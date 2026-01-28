Norfolk artist finds her voice through the seasons

A new exhibition at the Norfolk Library traces the artistic evolution of longtime resident and illustrator Katie Atkinson, showcasing decades of work that grew from children’s book–inspired imagery into internationally licensed art.

“I put together the Norfolk Library show, ‘Seasons of Painting,’ to show my evolution as an artist through the years,” she explained.

The show will be on display at the Norfolk Library from Jan. 31 to Feb. 25, with an opening reception on Feb. 1 from 4 to 6 p.m. On Feb. 15 at 3 p.m., Atkinson will give a presentation and answer questions about her work.

“I remember loving painting and drawing as a child. I knew that I wanted to be an artist in elementary school,” Atkinson recalled.

After graduating from college, she lived in New York City, taking jobs in graphic design and advertising, but not feeling she had found her own style and direction yet.

She married and moved to Norfolk. “Once we had our sons and I was reading children’s books to them, it helped me to see the kind of expressive art I wanted to create.” She realized, “It was really about capturing and conveying a feeling more than about any technique.”

“It took 10 years before I was able to really have a consistent look and create my own art that felt natural to me, not trying to fit any particular market, and then the right markets came to me.”

‘Winter Wonderland’ by Katie Atkinson

Her children loved winter, and that became a theme for her. “I felt the magic of winter as I saw it through my children’s eyes,” Atkinson remembered. She said one of her first paintings, “Winter Wonderland,” was quickly licensed by an English greeting card company “as soon as I placed it in Illustration Source,” the agency that represents her.

Around the same time, she went to the New York Stationery Show, where she showed her work to Good Source Greetings, which “bought five cards from the start.”

“These paintings were more universal, idealized and symbolic in theme, yet still with the expressive feel of children’s book illustration.” Her work was marketed worldwide by Illustration Source. “Finally, I had found two areas where I could create what I wanted, and my work was selling — often multiple times for uses and publications I wouldn’t have found on my own.”

“One of my most exciting licensing deals was in 2004, when my art was published by the American Lung Association for Christmas Seals,” Atkinson said.

That is when she felt she had finally found her way. “My ‘Tree of Peace’ and ‘Dove with Trail of Stars’ sold all over the world. I finally felt like I had my direction.”

“Then in 2007, Lands End called me to design their gift card and gift box for 2007. It was like a dream come true for me.”

While looking in a Barnes & Noble one day, Atkinson came across Bookmarks magazine. “I felt my art was in keeping with their look, and I actually painted a cover and sent it in an email to the art director.” Since then, Atkinson has since has painted more than 50 covers for the magazine, and “this has become my longest, steady, ongoing source of assignments over the past 15 years.”

“I hope this exhibit inspires other artists who have not yet found their niche to just keep on creating art, pursuing and refining what you love. It is worth the time it takes,” Atkinson said.