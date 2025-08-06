The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News 2025 interns
Riley Klein
Meet the next generation of community journalists. Eight interns contributed to The Lakeville Journal and Millerton News this summer. Below, each wrote a brief bio.
Grace DeMarco
I grew up in New Fairfield, Connecticut, and will be entering my junior year at Marist University majoring in communications with a journalism concentration, and minoring in studio art. On campus, I am on the board of the Society for Professional Journalists, manage the Ice Hockey team, and have written for the newspaper, The Circle.
My passion for learning and writing has really directed me towards the dream of pursuing journalism from a young age. I love hearing people’s stories, what is important to them and the community, and being able to learn about a wide variety of issues. Having the privilege of this, along with the responsibility of conveying and delivering the stories in an accurate and concise way, is something I have been able to do through my internship with The Millerton News.
I have learned that local news is such a powerful thing to be a part of. Not only am I able to learn and report on the community, but I am also able to engage with and immerse myself into it. My most valuable takeaway is my growth in confidence for conducting interviews, along with the amazing people I have met through reporting on the community. Reporting on small towns as an outsider has also given me a new perspective to look at the small town that I come from as well.
This upcoming semester, I hope to further participate in the Marist Circle as a “foreign correspondent” columnist when I study abroad in Florence, Italy, in the fall. My long-term goals are to work for a big publication or magazine, and be able to incorporate my love of art, music and culture into my work.
Mia DiRocco
I’m Mia DiRocco, and I’m a rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. I began working for The Lakeville Journal this spring with the new student paper HVRHS Today. Writing about anything from tennis teams to school lunches, I loved learning more about the journalistic process, and thanks to the paper I learned about The Lakeville Journal’s summer internship.
Growing up in New York, the headlines of the city’s iconic papers were always a part of my daily life, and I think that’s what first began my interest in writing. I hope to continue pursuing journalism both as a major in college and a future career, and interning for The Lakeville Journal has been such a fun and fascinating way to experience what working in media is like.
I was also able to attend the School of The New York Times this summer, which would never have been possible without the knowledge and experience I gained learning from The Lakeville Journal reporters and editors. Working here this summer has been an incredible experience, and I’m so grateful to Riley Klein, Nathan Miller and the rest of The Lakeville Journal’s staff for providing this opportunity.
Simon Markow
My name is Simon Markow, I am a rising senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School. This is my second year being an intern for The Lakeville Journal.
Since I began, I have made almost 50 video reports for the Journal, some of which exceeded three thousand views on Instagram. Many of my photos have been put in the paper and have even made it to the front cover. I have been learning how to write articles, which I have never done before. I have enjoyed being a part of page layout for the newspaper, organizing how the articles are arranged on the page.
What I am most proud of during my time at The Lakeville Journal are the experiences I have had covering stories big and small in my hometown of Cornwall and across the Northwest Corner.
My best memory has been the NASCAR truck race at Lime Rock Park. I was excited to go and with press credentials I was able to get behind the scenes and even on the track. I got to go into the paddocks and see the racecars and drivers up close. I would never have been able to do this if it wasn’t for this internship. I was able to get experience with what it’s like to be a media person at a big event, which is a career path that I am considering. I was even able to go to the post-race press conference and ask the winner of the NASCAR truck race, “What’s your favorite food on a hot day?” He answered with PB&J sandwiches. Covering the race is a story I will share for the rest of my life.
This internship has provided me with a range of skills that will open new opportunities and possible career paths in my future, along with being the best summer job I have ever had.
Simon Markow asks a question to Corey Heim, winner of the NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series LIUNA 150 at Lime Rock Park, in the post-race press conference Saturday, June 28. Riley Klein
Theo Maniatis
Hello. I live in Washington, Connecticut, and New York City. I’m a rising sophomore at Middlebury College in Vermont.
I spent my fall semester playing soccer in Valencia, Spain. Once I arrived at Middlebury, I started writing sports for the campus newspaper, working my way up to Sports Editor — asurprising turn because I had never enjoyed writing in high school.
I spent weeks in April writing emails to newspapers across the region, looking for a summeropportunity. The New York Times did not respond to me, but I got one email back from Nathan Miller at The Lakeville Journal. After an interview process, I started at the Journal this June.
The Journal’s program seems unique in the country. From week one, I was writing realstories and carrying a Canon T7 to photograph sporting events. I shadowed reporters and attended classes led by industry experts the Journal brought in for the interns.
I have gotten better at writing, learned how to interview people and picked up photography basics. I still have no idea what I want to major in or do with my life, but I’m really glad this program happened.
