of local news in our communities.
hotchkiss library

Authors gather in Sharon for library’s annual book signing

Authors gather in Sharon for library’s annual book signing

The Hotchkiss Library of Sharon kicks off its Summer Book Signing event with author signings and meet and greets.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

SHARON — The lawn at the Hotchkiss Library was transformed into a literary wonderland Friday during the 28th annual Sharon Summer Book Signing event.

Twenty-four authors were seated under a large tent, greeting guests, discussing their work, and signing copies of their books, which were available for purchase throughout the event.

A new feature this year was a series of author readings, with seven writers sharing excerpts from their books and discussing their work with audiences inside the 133-year-old library.

First to be introduced was Scott Siegler, who serves on the nonprofit board of LJMN Media, which publishes The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. Siegler, an American television executive, media investor and Emmy Award winner, discussed his short story collection, “Mobsters in the Mansion,” describing it as a mystery with comedic overtones.

He focused on the main character named Bobby Weigel, who is one of three sons with the same name. “It’s loosely based on a guy I met,” Siegler said, adding the man was delusional and went to jail. “The story is about murder which wouldn’t have happened if [Gerald] Ford had not been president and Bobby Weigel wasn’t so stupid,” he said.

During the follow-up conversation, Siegler said, “I like stories with lots of pivots. You think you’re going in one direction, and it goes to another. The plot is, to some degree, less important than the characters. If a book doesn’t service characters, it’s pretty thin.”

Asked why he gave the three sons the name Bobby, Siegler said he knew boxer George Foreman, who named all his sons George, and he liked that idea.

He said he enjoys the short story form for its emphasis on condensation. “In some ways, they’re closer to a poem than a novel.”

Scott Siegler reads an excerpt from his book ‘Mobsters in the Mansion’ during the event’s new author readings. Photo by Ruth Epstein

Another speaker was Alex Wright, whose narrative history, “Empire of Ink: The Printers, Rogues, and Radicals Who Invented the American Newspaper,” traces the evolution of American journalism from the Revolutionary War through 1900.The book explores the legacy of smaller, forgotten newspapers, which he referred to as “untold history.”

Wright, a former journalist, said, “In some ways, the world we live in now is the way it was then. Now it’s easy for everyone to write, publish and create videos. The definition of what is community journalism is up for grabs.”

Another featured author was Anne Mackay-Smith, known locally as Anne Vance, who discussed her debut novel, “Death at Bittersweet Clearing: A Civil War Mystery.”

The setting is in Virginia, near where she was raised, and tells the story of a woman who has to keep the farm going while her husband is fighting in the war.

“She finds two bodies in the woods and then a mystery man appears,” Smith said. “Some people think it’s a war death, but she doesn’t think so.”

Smith, who wrote about finance and education for the Wall Street Journal, said, “I always wanted to write fiction, so I’m getting back to where I want to be.”

Asked if there is another book on the horizon, she gave a big smile, a clear impression that there will be another one coming.

Anne Mackay-Smith of Sharon signs a copy of her book ‘Death at Bitterwood Clearing: A Civil War Mystery’ on Friday.Photo by Ruth Epstein

hotchkiss library

Latest News

Priscilla Rudd Wolf

Priscilla Rudd Wolf

LAKEVILLE — Priscilla Rudd Wolf was born in Norwalk, Connecticut on May 29, 1946, the youngest daughter of Roswell Hopkins (“Hop”) Rudd and Josephine (“Jo”) Bauman. She was six years younger than her closest sibling, Eve, and had two older brothers Ben and Roswell. Priscilla, affectionately known as Prissy, and then only as Pris, when she had any say about it, grew-up as a dorm kid at Salisbury boys’ school, not an easy feat for a girl in the 1950s. By about age 12, her main goals in life were to (1) become a cheerleader, and (2) make her way onto American Bandstand; Jo wisely sent her off to Walnut Hill, an all girls boarding school, at age 14. Over the years, Pris gave mixed reviews of her boarding school days, but she always recounted fondly her summer visits to Block Island with her best friend, Jeannie Smith, and summer days at home in Lakeville. She loved sunbathing on the back porch of Hop and Jo’s lake house which was in clear view of Hop’s summer camp for boys where Peter Wolf was a counselor one summer. The rest is history with interludes along the way.

Keep ReadingShow less

Frank Camille Grusauskas

Frank Camille Grusauskas

FALLS VILLAGE — It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Frank Camille Grusauskas of Falls Village, Connecticut, on July 22, 2026, at the age of 70. Frank was born on Nov. 14, 1955 in Goshen. He was a beloved father and grandfather, uncle, brother, and partner. He was a fine woodworker and craftsman, an insatiable library patron, a musician, and a lover of life and the natural world. He was an extraordinary and talented man.

Frank spent his boyhood exploring the woods behind his childhood home, on Pie Hill Road in Goshen. He was the youngest and only son of Francis and Doris Grusauskas, with four older sisters, who he called his “Other Mothers.” From an early age he embraced Native American culture, and one of his favorite pastimes was walking local cornfields after a rain, in search of arrowheads, points, and stone tools.

Keep ReadingShow less

Stacie A. Weiner

Stacie A. Weiner

SALISBURY — Stacie A. Weiner passed away on July 7, 2026. Born on March 2, 1945, Stacie lived her last 51 years with her partner and spouse, Danella Schiffer, as well as with many adopted stray cats. Important people in her life include her beloved cousin Ellie Voss, Jenn Scott, a dear friend and colleague from RBC Wealth Management where she worked, Kevin Prell, also from RBC, Peter Menikoff of Salisbury and Rob Breakell, her trainer at the Canaan YMCA. Stacie was indebted to Dr. Sharynn Hall, MD, a brilliant, compassionate and supportive medical oncologist from Yale New Haven Health. Diagnosed with advanced cancer in Dec. of 2024, Stacie spent her last 1-1/2 years with determination and resilience; never complaining about her situation. She stayed active until her last month.

Stacie grew up in Poughkeepsie, New York, and obtained a BA degree from Goddard College in Vermont in 1966 with a major in drama. She then earned an MA degree from New York University in 1974 also in drama and studied toward a Ph.D. in Japanese theater. While pursuing studies at NYU, she worked as an elementary school teacher.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Gary R. Cunningham

Gary R. Cunningham

SHARON — Gary R. Cunningham, 76, of Hilltop Road, passed away peacefully at his home on July 1, 2026, following a long illness. He was the devoted husband of the late Kimie (O’Hanlon) Cunningham.

Born on May 14, 1950, in Sharon, Gary was the son of the late Robert and June (Parsons) Cunningham.

Keep ReadingShow less

Colaine Alicia Duntz

Colaine Alicia Duntz

CANAAN — Colaine Alicia (Davide) Duntz, 80, of 112 Canaan Valley Road, passed away peacefully at her home on July 28, 2026. She was the beloved wife of the late Howard Duntz Sr.

Born on Jan. 24, 1946, in the Bronx, New York, Colaine was the daughter of the late Colaine Gardner.

Keep ReadingShow less

May Haskell Gorat

May Haskell Gorat

WEST CORNWALL — (Edie) May Haskell Gorat passed away July 7, 2026, after a short illness. She had attended Sharon Center School and Housatonic Valley Regional High School. She enjoyed flower gardening and baking.

She is survived by her daughter, Edith May (Chicky) Gorat of Idaho and a son Peter Gorat Jr. of West Cornwall, three grandchildren, Nicole, Danielle and Peter Gorat, a sister, Olive Haskell Goddard of Cape Cod, and a brother John Haskell of Kent and several nieces and nephews.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.