Police Blotter: Troop B

Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Single cyclist crash

On the evening of Aug. 5, Selvin Ottoniel Alonzo-Roque, 27, of North Canaan was biking south on North Elm Street in North Canaan, just south of the intersection with Route 7. While rounding a right curve, he swerved off the road, striking an embankment, and then falling back into the roadway, sustaining a serious head injury. He was transported to Waterbury Hospital by North Canaan EMS, and the bike was taken to Troop B as evidence.

Slumped driver

At about 11 p.m. on Aug. 5, troopers arrived on River Road in Cornwall on the report of a driver slumped over the wheel, where they found Corey Martin, 33, of Pittsfield, Massachusetts. Martin agreed to and failed a field sobriety test, and was subsequently arrested and brought to Troop B, where he was processed for illegal operation of a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs, and improper parking. Martin was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and is scheduled to appear at Torrington Superior Court on Aug. 20.

Emergency vehicle struck

At around 10 p.m. on Aug. 8, Jean Colon Carattini, 27, of North Canaan was driving a Ford Taurus owned by the Department of Public Safety west on Route 44 in Salisbury with the emergency lights on. Carattini attempted to pass a Subaru Crosstrek ahead on the roadway by moving into the eastbound lane, but at that moment, the Crosstrek, driven by Louise Brown, 81, of Salisbury, veered left to try and get out of the emergency vehicle’s way. The cars collided, but neither was disabled and no injuries were reported in the accident. Brown was issued a written warning for failing to grant the right of way to an emergency vehicle.

The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in subject, to editor@lakevillejournal.com


Peggy Ann McEnroe

AMENIA — Peggy Ann McEnroe, 60, a lifelong area resident, passed away surrounded by her family on Aug. 4, 2025, at Vassar Brothers Hospital in Poughkeepsie, New York.Peggy Ann was the owner and operator of Peggy’s Sweet & Savory café in Amenia, New York (formerly known as Back in the Kitchen).

Peggy had a passion for food and travel and her creativity and generosity knew no bounds. Born on Dec. 10, 1964, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late William Thomas McEnroe and Caroline Ann McEnroe.She was a graduate of Our Lady of Lourdes High School and received her Bachelor of Arts degree from SUNY Purchase.

Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

Caroline (Lynn) P. Chase

SOUTHFIELD, Mass — Lynn Chase of Southfield, Massachusetts, passed away on July 30, 2025, at Berkshire Medical Center after a courageous seven-month battle with an aggressive cancer. Despite the challenges, Lynn continued to inspire those around her with her strength and determination.

How do you begin to talk about the extraordinary life of Lynn Chase?

Kim Roberta Andrews

SHARON — Kim Roberta Andrews, aged 70, of Sharon, Connecticut, passed away unexpectedly on Aug. 5, 2025, at her home in Sharon.

Kim was born on Feb. 19, 1955, to Robert and Thelma Andrews in Huntington, New York.

