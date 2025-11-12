veterans day

North Canaan gives gratitude to veterans

Eden Rost, left, shakes hands with Sergeant Nicholas Gandolfo, veteran of the Korean War.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — Students at North Canaan Elementary School saluted servicemen and servicewomen at a Veterans Day ceremony Wednesday, Nov. 12.

Eighteen veterans were honored, many of whom attended the ceremony and were connected to the school as relatives of students or staff.

The 2nd graders sang the official song for each branch of service represented that day: Army, Navy, Coast Guard, Marines and Air Force. Special recognition was given to the Marine Corps, which was founded 250 years ago in November 1775.

Eighth graders offered speeches of appreciation. Taylor Gulotta said, "My older sister, Madison, has worked so hard to get to where she is today. She has dreamt of being in the Coast Guard since she was a little girl." She continued, "Her selflessness and bravery... is truly inspiring."

E3 Seaman Madison Gulotta receives a certificate from her sister Taylor, who is an 8th grader at North Canaan Elementary School.Photo by Riley Klein

Brayden Foley spoke of his grandfather Todd Baldwin's time in the Navy. "My grandpa taught me that helping others in a fundamental way can build strong, meaningful relationship and a supportive community. I appreciate all members of the Armed Forces past and present for their bravery and their commitment to protect the freedom that we have today."

Veterans were recognized individually by Principal Beth Johnson and students presented them with certificates.

The 2nd graders closed the ceremony with a choreographed rendition of "Grand Old Flag."

First Sergeant Andros Thomson receives a certificate from his daughters, Lydia and Roslyn, who attend NCES. At left is Principal Beth Johnson.Photo by Riley Klein

