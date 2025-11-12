Troop appreciation

veterans day

Provided

Former First Selectman Martin Lindenmayer visits with students of Kent Center School Monday, Nov. 10, as part of the school’s Veterans Day ceremony. Lindenmayer served as a member of the U.S. Navy and later specialized in defense intelligence and technical special operations.

Farewell to a visionary leader: Amy Wynn departs AMP after seven years

Amy Wynn, who has served as executive director of the American Mural Project in Winsted, has stepped down from her position after seven years with the nonprofit organization.
When longtime arts administrator Amy Wynn became the first executive director of the American Mural Project (AMP) in 2018, the nonprofit was part visionary art endeavor, part construction site and part experiment in collaboration.

Today, AMP stands as a fully realized arts destination, home to the world’s largest indoor collaborative artwork and a thriving hub for community engagement. Wynn’s departure, marked by her final day Oct. 31, closes a significant chapter in the organization’s evolution. Staff and supporters gathered the afternoon before to celebrate her tenure with stories, laughter and warm tributes.

Let them eat cake: ‘Kings of Pastry’ screens at The Norfolk Library

A scene from “Kings of Pastry.”
Provided

The Norfolk Library will screen the acclaimed documentary “Kings of Pastry” on Friday, Nov. 14, at 7 p.m. The film will be introduced by its producer, Salisbury resident Flora Lazar, who will also take part in a Q&A following the screening.

Directed by legendary documentarians D.A. Pennebaker (“Don’t Look Back,” “Monterey Pop”) and Chris Hegedus (“The War Room”), “Kings of Pastry” offers a rare, behind-the-scenes look at the prestigious Meilleurs Ouvriers de France (Best Craftsmen of France) competition, a prestigious national award recognizing mastery across dozens of trades, from pastry to high technology. Pennebaker, who attended The Salisbury School, was a pioneer of cinéma vérité and received an honorary Academy Award for lifetime achievement.

A night of film and music at The Stissing Center

Kevin May, left, and Mike Lynch of The Guggenheim Grotto.
Provided

On Saturday, Nov. 15, the Stissing Center in Pine Plains will be host to the Hudson Valley premiere of the award-winning music documentary “Coming Home: The Guggenheim Grotto Back in Ireland.” The screening will be followed by an intimate acoustic set from Mick Lynch, one half of the beloved Irish folk duo The Guggenheim Grotto.

The film’s director, Will Chase, is an accomplished and recognizable actor with leading and supporting roles in “Law & Order,” “The Good Wife,” “Rescue Me,” “Nashville,” “The Deuce,” “Stranger Things” and “Dopesick.” After decades of acting on television and on Broadway, Chase decided to take the plunge into directing his own short films and documentaries.

