hotchkiss library

Authors abound at Sharon Summer Book Signing

Authors abound at Sharon Summer Book Signing

Jessie Sheehan and Chris Morocco are at the Aug. 2 ‘Page to Plate’ event sponsored by the Hotchkiss Library.

Ruth Epstein

SHARON — The town became a literary mecca this weekend as the Hotchkiss Library hosted its annual Summer Book Signing event. Twenty-eight authors from a variety of genres gathered under the large white tent next to the library Friday evening, Aug. 1, to showcase their books and meet with enthusiastic bibliophiles.

Following the event, eight residents opened their homes to allow guests to dine with a particular author. And on Saturday, there was a “Page to Plate” event billed as “Where Books and Bites Meet: An All-Day Culinary-Literary Experience.” Chefs who have written books demonstrated how to make some treats while talking about their experiences.

Among the authors present on Friday was Chris Whipple, whose timely book is titled “Uncharted: How Trump Beat Biden, Harris and the Odds in the Wildest Campaign in History.” Asked about its premise, Whipple replied, “The political scandal of the 21st century.” He said he felt compelled to write it because he had unique access to the key players. He wrote it in just 107 days.

While working on his first book, “The Gatekeepers: How the White House Chiefs of Staff Define Every Presidency,” he got to know many of those in the inner circle, including Ron Klain (Biden’s chief of staff), “so I was able to do a fly-on-the-wall account.” In his other work titled “The Fight of His Life: Inside Joe Biden’s White House,” Whipple focused on how President Biden and his team battled to achieve their agenda.

Whipple, who lives in Essex, was at the book signing two years ago and called it “one of the great events. It opened many doors for me.”

Seated a few tables down from Whipple was Gary Shteyngart of Red Hook, New York, who was there to promote his children’s book “Vera of Faith.” He pointed out the story was about a 10-year-old girl living in a dystopian American town trying to hold her family together. “I’ve written some dystopian memoirs that are all hopeful at the end,” he said.

His range of subjects is wide, as witnessed by another of his works called “Our Country Friends,” which was a New York Times bestseller, and talks about people coming to the Hudson Valley. Shteyngart, showing a dry sense of humor with a straight face, explained in this book “there are a lot of affairs. It’s spicy.”

His next book, which will be called “Capy Bora” will have a 150-pound rodent as its protagonist. He was quick to show a photo on his phone of the creature.

Amity Gage shows her latest book, a suspense novel set in Maine.Ruth Epstein

Amanda Gage of West Hartford was there to talk about her fifth book, “Heartwood,” a suspense novel set in the deep dark woods of Maine. “I like atmospheric books,” she said. “I like settings. The tension and mystery come from settings.” The story follows a game warden.

Gretchen Hachmeister, the library’s executive director, was very pleased with the way the event was going. As she circled the tent, stopping to visit with the authors, she noted how grateful she was the sun was shining and it wasn’t 95 degrees. She had high praise for the team that organized the event, including staff, board members and volunteers. “They make it all happen.”

She was there bright and early the next morning as audience members gathered throughout the day for “Page to Plate.” Among those featured was Chris Morocco, food director of Bon Appetit and Epicurious. He and local author/chef Jessie Sheehan gave a demonstration on how to make everyone’s favorite — the chocolate chip cookie.

hotchkiss library

Latest News

Deputies respond to political dispute at Fountain Square

Deputies respond to political dispute at Fountain Square

AMENIA — Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputies broke up a political dispute between two Amenia residents at Fountain Square in downtown Amenia on Tuesday, July 15.

Kimberly Travis of Amenia was conducting her daily “No Kings” anti-Trump administration protest at Fountain Square at 1:15 p.m. when Jamie Deines, of Amenia and candidate for Town Board in the Nov. 4 election, approached her.

Keep ReadingShow less
police news

East Twin Lake finds new hope as hydrilla fades

East Twin Lake finds new hope as hydrilla fades

Gregory Bugbee, associate scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), where he heads the Office of Aquatic Invasive Species (OAIS), was a guest speaker at the Aug. 2 annual meeting of the Twin Lakes Association.

Debra A. Aleksinas

SALISBURY— A fierce and costly battle to halt the spread of hydrilla in East Twin Lake may have finally paid off.

All but three remaining small patches, one near the shoreline at O’Hara’s Landing Marina and two others in deeper water as boats exit the marina and head out, have been destroyed by this summer’s treatment with the aquatic herbicide fluridone, which began on May 20. None of the remaining plants are thriving.

Keep ReadingShow less
environment

Lisa Mae Keller

Lisa Mae Keller

LIME ROCK — Lisa Mae Keller of Lime Rock, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at her home on July 26, 2025, following a yearlong battle with cancer. Lisa remained at home between lengthy stays at Smilow Cancer Hospital – Yale New Haven. Throughout Lisa’s ordeal, the family home was a constant hub of love and support, with friends and relatives regularly dropping by. Their presence lifted Lisa’s spirits and helped her stay positive during even the toughest moments. The family remains deeply grateful to the community for their unwavering kindness and encouragement.

Born on June 2, 1958, in Bridgeport to Mae and Robert Schmidle, Lisa graduated from Newtown High School in 1976. Lisa first attended Ithica College to pursue a degree in fine arts concentrating on opera. Drawn to a more robust and challenging curriculum, Lisa transferred to Whittier College, Whittier, California earning a Bachelor of Science degree. It was in 1988 that Lisa met and married Robert (Rob) Keller in Newtown, Connecticut. Together, they embarked on a remarkable journey. The couple started small businesses, developed land in Litchfield County and welcomed in quick succession their sons Baxter and Clayton. The growing family discovered the long-abandoned historic Lime Rock Casino in 1993, while attending a race at Lime Rock Park. The couple found it difficult to commute for work while raising a family and restoring a vintage home. Lisa persuaded her husband that chimney sweeping was a noble profession, leading them to purchase the established business, Sultans of Soot Chimney Sweeps. She later leveraged her role into ownership of the largest U.S. importer of vintage Italian reproduction gun parts. Even as her entrepreneurial ventures expanded, Lisa continued managing the pick, pack, and ship operation for Kirst Konverter, though she sold the remainder of the business prior to her illness. Lisa will be remembered for her business acumen, community service, and being a trained vocalist with the Crescendo Coral Group of Lime Rock. Lisa tended the extensive gardens around the home and curated an art collection that adorns the walls within. Baking cookies was a passion. Countless cookie packages were sent world wide to each son and their military friends while deployed. It is still undetermined in the Keller house whether the Army or Marines leave less crumbs. At Christmas, the Lakeville Post Office staff would post over 80 packages of cookies to lucky recipients, while receiving a tray for their effort. Unable to bake cookies in her last year, Lisa selflessly compiled and self-published “ Pot Luck at The Casino”, a 160 page book of all of her favorite recipes, sent to everyone on her cookie list. It was a true labor of love.

Keep ReadingShow less

John Richard Krupinski

John Richard Krupinski

LITCHFIELD — John Richard (Jr.) Krupinski, of Winsted, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Hartford Hospital.

Born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Torrington, Connecticut he was the son of John Joseph Krupinski and Eleanor (Kavesky) Krupinski. John grew up in Litchfield, Connecticut and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1967. While still in high school, John was a member of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department.

Keep ReadingShow less