Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti

WASSAIC — Evelyn Ann Moody Lamberti, 87, passed away July 13, 2025, in Barre, Vermont.

Born on Dec. 13, 1937, in Hartford, Connecticut to Hazen and Helen Moody, she spent her early years in Wassaic, New York and graduated from the first graduating class of Webutuck Central High School in 1955. She attended New Paltz College and then worked for the Dutchess County Supervisors Office in Poughkeepsie, New York.She married David Lamberti on Oct. 10, 1959, in Wassaic and moved to Vermont.

She began her career at the Vermont State Liquor Board and remained with them loyally for eleven years. In addition to her job, she also contributed to the success of her husband’s monument drafting studio. Her most important role in life was being a mother to her three children.

She was a woman with humble tastes and found contentment doing everyday tasks and providing a welcoming home for friends and family. With a love of the English language, her passions included word puzzles and learning on the computer. Her selfless and kind demeanor made the Lamberti house in Williamstown, Vermont, a center for family. Her memory lives on in the heart and minds of everyone who was fortunate enough to cross paths with her.

She is survived by her husband, David, and three children; Lisa Hard of Enfield, New Hampshire, David Lamberti and his wife, Joy, of St. George, Vermont, and Rhonda Warren and her husband, Don, of Clifton Park, New York. In addition to her husband and children, she is also survived by her granddaughter, Brittany Hard, sister Susan Metcalfe and husband John T. Metcalfe, and sister-in-law Caroline Tucker-Stook, as well as her nieces and nephews.

On Sunday, July 27, 2025, therewas a gathering of close friends and family at the Barre Elks Club in Barre.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial contributions to the Central Vermont Humane Society, 1589 VT-14S, East Montpelier, VT05651.

