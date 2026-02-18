exhibit

Taha Clayton’s ‘Historic Presence’ opens at Tremaine Gallery

Taha Clayton’s ‘Historic Presence’ opens at Tremaine Gallery

‘Stoned Soul Picnic’ by Taha Clayton.

Provided

For Brooklyn-based artist Taha Clayton, history isn’t something sealed behind glass. It breathes, moves and stands before us in the bodies of everyday people. His upcoming solo exhibition, “Historic Presence” at the Tremaine Gallery at Hotchkiss, takes its philosophical cue from James Baldwin’s declaration that “History is not the past. It is the present.”

Clayton’s luminous portraits center on elders, friends and acquaintances whose quiet dignity embodies what he calls “the common everyday story” often missing from official narratives. “The historical is talking about something from the past,” Clayton said, “but these are men and women that are living in this day, walking with the ancestors, creating the stories.”

Clayton describes the series as rooted in a search for these overlooked narratives. “It started with Baldwin and John Coltrane… and then it blossomed to the people of the times, the stories that get overlooked.” His subjects are people he knows or meets through everyday encounters. “It’s the models, it’s their lives. It’s us collaborating, as opposed to me putting a costume on someone,” he said.

Born in Houston, raised in Toronto and now based in Brooklyn, Clayton brings a cross-cultural sensibility to classical realism. His figures frequently appear in clothing inspired by mid-20th-century style, echoing the visual language of the 1930s through ’50s. But rather than nostalgia, he’s after something more layered, a kind of collapsing of timelines. “I’m documenting this moment,” he explains, “but I’m also challenging myths and creating new ones.”

The use of fabric is a striking element in Clayton’s work, operating on both aesthetic and symbolic levels. “I’m playing on ideas like ‘being cut from the cloth,’ ‘the thread’ of an idea,” he explained. The act of painting on cotton alone carries layered historical meaning, but he deliberately reframes it as a site of empowerment. For him, cloth/cotton signals ceremony, resilience and transformation.

‘Sunkiss’ by Taha Clayton.Natalia Zukerman

Clayton has an evolving and deepening relationship with this area. As an artist-in-residence at the Wassaic Project in Amenia, he said, “We were the first residency out of the pandemic, and I brought my wife and daughters. It was a two-week residency that ended up being the whole summer. It just kind of evolved and that’s how my relationship upstate has been.” His series “The Cloth” was presented at Troutbeck in Amenia in 2022 and he has returned as a featured speaker and educator for the Troutbeck Symposium, the multi-day gathering at Troutbeck where middle and high-school students present year-long research projects on under-told local and national histories. “It’s been four years I’ve been with them, so I’m like artist/mentor now,” said Clayton.

Clayton will be in residence again at Hotchkiss for the week leading up to the opening, offering students multiple ways to engage with the artist and providing a rich, hands-on experience of his practice as well as his guidance. “Taha is a remarkable artist to work with because he meets students where they are,” said Tremaine Gallery director, Terri Moore. “He listens deeply, treats their ideas with real respect and shows them that their own stories are worthy subjects. That combination of humility, rigor and generosity is rare — and it’s why students respond to him so strongly.”

‘Crown Maker’ by Taha Clayton.Provided

Clayton’s career has garnered international — even interstellar — recognition, including exhibitions in cities from New York to Barcelona. One of his works was selected for the Lunar Codex’s “Nova Collection” in 2024, part of an ambitious global archive designed to preserve creative works on the Moon as a time capsule of human culture. Clayton recalled the moment the capsule landed with characteristic understatement: “I’m just on the computer watching with a beer thinking, ‘Ok, this is cool.’ But, like the next day, I still had to get up and take the kids to school.”

Interspersed throughout the gallery are ceramic shields that add to the warrior-like quality of some of the subjects. The repetition of a water fountain is particularly evocative, another reclamation that amplifies history without obscuring the truth that shaped it.

Clayton describes his practice as a form of meditation, saying he feels time dissolve while working. “It’s like past and future is all happening,” he said. That sense of temporal layering resonates with the exhibition’s central idea that personal memory and collective history are inseparable. Clayton’s portraits are about recognizing and celebrating the magnitude and multitudes contained in ordinary lives, the reclamation and attention to historical detail and the carrying of history forward with incredible beauty and unwavering dignity.

“Historic Presence” will be on view Feb. 14-April 5 at the Tremaine Gallery at Hotchkiss, 11 Interlaken Road, Lakeville. An artists’ talk is scheduled Thursday, Feb. 19, at 7 p.m., followed by an opening reception Saturday, Feb. 21, from 4 to 6 p.m.

exhibit

Latest News

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Keep ReadingShow less

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Keep ReadingShow less

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

Keep ReadingShow less

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Keep ReadingShow less

Roberta Katherine Stevens

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.