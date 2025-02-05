ljmn media

LJMN board adds members, elects officers

FALLS VILLAGE — LJMN Media, which publishes The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, has announced the addition of two new members to its board of directors. Dick Hermans and Scott Siegler join Meg Downey, Henry Blodget and Rob Fish, each added early in 2024, as its newest members.

Hermans, of Pine Plains, co-founded Oblong Books & Records with locations in Millerton and Rhinebeck. He has also served on the Pine Plains School Board and is a current member of the Pine Plains Planning Board. Most recently, he co-founded The New Pine Plains Herald, a digital newspaper covering Pine Plains, and serves as Vice-President of its board.

Siegler, a resident of Sharon, participated in the startup of TriStar Television Studio, Netscape Communications, Pandora Media and Granada America. He has served on the board of the Shorenstein Center on Media, Politics and Public Policy at Harvard’s Kennedy School and The Center for Public Integrity.

Downey, of Millerton, began her career in journalism as editor of The Millerton News, executive editor of The Poughkeepsie Journal and managing editor of the Tennessean in Nashville, Tennessee. Downey is a two-time Pulitzer Prize finalist and has won more than 40 national journalism awards. In her career, she has also taught journalism and ethics at Vassar College.

Blodget, of Cornwall, is co-founder, Executive Chair of the Board and occasional columnist of Business Insider Inc., a global journalism organization with offices and affiliates in more than 17 countries. A former Wall Street analyst, he is often a guest on CNBC, CNN, MSNBC, NPR and other networks.

Fish, of Salisbury, founded the design firm Robert V. Fish & Associates, which specialized in residential architecture in Hartford, Fairfield and Litchfield Counties and won dozens of design awards. He has served multiple terms on the boards of Sharon Land Trust and Sharon Playhouse.

CEO and Publisher James H. Clark said, “The addition of these members reinforces our commitment to strong local journalism in our communities in the Northwest corner of Connecticut and Eastern Dutchess County in New York. As we continue to look at new ways of delivering the news, each of their skill sets and expertise will be invaluable.”

Board membership now stands at 14 representing diverse professional backgrounds and expertise.

Additionally, the Board of Directors elected a new slate of officers at its annual meeting in December. Dan Dwyer, of Salisbury, has been elected Chair; Brian Ross, of Sharon, Vice Chair; Devereux Chatillon, of Sharon, Secretary and Karen Byers, of North Canaan, Treasurer. The Board recognized Noreen Doyle, who served as founding Chair and who will continue on as a member of the board.

On assuming the chairmanship, Dwyer noted that “the challenges we face are more complex than simply ‘saving the paper.’ Our Board’s duty is to provide financial stability and resourcesthat enable management and editorial staff to continue the improvements they are making. We are also responsible to develop a plan for the future, so we are finding ways of getting information to our communities — when and how they accessit — so we remain the trusted source of local news, information and opinion. I’m confident our Board is up to the challenge.“

To learn more about The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, go to lakevillejournal.com and click on “About us.”

