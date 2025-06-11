Two named to posts at The Millerton News

Nathan Miller and Aly Morrissey

Photos by Thomas K. Carley and Aly Morrissey
MILLERTON — The Millerton News is pleased to announce that it has named two local journalists to posts at the paper.

Nathan Miller, who lives in Amenia, has been named managing editor. Miller joined LJMN Media, Inc., publisher of The News and The Lakeville Journal, last summer upon graduation from The University of Missouri, Columbia, with a Bachelor’s in journalism.

Miller has worked for both The News and The Journal as Editorial and Digital Content Coordinator.

Aly Morrissey, who lives in Millbrook, has joined The News as a staff reporter. Morrissey holds a Bachelor of Arts degree in Journalism from Quinnipiac University. Morrrisey will focus on the Village of Millerton and the Town of North East.

Out of college, Morrissey was a reporter and editorial assistant at The Boston Herald. After moving from Greater Boston to the Hudson Valley in 2017, Morrissey held communications and administrator roles at Indian Mountain School and Millbrook School. She is the photographer for the Sharon Playhouse and has worked as a professional photographer for the last eight years.

“Miller and Morrissey will bring new energy to the paper’s focus on local coverage,” said John Coston, editor-at-large, who will continue in his role.

James H. Clark, chief executive officer and publisher of LJMN Media said, “Nathan and Aly bring a shared commitment to ensuring that our communities are well served and we’re excited that they’ve agreed to take on this challenge.”

On Saturday, June 28, The News is sponsoring the Millerton Street Fair, bringing together local nonprofits and businesses with families and neighbors, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the village center.

The Millerton News, which last year reopened its office at 16 Century Blvd. in Millerton, is available by mail, at newsstands and online at millertonnews.com.

