Authors meet fans at Sharon Book Signing

Author Chris Heacox signs a copy of his book “Chudderdudders” for Deborah Donovan, board member at Hotchkiss Library of Sharon.

Mia Barnes
hotchkiss library

SHARON — Thunderstorms had little effect on the 27th Annual Sharon Book Signing on Friday Aug. 2. Originally set to be outside, authors and fans alike had to roll with the weather, continuing their conversations inside the Hotchkiss Memorial Library until clouds cleared up.

Inside the library the 25 authors sat next to each other around a long table. Though a tight squeeze, they were able to share their work with one another against a backdrop of shelved books. After an hour, the event moved back outside.

Community members waited patiently to get a personal copy signed. Chris Heacox, a Sharon native and author, had his woodland creature picture book on display. His book, “The Chudderdudders,” is based on his son and teaches kids a lesson of responsibility. “This has been a side project for me” explained Heacox, who co-owns Sharon Pharmacy. “It’s been long but fun.”

Throughout the evening rising eighth graders from Sharon Center School served as waitstaff. Appetizers and charcuterie were catered by J.P. Gifford Cafe.

Separate from the signing, community members had the chance to have dinner with an author. The dinners, which were not included in admission, were hosted by local families who sponsored an author for the night. The opportunity allowed for an extended and more individualized conversation with the writer.

Planning the event is extensive. Explained by Gretchen Hachmeister, executive director of the library, the process of brainstorming books, reading each suggestion and reaching out to authors, starts in the winter each year.

Authors varied in location, though most were regional. The furthest traveled from Boston and Washington, D.C. The only strict requirement was that books had to have been published between August 2023 and July 2024. “Basically between last year’s signing and yesterday,” added Hachmeister.

The Book Signing is “one for the community,” added library President Thomas Trowbridge. Trowbridge, who both grew up coming to the library and taking his children to the library, emphasized his appreciation of the space. “I was even an author at the Book Signing one of the first few years it ran” recounted Trowbridge. “I’m just grateful for all of it.”

