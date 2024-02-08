Children brought their parents to The Hotchkiss Library on Saturday

A popular feature at The Hotchkiss Library’s observance of “Take Your Child to the Library Day” on Saturday, Feb. 3, was the children’s story hour. Eloise Kivitz, 10, seated at right is preparing to present the first book reading of the morning. Seated at left is Renee DeSimone, head of circulation and children’s services at the library.

Leila Hawken
hotchkiss library

Children brought their parents to The Hotchkiss Library on Saturday

SHARON — It was hard to tell whether the grown-up took the child to the library or if it was the other way round.

Enthusiasm was in high gear as the staff at the Hotchkiss Library welcomed all for “Take Your Child to the Library Day,” observed Saturday, Feb. 3.

Now in its 13th year and celebrated worldwide, the event is held annually on the first Saturday in February.

At The Hotchkiss Library, the day coincided with the regularly scheduled Saturday morning story hour, drawing a capacity audience of parents and children, first to sing some cheery, settling-down songs and then to hear stories read aloud.

“I love reading to kids,” said Eloise Kivitz, 10, who kicked off the story hour with “No Pirates Allowed” by Rhonda Greene, her strong reading performance done with expression and clarity.

Mid-morning story time was organized by Renee DeSimone, head of circulation and children’s services, who also read aloud and had arranged for special features to add to the celebration. There was a basket of bookmarks that could be crayon-colored on the spot or taken home, a game where children could identify silhouettes of possibly familiar book characters, and even a cardboard cutout opportunity for a photo with a fun book character.

“I’m excited when parents come in with their kids,” said DeSimone as the families filed in. She acknowledged that sometimes it is difficult for families to find the time.

At the end of it all, children who checked books out received a gift bag to take home.

In the foreground, Eloise Kivitz, 10, is reading aloud.Leila Hawken

hotchkiss library

Latest News

Housatonic students prep new musical

Housatonic students prep new musical

HVRHS students practiced choreography for the upcoming Housatonic Musical Theater Society presentation of “Beauty and the Beast.”

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Rehearsals for the Housatonic Musical Theater Society’s production of “Beauty and the Beast” were underway Tuesday, Jan. 30.

Cast members, reading directly from their scripts, worked on their lines and movements under the watchful eyes of director Christiane Olson and musical director Tom Krupa.

Keep ReadingShow less
theater

Salisbury housing discussions continue

Salisbury housing discussions continue

SALISBURY — The Pope Land Design Committee met online Thursday, Feb. 1, to review its recent presentation to the Inland Wetlands and Watercourses Commission and talk over the next steps.

Committee chair Ray McGuire asked for comments from committee members. Lisa McAuliffe noted that several features of the current design proposal have been altered, including omitting a parking area near the Housatonic Child Care Center and scrapping a new storage and maintenance building in favor of expanding the existing building if needed.

Keep ReadingShow less
housing

Kent names Busse to Park & Rec post

Kent names Busse to Park & Rec post

Matthew Busse

Submitted

KENT — After an extensive search that began in December and drew numerous applications, the Park and Recreation Commission named Matthew Busse of New Fairfield to the position of director of park and recreation. He will begin his duties Monday, Feb. 12.

Busse brings with him a firm understanding of the notion of community and how a town’s parks and recreation program can enhance and strengthen the community it serves.

Keep ReadingShow less
kent park & rec

December Salisbury real estate sales

December Salisbury real estate sales

The Lakeville Journal is resuming coverage of town-by-town recorded real estate sales as provided by the town clerk with additional information available on town tax records. These recorded sales lag actual closing dates by a number of days.

Dec. 4, 2023

Keep ReadingShow less
real estate