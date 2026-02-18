gallery

Geary Gallery relocates from Millerton to Salisbury

Jack and Dolly Geary outside the new location in Salisbury.

Bob Ellwood

Geary, a contemporary art gallery with roots on New York City’s Lower East Side, is opening a new chapter in Salisbury, relocating to a restored 1840 building at 14 Main St. after five years in Millerton. Owned by Jack and Dolly Bross Geary, it was at 34 Main St. in Millerton and is reopening in the handsome teal-colored, two-story building built in 1840 and until recently owned by the interior design and architecture studio of Hendricks Churchill. Geary’s first show in the new building is scheduled for Feb. 21 and will feature the work of one of the gallery’s five artists, Alan Prazniak.

“Our lease on the gallery space in Millerton was coming up in March, and we questioned whether or not to renew,” Jack Geary said. “We were interested in owning our next space, and fortuitously, the Salisbury building came on the market.” The new building offered more space than the Millerton location — 5,000 square feet on two floors in turnkey condition. “In addition to three exhibition rooms, there’s even a bedroom with an en suite bathroom for a visiting artist to stay,” said Jack.

The Gearys founded their gallery in 2013 on the Lower East Side in New York City, then moved to Varick Street in SoHo before landing at their final New York City location on the Bowery in 2020. When the COVID-19 pandemic hit and the Gearys found themselves living primarily in their Lakeville home, they discovered the Millerton space on Main Street. With its white walls and track lighting, they determined it would be the perfect spot for a gallery. As it turned out, having two geographically disparate spaces proved cumbersome to program and maintain, so they consolidated their efforts in Millerton which they will transfer to Salisbury.

The Gearys are already planning events for the new space, including art classes, lectures, readings and parties. During the gallery’s time in Millerton, from 2020 to the present, Geary hosted 28 exhibitions, as well as performance art events, poetry readings and dinners celebrating exhibitions. Most recently, they hosted a dinner for artist Dana Sherwood in conjunction with her exhibition. Ever the creative artist, Sherwood made all the plates, candlesticks and serving bowls used at the dinner.

The gallery currently represents five contemporary artists: Will Corwin, Tura Oliveira, Alan Prazniak, Reeve Schley and Sun You. Most are painters, though some also work in sculpture and installation. “We are focused on showing our represented artists,” Dolly said, “but we also enjoy showing other artists with whom we have relationships.” The Gearys have exhibited at art fairs in Miami, Chicago and San Francisco and have placed works in museum collections and exhibitions, raising artists’ profiles and building momentum for the gallery’s future.

Alan Prazniak, whose work will be featured in the opening exhibition, describes the show, “Earth Tones,” as “a collection of work that chronicles the time after moving my studio to the Catskills from Brooklyn in 2024. ‘Tones’ refers to the colors, but also — maybe more importantly — to the frequencies of the mountains. There’s a music to them; it can be overwhelming if you let it in. Staring at a giant hill in the distance, listening to it hum, falling under the spell of whatever’s out there. But finally turning your back to it to go into the studio, trying to make something of it.”

Geary is open Friday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and by appointment. Information is available at info@geary.nyc

Kathleen Rosier

Kathleen Rosier

CANAAN — Kathleen Rosier, 92, of Ashley Falls Massachusetts, passed away peacefully with her children at her bedside on Feb. 5, at Fairview Commons Nursing Home in Great Barrington, Massachusetts.

Kathleen was born on Oct. 31,1933, in East Canaan to Carlton and Carrie Nott.

Carolyn G. McCarthy

Carolyn G. McCarthy

LAKEVILLE — Carolyn G. McCarthy, 88, a long time resident of Indian Mountain Road, passed away peacefully at home on Feb. 7, 2026.

She was born on Sept. 8, 1937, in Hollis, New York. She was the youngest daughter of the late William James and Ruth Anderson Gedge of Indian Mountain Road.

Ronald Ray Dirck

Ronald Ray Dirck

SHARON — Ronald Ray Dirck, affectionately known as Ron, passed away peacefully with his family at his side on Jan. 17, 2026, in Phoenix, Arizona, at the age of 85. Born on Jan. 31, 1940, in Sedalia, Missouri, Ron lived a life filled with warmth, laughter, and deep devotion to his family.

Ron shared an extraordinary 62-year marriage with his high school sweetheart and beloved wife, Jackie. Their enduring partnership was a shining example of living life to the fullest.

Linda Lyles Goodyear

Linda Lyles Goodyear

CANAAN — Linda Lyles Goodyear was born in Bronxville, New York, on June 17, 1936, to Molly Gayer Lyles and James Adam Lyles. She died peacefully in her sleep on Feb. 4, 2026, of complications from dementia. As a child she spent her summers with her parents and sister, Sally, in Canaan at the family’s home along the Blackberry River that was built in 1751 by her relative, Isaac Lawrence. Linda met the love of her life, Charles (Charlie) W. Goodyear, during her Bennett College years, and after graduating they married on Aug. 4, 1956.

The two lived a busy life, raising three children and moving to 10 different states over the course of Charlie’s 43 year career with Exxon Mobil. Every two years Linda was setting up a new home, navigating new school systems with her kids and getting involved in volunteer activities.

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

‘A beautiful soul’: Kent mourns Robbie Kennedy

KENT — A sense of sadness pervaded the town this week as news of the death of Robert (Robbie) Kennedy spread. Kennedy died Monday, Feb. 9, at the age of 71.

Kennedy was a beacon of light, known by legions of citizens, if not personally, but as the guy who could be seen riding his bicycle in all kinds of weather, determined to get to his destination; yet always taking the time for a wave. Kennedy faced challenges, but there were no barriers when it came to making an impact on all who knew him.

Roberta Katherine Stevens

Roberta Katherine Stevens

CANAAN — Roberta Katherine (Briggs) Stevens, 86, of 99 South Canaan Rd. died Feb. 11, 2026, at Sharon Hospital. Roberta was born on March 7, 1939, in Sharon, daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine (Penny) Briggs.

Roberta has been a life-long area resident. She studied pediatric nursing at St. Margaret’s in Albany, New York and worked as a pediatric nurse. After leaving nursing Roberta was a cook at the Maplebrook School in Amenia. Her love for children extended to Roberta establishing a daycare out of her own home for many years. She loved collecting and displaying her dolls for the community. She would take her dog on walks to listen to the church bell ringing. Roberta’s greatest joy came as she helped take care of her grandchildren. That opportunity provided Roberta with some of her fondest and most precious memories. Roberta is remembered as a person who always had a story to tell...and a helping hand to lend. Always one to stay active, Roberta became the President of the Resident’s Council of The Geer Health and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan.