During halftime of a Torrington Summer Basketball League game, Theo Maniatis chats with the referees about pay rates, handling the roughly 90-degree heat inside Torrington Armory, making touch calls during games and how to deal with angry parents on the sidelines.Riley Klein
Jules Williams
My name is Jules, and I’m currently a rising senior at the University of Virginia, though I grew up in Redding, Connecticut. When I first applied to college three years ago, I, like many other high schoolers, had a general idea of what I was interested in, but no real plan; I just knew I couldn’t handle another semester of physics. Exploring every discipline my school had to offer allowed me to settle on a dual major in both English and media studies. Through my studies, I’ve delved deep into the art of writing, learning about both the technique and styles that define good literature and the ramifications of the media and what it says about different cultures and their ideologies.
Interning at The Lakeville Journal this summer has been a continuation of my prior exploration, taking my learnings from the academic scene outside of the classroom. While I am confident in my writing ability, journalism requires many skills beyond it, some of which I had a background in and others that were new and occasionally uncomfortable. In particular, this internship challenged me to familiarize myself with the process of reaching out to and conversing with total strangers, and taught me that people are much more willing to help than one might anticipate. The collaborative environment at the Journal allowed me to both show off my strengths and tackle my weaknesses and I’m excited to take that new growth into the next chapter of my life.
David Carley
My name is David Carley, and I am a rising sophomore and studio art major at Kenyon College in Gambier, Ohio. Considering that Kenyon is a known as writer’s school, writing is a passion of mine, yet I had never done it in a journalistic setting until this summer internship. Journalism has always been important to my family and me. My father has worked in journalism since before I was born, so it was about time I got involved with it myself.
I’ve had a passion for photography since middle school, so this program has proven to be a perfect mixture of something new and something I already have experience with. Furthermore, my interest in design led me to get involved with the page layout process of the newspaper, and learning the puzzle that is putting together a page has been one of my favorite parts of the whole experience.
I’ve truly learned a lot in my time at The Lakeville Journal. For starters, I’ve gotten a lot better at going up and talking to strangers and honing my interviewing skills, learning what questions are important to glean information to write a story. I’ve also had many experiences I wouldn’t have had if it weren’t for an assignment, like going to a magic lesson at David M. Hunt Library in Falls Village or visiting the Accordion Museum in North Canaan. It is experiences like those that make me extremely grateful for the internship, along with the many skills picked up along the way.
I’m from New York City, but I have been coming up to Norfolk, Connecticut, for my whole life. It has been great to have even more memories and reasons to love the towns of the Northwest Corner.
Each summer, the Salisbury Rotary Club presents the Bob Estabrook Intern Award to one Lakeville Journal intern. This year, David Carley was chosen for his dedication to contributing to all aspects of the newspaper. He conducted research, interviewed community members, wrote articles, photographed events and people and helped with page layout in the newsroom each week. Above, Rotary President Bill Pond presents the award to Carley Tuesday, July 29.John Coston
Charlie Greenberg
My name is Charlie Greenberg and I live in Millbrook, New York. I will be a junior at Riverdale Country School in the Bronx this September. I am an editor of Riverdale’s school newspaper, The Riverdale Review.
This summer, I was excited to intern at The Millerton News as the program allowed me to engage in the work of journalism myself rather than to simply observe other people and hope to pick up knowledge along the way. It has been an extremely rewarding experience to learn in real time, pursuing assignments from the first day.
I’ve enjoyed speaking with people I wouldn’t ordinarily have any reason to. In the relatively short span of six weeks, I’ve met farmers, tattoo artists and even a local scion. I’ve particularly appreciated the flexibility of this program that has allowed me to pursue what I find interesting.
As the environment for all careers, particularly those that involve writing, continues to change so rapidly — and will no doubt look very different by the time I enter it — I am glad to have engaged in journalism firsthand, against a local backdrop. It will certainly be an experience on which I reflect going forward.
Copey Rollins
I'm Copey Rollins. I live in Sharon and will be starting my senior year at The Hotchkiss School this fall. Before attending Hotchkiss, I was a student at the Indian Mountain School in Lakeville. I got interested in journalism by doing sports writing for Hotchkiss over the winter of my sophomore year.
This is my second summer with The Lakeville Journal, and I feel as though I have learned so much throughout my time at the paper. These past summers I have gotten to go to a wide variety of sporting events to cover and photograph them with the community. I have loved getting the chance to interview people, take pictures and overall, just become more invested in my local community.
