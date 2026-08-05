Authors gather in Sharon for library’s annual book signing

SHARON — The lawn at the Hotchkiss Library was transformed into a literary wonderland Friday during the 28th annual Sharon Summer Book Signing event.

Twenty-four authors were seated under a large tent, greeting guests, discussing their work, and signing copies of their books, which were available for purchase throughout the event.

A new feature this year was a series of author readings, with seven writers sharing excerpts from their books and discussing their work with audiences inside the 133-year-old library.

First to be introduced was Scott Siegler, who serves on the nonprofit board of LJMN Media, which publishes The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News. Siegler, an American television executive, media investor and Emmy Award winner, discussed his short story collection, “Mobsters in the Mansion,” describing it as a mystery with comedic overtones.

He focused on the main character named Bobby Weigel, who is one of three sons with the same name. “It’s loosely based on a guy I met,” Siegler said, adding the man was delusional and went to jail. “The story is about murder which wouldn’t have happened if [Gerald] Ford had not been president and Bobby Weigel wasn’t so stupid,” he said.

During the follow-up conversation, Siegler said, “I like stories with lots of pivots. You think you’re going in one direction, and it goes to another. The plot is, to some degree, less important than the characters. If a book doesn’t service characters, it’s pretty thin.”

Asked why he gave the three sons the name Bobby, Siegler said he knew boxer George Foreman, who named all his sons George, and he liked that idea.

He said he enjoys the short story form for its emphasis on condensation. “In some ways, they’re closer to a poem than a novel.”

Scott Siegler reads an excerpt from his book ‘Mobsters in the Mansion’ during the event’s new author readings. Photo by Ruth Epstein

Another speaker was Alex Wright, whose narrative history, “Empire of Ink: The Printers, Rogues, and Radicals Who Invented the American Newspaper,” traces the evolution of American journalism from the Revolutionary War through 1900.The book explores the legacy of smaller, forgotten newspapers, which he referred to as “untold history.”

Wright, a former journalist, said, “In some ways, the world we live in now is the way it was then. Now it’s easy for everyone to write, publish and create videos. The definition of what is community journalism is up for grabs.”

Another featured author was Anne Mackay-Smith, known locally as Anne Vance, who discussed her debut novel, “Death at Bittersweet Clearing: A Civil War Mystery.”

The setting is in Virginia, near where she was raised, and tells the story of a woman who has to keep the farm going while her husband is fighting in the war.

“She finds two bodies in the woods and then a mystery man appears,” Smith said. “Some people think it’s a war death, but she doesn’t think so.”

Smith, who wrote about finance and education for the Wall Street Journal, said, “I always wanted to write fiction, so I’m getting back to where I want to be.”

Asked if there is another book on the horizon, she gave a big smile, a clear impression that there will be another one coming.