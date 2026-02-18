crime

Police Blotter: Troop B

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Too fast for conditions

Stephania Cruz-Martinez, 34, of Waterbury, was westbound on Lime Rock Road at approximately 6 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 7 in a 2024 International tractor-trailer when the truck lost traction on a downhill right curve. The truck exited the roadway and struck a utility pole, partially clipping its base. Cruz-Martinez was issued a written warning for traveling too fast for conditions. The truck was driven from the scene.

Criminal mischief charge

Brian Allyn Jr., 44, of East Canaan, was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, 2nd degree, and disorderly conduct on Monday, Feb. 9 after troopers responded to 35 Moses Mead Road in North Canaan late on Sunday, Feb. 8, for the report of a non-active disturbance. Allyn was transported to Troop B and was released on a $1,000 non-surety bond, with a court appearance set for Torrington Superior Court.

Subaru flip over

Unpredictable snow drifts were cited in a one-vehicle accident northbound on Route 63 in the town of Canaan on Monday, Feb. 9 at approximately 3:40 a.m. James Gulyas, 41 of Falls Village, was driving his 2018 Subaru Crosstrek when he encountered snow drifts that had crossed the road. The vehicle left the road, hit a wall and flipped over an unknown number of times, coming to rest rightside up. Gulyas was issued a warning for failure to drive right. The Subaru was towed by Arnold’s Garage.

BMW and Mercedes in passing accident

On Thursday, Feb. 12 at approximately 11:15 a.m. a BMW X5 and a Mercedes GLE were traveling westbound on Route 4 in Sharon behind a box truck. The BMW, driven by Erik Lambro, 52, of Bethlehem, CT, began to pass the Mercedes, driven by George Flynn, 76, of Kent. Troopers state that as Lambro was passing Flynn, Flynn’s Mercedes struck the passenger side of the BMW. The BMW continued to pass the Mercedes and the box truck ahead, then pulled over to stop and signaled for the Mercedes to stop. The Mercedes didn’t stop and left the scene, and was later located with visible damage. Flynn was issued an infraction for failure to maintain lane.

Domestic violence arrests

Troop B was notified of a domestic violence incident on Saturday, Feb. 14 in North Canaan. An investigation led to the arrest of Javier Otero, 29, of North Canaan. Otero was arrested at the scene and charged with Risk of Injury to a Child, Disorderly Conduct, Assault 3rd degree, and Threatening. A court date was set for Torrington Superior Court.


Latest News

Kent committee to review Swift House options

Kent committee to review Swift House options

The Swift House in Kent has been closed to the public since the COVID-19 pandemic. A newly appointed town committee will review renovation costs and future options for the historic property.

Alec Linden

KENT — Town officials have formed a seven-member committee to determine the future of the shuttered, town-owned Swift House, launching what could become a pivotal decision about whether Kent should invest in the historic property — or divest from it altogether.

The Board of Selectmen made the appointments on Wednesday, Feb. 11, following recent budget discussions in which the building’s costs and long-term viability were raised.

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