When not working for The Lakeville Journal, I also spend my summers running outdoors and working with the Sharon Land Trust. The Lakeville Journal has been such a great experience and I am so thankful for how much it has taught me about the Northwest Corner.
AMENIA — Dutchess County Sheriff’s Deputies broke up a political dispute between two Amenia residents at Fountain Square in downtown Amenia on Tuesday, July 15.
Kimberly Travis of Amenia was conducting her daily “No Kings” anti-Trump administration protest at Fountain Square at 1:15 p.m. when Jamie Deines, of Amenia and candidate for Town Board in the Nov. 4 election, approached her.
Travis told responding deputies on the scene and The News she felt threatened by Deines. “She was very intimidating,” Travis said. “And I have not felt fear in the whole time I’ve been doing this.”
A man who asked to be identified only by his first name, Tom, stopped by the square on his lunch break to chat with Travis just before Deines’s arrival. He said he too was alarmed by Deines’s demeanor and called 911 shortly after the interaction began.
In an effort to de-escalate, Travis said, she turned away and started walking down the sidewalk along Route 343 away from Fountain Square. Deines followed close behind, Travis said, who then called 911 too.
The Millerton News received a letter to the editor from Travis on Monday, July 28, detailing the interaction and condemning Deines for her conduct. She sat down in The News’s office in Millerton for an interview on Wednesday, July 30; just over two weeks after the interaction.
Deines paints a different picture of the interaction. “I just countered some of her arguments about Trump,” Deines said. “And she apparently didn’t like that so she called the cops.”
Deines wouldn’t go into specifics about the conversation, but she denied being threatening or physically intimidating to Travis during the interaction. Deines said during a brief interview in the Freshtown parking lot in Amenia that responding deputies told her she wasn’t doing anything wrong.
“We were standing there, talking,” Deines said. “I was just walking and saying my piece and talking to her and asking her questions, that’s all. It’s loud. Cars are going by, so it’s loud.”
Police arrived and took statements from Deines and Travis, recorded in a redacted police report obtained by the Millerton News on July 25. According to the report, deputies told both parties they had a right to be in the square and participate in peaceful protest.
Deputies left the scene and Deines left shortly after. Travis packed up her signs and left as well, as she usually does at that time in the afternoon. There were no fines, charges or other enforcement action taken as a result of the dispute.
The Millerton News obtained a police report from the Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office with redacted names. A Freedom of Information Law appeal for the unredacted report was filed with the Dutchess County Attorney on Thursday, July 31, and is still pending.
SALISBURY— A fierce and costly battle to halt the spread of hydrilla in East Twin Lake may have finally paid off.
All but three remaining small patches, one near the shoreline at O’Hara’s Landing Marina and two others in deeper water as boats exit the marina and head out, have been destroyed by this summer’s treatment with the aquatic herbicide fluridone, which began on May 20. None of the remaining plants are thriving.
“We hit 90 days in mid-August, and most of the hydrilla is dead,” reported Dominic Meringolo, an environmental engineer with SOLitude Lake Management, whose company was retained by the Twin Lakes Association (TLA) to apply the lake’s 2025 herbicide treatments.
The announcement was met with relief and applause from the approximately 100 members of the Twin Lakes Association who attended the group’s annual meeting Aug. 2 at Isola Bella.
“This is the first good news we’ve had in three years with hydrilla, but we’re far from being able to say that the coast is clear,” said TLA President Grant Bogle.
He stressed that vigilance is required and Northeast Aquatic Research (NEAR), the TLA’s limnologist, will continue to do detailed plant surveys throughout the lakes. “In East Twin, we supplement these with diver-assisted surveys in the deeper water, which are expected to take place in late August or September.”
Russ Conklin, vice president of lake management for the TLA concurred. “We are going to have to do this two, three more years, or maybe longer.”
According to TLA officials, experience from past eradication and control efforts is that this is a multi-year endeavor. Left untreated, hydrilla has returned in lakes like Coventry Lake, which took a year “off” from treatment.
“The fact is,” said Bogle, “We don’t know how long we will need to continue treating the East Bay, but by keeping it in control in this section of the lake, we are attempting to keep it from spreading further both within Twin Lakes and as boats exit Twin Lakes.”
Possibly spread by fishing boats
The battle to stop the spread of the robust Connecticut River variant of hydrilla in East Twin began in the fall of 2023, when it was discovered near the marina, and had since ventured further out into the lake.
At the time of its discovery, East Twin was the first lake in the state outside of the Connecticut River, where it had been wreaking havoc, to have identified the virulent strain in its waters.
