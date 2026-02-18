Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Ron served his country as a captain in the US Marine Corps, flying helicopters during the Vietnam War. He then flew commercially for TWA for 25 years, both domestically and internationally. He finished his flying career with Nippon Cargo Airlines. Ron enjoyed the outdoors and enjoyed taking care of their beloved Sharon, home for more than 50 years. He was also an avid builder and enjoyed his many projects over the years.

In retirement, Ron and Jackie split time between Sharon, and Phoenix, Arizona, before settling full-time in Phoenix two years ago. Ron loved his evening cocktails with Jackie and their many friends, as well as a hand or two of gin rummy.

He was a devoted father to Melissa Dirck Appel and her husband, Jeff Appel, and Patrick Dirck and his wife, Lisa Dirck. He carried the memory of his son Kevin with enduring love throughout his life. His legacy continues through his cherished grandchildren; Alexandra, Caroline, Emma, Natalie, Evan, Cooper, Elle, and Tanner. Ron is also fondly remembered by his brother, Jim and wife Lena.

Ron had a tender heart for animals. The loyal companionship of his beloved dogs Mini and Mae brought him comfort and joy over the years.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jackie, and parents, Raymond and Gladys Dirck.

In honor of Ron’s love of animals, the family asks that, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to The Aussie and Friends Rescue, www.aussiefriendsrescue.com.

His light lives on in the hearts of all who knew him. May his memory continue to bring comfort and smiles to those he touched.
A private celebration of life for the family will be held at a later date.

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

Tilden W. Southack

SHARON — Tilden W. Southack Jr. a longtime resident of Sharon passed Feb. 13, 2026, peacefully, hand in hand with the person he cared about most, Karlee McGhee and a couple of his employees and friends.

He was born May 25, 1950, the son of Jean (Bunny) Southack and Tilden Southack, and brother to Barbara (Bobby) Southack and Sally Southack.