Gregory Bugbee, associate scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES), where he heads the Office of Aquatic Invasive Species (OAIS), was the first environmental expert to visit East Twin after the TLA’s limnologist, George Knocklein, found the stringy, dark green plant, which looks similar to the native waterweed, elodea.
“We got out there within a week, got our boat out on the lake and sent out DNA analysis confirming the Connecticut River strain,” recalled Bugbee who, along with Meringolo, were guest speakers at the TLA meeting.
“How did it get from the river into East Twin? Fishing tournaments were in the river and some people went to O’Hara’s for a tournament here,” the CAES scientist noted.
He said the Connecticut River strain had likely been around for “many, many years” before hydrilla was detected and was thought to have been contained to the river.
“But that all changed with East Twin Lake in 2023, when George Knocklein found it floating around O’Hara’s Landing Marina,” said Bugbee.
Since then, he noted, nine additional lakes have been invaded by the rapidly growing water weed. To date, they have been met with limited success in knocking back hydrilla.
Among a few of the lakes’ attempted remedies to rid hydrilla include the introduction of sterile grass carp, hand-pulling or raking them.
“Pulling it is not effective,” said Bugbee, a certified diver, who tried the method. “We went back a month or so later and the hydrilla had all regrown.”
Another lake group sponsored a “Take a Rake to the Lake Day,” where a $500 prize was offered to the person who raked the largest haul of hydrilla out of the water.
“I said, I’ve got to see this, so I went out in my boat,” said Bugbee, who recounted with humor the vision of a woman raking hydrilla into a wagon. The winner, he recalled, removed 750 pounds of plant and muck.
While the event was unsuccessful in eradicating the invasive weed, he said it did bring the problem to the forefront of people’s attention and eventually was tackled with herbicide treatments.
The immediate impact of the herbicide on native plants is being assessed by NEAR.
“We know that outside the treatment area, the plants are doing fine,” said Bogle. “We will have more definitive information on the native, rare and invasive plants at our scientific coalition meeting in the fall.”
Meanwhile, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) has been working for 7 years now doing trials with herbicides, said Bugbee.
“USACE does the research then turns it over to the states. We are doing boat launch surveys on all the boat launches in the state looking for hydrilla. If we can find it by the boat ramps, we can suggest management, potentially.”
The good news is, it works
Conklin noted that other than the few surviving hydrilla, “there are no other plants that George has found in that bay” where herbicide was applied. “We were able to get there, and it only took us three years.”
Fluridone treatments were calculated based on the entire volume of the east basin of East Twin and slow-release pellets were applied to the littoral zone. The pellets release over a period of six to eight weeks, with peak release at two to three weeks after application.
Liquid fluridone was used during the first three applications to boost initial concentration, followed by slow-release pellets, according to Meringolo. The goal, he explained, was to use the herbicide at between three and five parts per billion for approximately 120 days.
Because by the 90-day mark most of the hydrilla had died, Meringolo said there are no plans to continue the last two treatments, as the slow-release pellets will remain in the water close to the 120-day target.
Conklin agreed. “Why should we be killing dead plants? Let’s see what happens this year. The good news is, it works. The bad news is, we’ve got to do it again.”
The TLA official noted that a dose of good fortune was also on the TLA’s side.
“We were fortunate that George found it over here in the bay,” where the water is relatively stagnant. If we found it out in the middle lake or third lake, we would be hard-pressed to be able to do this treatment.
LIME ROCK — Lisa Mae Keller of Lime Rock, Connecticut, passed away peacefully at her home on July 26, 2025, following a yearlong battle with cancer. Lisa remained at home between lengthy stays at Smilow Cancer Hospital – Yale New Haven. Throughout Lisa’s ordeal, the family home was a constant hub of love and support, with friends and relatives regularly dropping by. Their presence lifted Lisa’s spirits and helped her stay positive during even the toughest moments. The family remains deeply grateful to the community for their unwavering kindness and encouragement.
Born on June 2, 1958, in Bridgeport to Mae and Robert Schmidle, Lisa graduated from Newtown High School in 1976. Lisa first attended Ithica College to pursue a degree in fine arts concentrating on opera. Drawn to a more robust and challenging curriculum, Lisa transferred to Whittier College, Whittier, California earning a Bachelor of Science degree. It was in 1988 that Lisa met and married Robert (Rob) Keller in Newtown, Connecticut. Together, they embarked on a remarkable journey. The couple started small businesses, developed land in Litchfield County and welcomed in quick succession their sons Baxter and Clayton. The growing family discovered the long-abandoned historic Lime Rock Casino in 1993, while attending a race at Lime Rock Park. The couple found it difficult to commute for work while raising a family and restoring a vintage home. Lisa persuaded her husband that chimney sweeping was a noble profession, leading them to purchase the established business, Sultans of Soot Chimney Sweeps. She later leveraged her role into ownership of the largest U.S. importer of vintage Italian reproduction gun parts. Even as her entrepreneurial ventures expanded, Lisa continued managing the pick, pack, and ship operation for Kirst Konverter, though she sold the remainder of the business prior to her illness. Lisa will be remembered for her business acumen, community service, and being a trained vocalist with the Crescendo Coral Group of Lime Rock. Lisa tended the extensive gardens around the home and curated an art collection that adorns the walls within. Baking cookies was a passion. Countless cookie packages were sent world wide to each son and their military friends while deployed. It is still undetermined in the Keller house whether the Army or Marines leave less crumbs. At Christmas, the Lakeville Post Office staff would post over 80 packages of cookies to lucky recipients, while receiving a tray for their effort. Unable to bake cookies in her last year, Lisa selflessly compiled and self-published “ Pot Luck at The Casino”, a 160 page book of all of her favorite recipes, sent to everyone on her cookie list. It was a true labor of love.
A love of pearls and turquoise inspired Lisa to design and commission heirloom quality jewelry to be passed down thru the generations. Visitors were often gifted Tahitian pearl jewelry and knowledge gleaned from years of research. Travel plans for further pearl and gem study were cancelled when Lisa received her cancer diagnosis.
One of her most enduring passions—and a decades-long devotion—was embracing the role of American mother to the young German football players on scholarship at Salisbury School. Unable to return home during holidays and school breaks, the boys found a second family with the Kellers. Lisa did what any mother would do: baked endless batches of her legendary cookies, cooked countless home-made meals, and often counseled the young men through the trials and tribulations of young love. Years later, and with families of their own, they still make it a point to ‘swing by’ and visit ‘Momma Lisa’ whenever they’re back in the States.
Lisa is predeceased by her parents and is survived by husband, Rob, and two sons, Baxter (Elizabeth) and Clayton (Brette), two grandchildren, Isabel and Ezra, two brothers Robert, Jr. (Pam) Schmidle, Paul (Wendy) Schmidle, and multiple nieces and nephews. Grandson Ezra was born and met Mama Lisa just days before she passed.
A graveside ceremony will be held on Aug. 9 at 11 a.m. at the Lime Rock cemetery, with a reception at the Lime Rock Episcopal Church. A celebration of life will be held at the family home, The Historic Lime Rock Casino, on Oct.11, 2025 at 4 p.m.
All are welcome to both events. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to SalvageUSA.org, a nonprofit organization dedicated to serving the special operations active duty and veterans community.
LITCHFIELD — John Richard (Jr.) Krupinski, of Winsted, Connecticut passed away on Sunday, July 27, 2025, at Hartford Hospital.
Born on Jan. 13, 1948, in Torrington, Connecticut he was the son of John Joseph Krupinski and Eleanor (Kavesky) Krupinski. John grew up in Litchfield, Connecticut and graduated from Litchfield High School in 1967. While still in high school, John was a member of the Litchfield Volunteer Fire Department.
John joined the Air Force in 1968 and was honorably discharged in 1972 as a Sargent. John went on to work for the State of Alaska with the Department of Fish and Game as well as being an Alaska State Trooper. Upon returning to Connecticut John worked for the State of Connecticut as a Deputy Warden for the Forestry Department.
John loved the outdoors, was an avid fly fisherman and from a young age enjoyed tying his own flies. John was known as the best fly tier in Northwest Connecticut. John also competed in Archery, receiving numerous trophies.
John is survived by his daughter, Cheryl L. Bentley, sister, Karen J. Krupinski, and brother, Thomas J. Krupinski. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Eleanor Krupinski, his wife, Margery Hull Krupinski, and their beloved pets.
Calling hours will be held at Thurston Rowe Funeral Home, 283 Torrington Road, in Litchfield, on Sunday, Aug. 10, 2025 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. A funeral service with Military Honors will be held at Hillside Cemetery, 76 Walnut Street, in Torrington, on Thursday, Aug. 21, 2025 at 12:30 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Farmington River Anglers Association, Housatonic Fly Fisherman’s Association or Trout Unlimited, Northwest Connecticut Chapter.
To send the family online condolences kindly visit www.thurstonrowefuneralhome.com